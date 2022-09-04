ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

‘Run Richmond’ to celebrate 400 years of Black history

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several local organizations are partnering with the Djimon Hounsou Foundation to host a newly created cultural running event in Richmond in September. On Sept. 17, the “Run Richmond 16.19″ event will allow spectators and participants to commemorate over 400 years of Black history and reflect on the achievements and sacrifices that African Americans have made to the nation.
Axios Richmond

The Sistine Chapel comes to Richmond

If you haven't had a chance to make it to Italy, a slice of Italy has come to Richmond for the next few weeks with "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition."What's happening: The exhibit features 34 images of Michelangelo's ceiling frescoes from the Sistine Chapel that are roughly the same size as the originals in Vatican City. The show lets visitors get up close to these celebrated works, including "The Creation of Adam" and "The Last Judgment," and take selfies with them, of course. Photo: SEE Attractions and Bridgeman ImagesDetails: The exhibit opened Friday and runs through Oct. 9 in a vacant retail space at Stony Point Fashion Park (enter near Saks). Tuesdays-Sundays, 10am-6pm. Tickets: $22.40 for adults, $15.30 for kids.
Daily Montanan

Gun buybacks are popular. But are they effective?

Two weeks ago, more than 160 gun owners in Richmond, Virginia, turned in 474 firearms in the city’s first-ever gun buyback event. City officials offered Walmart, Amazon and Kroger gift cards in various amounts for different unwanted firearms: $250 for assault-style weapons, $200 for handguns, $150 for rifles and $25 for non-functioning guns. No questions […] The post Gun buybacks are popular. But are they effective? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Axios Richmond

Richmond dining soft opening: Billy Pasta

Billy Pasta, the new cafe spot inside Ellwood Thompson’s grocery store, is the go-to place for a delicious, carb-loaded lunch. What's happening: Billy Fallen — founder of beloved Richmond carb businesses Billy Bread and Billy Pie — and Caleb Shriver — former co-owner and co-chef of celebrated and now-closed Church Hill restaurant Dutch & Company — opened Billy Pasta last month.What it is: The duo took over the former Beet Cafe space and have a made-to-order menu of freshly made pasta, plus a few grab-and-go items, like beet and burrata salad, in a counter cold case. You order from a...
styleweekly.com

RVA East End Festival Announces Lineup of Performers

Organizers have announced the lineup for the annual, community-wide celebration of music and the arts, The RVA East End Festival, which is scheduled to be held Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon to 9 p.m. at Henry Marsh Elementary School, 813 N. 28th St. in Richmond. The festival is free to...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Carolina BBQ to move into old Shoney’s building in Emporia

For three months, the former Shoney’s restaurant on West Atlantic St. has remained vacant, but it seems that it won’t be the case for much longer. A familiar restaurant — Carolina BBQ and Chicken — plans to take over the space, moving from its prior location on Skippers Road.
styleweekly.com

Original Human Beatbox Doug E. Fresh playing RPAA fundraiser

Hip-hop original Doug E. Fresh, of "The Show" and "La Di Da Di" fame, will be headlining the nonprofit Richmond Performing Arts Alliance (RPAA)'s annual gala and benefit concert. Titled "Alternate Routes: A Night in NYC" the old school hip-hop party will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Dominion...
NBC12

Richmond property values jump as assessments hit mailboxes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Property values are rising in the City of Richmond. James Hamner has been reviewing his latest assessments, and he’s seeing an increase of 13% for his own home and a whopping 35% for the rental property he owns. “It seemed a bit overinflated. I’m certainly...
Channelocity

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Richmond

(Mikhaylovskiy/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Richmond, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA

