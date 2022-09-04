Read full article on original website
Support Surges For Family Of NY Nursing Student Killed In Virginia House Party Shooting
Support was surging for the family of a student from New York who was shot and killed at a house party in Virginia Labor Day Weekend. Angelia Aracelis McKnight, a Harlem, NY native, was a second-year pre-nursing student at Norfolk State University. She and Zabre Miller, 25, both died in...
Man arrested on robbery, firearm charges in Virginia Beach
Vosper is charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by convicted felon grand larceny (vehicle) and false ID.
Man who confessed to Hampton Roads killing spree to face 9 additional charges
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man accused of a murder spree across Hampton Roads is facing nine new charges. In a jailhouse interview with 13News Now, Cola Beale, 31, confessed to killing three people back in March. In Virginia Beach, Beale faces charges for the deaths of his girlfriend,...
Norfolk businesses near Killam Ave. react to mass shooting
Businesses along Colley Avenue say the mass shooting will have a lasting impact on the community and, potentially, an economic impact.
WAVY News 10
Indian River High student assaulted; increased police presence Thursday
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — There’s an increased police presence at Indian River High on Thursday after authorities say a student was assaulted off campus by multiple people on Wednesday afternoon. Chesapeake police said the assault happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Candlewood Circle, and one...
Portsmouth man on trial for second time for trying to kill officer
The re-trial got underway Wednesday for Will Patterson, Jr., charged with attempted aggravated murder of a police officer in a November 2017 shooting on Hickory Street in Portsmouth.
13newsnow.com
Police identify one of the people shot in Portsmouth over the weekend
Two people were found less than a mile apart. Jaquan White, 21, died from his injuries, and the other is expected to be OK, Portsmouth police said.
Teens wounded in shooting incident on W. 27th St.
Norfolk Police confirmed officers responded to the 1400 block of W. 27th Street around 6 p.m. for the report of a gunshot disturbance.
Police investigating shooting in Chesapeake
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Border Road and Stalham Road.
Fugitive barricaded in Newport News apartment complex prompts tactical operation
Police are currently on the scene of a tactical operation in Newport News Wednesday afternoon.
maceandcrown.com
Mistrial Declared for Suspect in the Murder of ODU Student Christopher Cummings
The trial of one of the men accused of killing ODU student Christopher Cummings has ended in a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous decision. Jovan Doyle took the stand on Aug. 24, more than 10 years after Cummings’ death. A mistrial was declared on Aug. 29, after the jury deliberated for more than 10 hours. Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney Ramin Fatehi told the Virginian-Pilot that they plan to re-try the case against Doyle as soon as possible.
Why Sentara Norfolk General went on lock-down after the mass shooting
On Saturday night in Norfolk, seven people were shot in one location. As the injured made their way to the hospital, Sentara Norfolk General went into a temporary lockdown.
Relative of NSU student killed in shooting mourns loss
McKnight was from Harlem and a student at Norfolk State University studying to be a nurse. "Everybody loved Angie she was a sweet girl," said her great aunt.
WAVY News 10
Owner of home where 7 were shot in Norfolk says tenants were out of town
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of the Norfolk property where seven people were shot, two fatally, on Saturday night says the tenants were traveling and away for the weekend. Dietrich Heyder told WAVY’s Andy Fox that he believes someone who knows the tenants knew they’d be gone and...
Man accused of deadly Downtown Norfolk shooting over a spilled drink has his preliminary hearing pushed back
NORFOLK, Va. — A preliminary hearing for the man accused of shooting five people in Downtown Norfolk got pushed back on Tuesday. Antoine Legrande Jr. had been lined up for the hearing in Norfolk General District Court, but the prosecution team said they needed more time to subpoena a witness.
Norfolk Police investigate shooting, one woman injured
A woman was left injured after a shooting occurred near the block of 1500 Kerrey Avenue Tuesday morning.
Man suspected in VB hit-and-run found dead at site of another crash
57-year-old William Hay, Jr, of Virginia Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in the 200 block of Witchduck Rd., police said.
WAVY News 10
3 teenage girls arrested after shooting into air near Hampton church, police say
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Three teenage girls were arrested Sunday after Hampton police say they fired shots into the air near a church on Fox Hill Road. Hampton police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Fox Hill Road near Community Presbyterian Church just after 3 p.m. Sunday for a shots fired call.
One dead, one hurt: PPD investigating homicide
NORFOLK, Va. — A person died and another was hurt in Portsmouth Saturday, the Portsmouth Police Department said. In a new release issued Wednesday, PPD said it responded to the 600 block of South Street around 2:30 p.m. Once there, officers found 21-year-old Jaquan White with fatal injuries. His...
