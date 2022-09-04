Read full article on original website
Related
Natchitoches Times
Six NSU alumni honored as 2022 inductees into Long Purple Line
Northwestern State University will honor six alumni by inducting them into the University’s alumni hall of distinction, the Long Purple Line. The 2022 inductees are Tommy Chester and Lola Dunahoe of Natchitoches, Dr. Johnny Cox of Coushatta. Tynes Hildebrand of Shreveport, Gail Metoyer Jones of Natchez, and Carlos Treadway of London, England. The inductees will be honored at a luncheon on October 21 at 12 noon at the Natchitoches Events Center. Check in for the luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m.
bossierpress.com
College football: Club seats, general admission still available for Saturday’s Shreveport Classic
NATCHITOCHES – Club seating remains available for Saturday’s the Shreveport Classic presented by the Caddo Parish Commission at Independence Stadium. Seats in the club level are on sale for $75 each and include catered food for the 6 p.m. kickoff between Northwestern State and Grambling. There will be a cash bar provided on the club level.
Natchitoches Times
Mayor floats water and electric rate hikes
Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. is leading the charge to increase residential water and electricity rates in the City of Natchitoches with a series of town hall meetings discussing the topic. In the first meeting Aug. 18, Williams’ administration was joined by members of the city council and consulting engineer and former Parish President Rick Nowlin in making the case for the rate hikes. Councilperson-at-large Betty Sawyer-Smith concluded the first town hall meeting with an explanation for the push to raise utility rates. “There are a lot of things that we’ve got to do in Natchitoches, and we just don’t have the money,” she said.
MISSING PERSON: Deputies still searching for Ruston man who was last seen on August 11th
UPDATE (08/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a large search for James Price Tomlinson who has been missing since August 11, 2022. As of now, Tomlinson is still missing. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Tomlinson, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU coed arrested with weapon
A Grambling State University student was arrested Sunday after police reportedly found a pistol in her dorm room. How about 10:30 p.m., GSU officers were sent to Wheatley Hall regarding a dispute between roommates. A resident assistant told officers of the possibility of a firearm in one of the dorm rooms. An officer observed the barrel of a handgun protruding from a purse lying on a bed.
scttx.com
SH 7 East, SL 500 Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash
September 6, 2022 - State Loop 500 and State Highway 7 East was once again the scene of a major crash which occurred on Saturday, September 3, 2022, involving two pickup trucks. Both of the vehicles involved were located on the northwest corner of the intersection when emergency personnel began...
Overnight Shooting In Haughton Leads To Murder Arrest
The normally sleepy, little town of Haughton was awakened early this morning to the sounds of gunfire. Normally that sound would only come from hunters in nearby wooded areas, but this morning's shooting at approximately 12:30 am resonated from the Fox Chase Subdivision literally only yards away from the Haughton Elementary School.
KSLA
1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead and another is behind bars following an early morning shooting on Sept. 6. Officers got the call at 12:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Alex Way regarding shots fired call. At the scene, officers found a man in a garage, identified...
RELATED PEOPLE
kalb.com
Pineville man detained following fatal shooting in LaSalle Parish
LaSALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was detained following a shooting in LaSalle Parish, but released without charges, pending the outcome of a Grand Jury hearing. The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on September 2 in the 400 block of Hwy 460 in the Whitehall Community. Stacy Shaw, 45, of Trout, died as a result of this shooting.
Caldwell Parish man jailed after leading deputies on high-speed chase in bread truck; allegedly threatened authorities
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 7, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft of a motor vehicle complaint. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies were advised that the victim’s bread truck was stolen and the suspect was last seen driving south on Jonesboro Road. According to authorities, they located the […]
Terrorizing arrest at Sibley church: ‘Why church security is so important’
A Sibley man is facing terrorizing charges and a local church is reviewing its security plans after a disturbing incident during Sunday services.
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Murder Rate Trending Downward, Violent Crime Victim Speaks Out
Violent crime has been on the rise in Alexandria and across the country, but the murder rate in the city is trending downward for the year. Gun violence has affected one family twice in the past year. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey spoke with the victim as well as with the Alexandria Police to talk crime statistics in Alexandria and possible solutions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Natchitoches Times
Grand Jury indicts murder suspect
District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington announced Tuesday, Aug. 30 that a grand jury considered evidence and allegations regarding a May 2022 homicide in Campti. As a result, the grand jury formally indicted Darrion Simmons, 20, of Campti with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Darnell Browder. Additionally, Simmons is charged with theft over $5,000 relating to two stolen all-terrain vehicles that were found near the homicide scene.
Comments / 0