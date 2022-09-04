Read full article on original website
Richmond, Virginia hosting 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor fallen firefightersMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in RichmondChannelocityRichmond, VA
Two Virginia Brothers Vanished In 1990. One Of Them Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away MillionsChannelocityRichmond, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Tony Elliott Picks UVA Football Players of the Game After Richmond Win
See who the Virginia coaching staff selected as the players of the game on offense, defense, and special teams
Madcap basketball team competes with Petersburg Police to raise scholarships
A game of basketball between law enforcement and a gag basketball team aims to raise scholarship funds for Petersburg high school students on Thursday.
Tony Elliott: "I should've kept my foot on the gas" before halftime against Richmond
Elliott admitted that it was a mistake to not try to score before halftime of UVA's win over Richmond
NBC12
‘Run Richmond’ to celebrate 400 years of Black history
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several local organizations are partnering with the Djimon Hounsou Foundation to host a newly created cultural running event in Richmond in September. On Sept. 17, the “Run Richmond 16.19″ event will allow spectators and participants to commemorate over 400 years of Black history and reflect on the achievements and sacrifices that African Americans have made to the nation.
Fly nonstop from Richmond to Vegas for $99 with Breeze Airways
Breeze Airways has announced it will be offering $99 nonstop flights from Richmond to Las Vegas for around four months, in celebration of the company adding eight new routes to Vegas in the next month.
Richmond yacht-rock cover band Three Sheets To The Wind launches wine business
The new wine brand launched last week, selling canned wines online with names that pay homage to songs by Steely Dan and other soft-rock bands of the 1970s and 80s.
The Sistine Chapel comes to Richmond
If you haven't had a chance to make it to Italy, a slice of Italy has come to Richmond for the next few weeks with "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition."What's happening: The exhibit features 34 images of Michelangelo's ceiling frescoes from the Sistine Chapel that are roughly the same size as the originals in Vatican City. The show lets visitors get up close to these celebrated works, including "The Creation of Adam" and "The Last Judgment," and take selfies with them, of course. Photo: SEE Attractions and Bridgeman ImagesDetails: The exhibit opened Friday and runs through Oct. 9 in a vacant retail space at Stony Point Fashion Park (enter near Saks). Tuesdays-Sundays, 10am-6pm. Tickets: $22.40 for adults, $15.30 for kids.
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
Caterer to open downtown Richmond restaurant Elegant Cuizines
Theresa Headen started Elegant Cuizines in 2016 as a catering company. When the pandemic hit in 2020, she pivoted into a subscription-based meal prep service.
Richmond councilor has no confidence in police chief
“What the hell did we need to have one in closed session? The public needs to know. They’re the ones asking the questions. They’re the ones calling me up at night asking what hell is going on."
Sprezza moving into former Morton’s steakhouse space in Richmond
Sprezza’s pop-up menus included pasta dishes like cacio e pepe, pasta amatriciana and pappardelle with basil crema.
Gun buybacks are popular. But are they effective?
Two weeks ago, more than 160 gun owners in Richmond, Virginia, turned in 474 firearms in the city’s first-ever gun buyback event. City officials offered Walmart, Amazon and Kroger gift cards in various amounts for different unwanted firearms: $250 for assault-style weapons, $200 for handguns, $150 for rifles and $25 for non-functioning guns. No questions […] The post Gun buybacks are popular. But are they effective? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Richmond dining soft opening: Billy Pasta
Billy Pasta, the new cafe spot inside Ellwood Thompson’s grocery store, is the go-to place for a delicious, carb-loaded lunch. What's happening: Billy Fallen — founder of beloved Richmond carb businesses Billy Bread and Billy Pie — and Caleb Shriver — former co-owner and co-chef of celebrated and now-closed Church Hill restaurant Dutch & Company — opened Billy Pasta last month.What it is: The duo took over the former Beet Cafe space and have a made-to-order menu of freshly made pasta, plus a few grab-and-go items, like beet and burrata salad, in a counter cold case. You order from a...
styleweekly.com
RVA East End Festival Announces Lineup of Performers
Organizers have announced the lineup for the annual, community-wide celebration of music and the arts, The RVA East End Festival, which is scheduled to be held Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon to 9 p.m. at Henry Marsh Elementary School, 813 N. 28th St. in Richmond. The festival is free to...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Carolina BBQ to move into old Shoney’s building in Emporia
For three months, the former Shoney’s restaurant on West Atlantic St. has remained vacant, but it seems that it won’t be the case for much longer. A familiar restaurant — Carolina BBQ and Chicken — plans to take over the space, moving from its prior location on Skippers Road.
Richmond Taco Festival canceled due to permit issues
The organizers of the festival posted on Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 7, announcing that the event, which was supposed to be held on Sept. 10 and 11 at The Drive Shack in Goochland, will no longer be taking place.
styleweekly.com
Original Human Beatbox Doug E. Fresh playing RPAA fundraiser
Hip-hop original Doug E. Fresh, of "The Show" and "La Di Da Di" fame, will be headlining the nonprofit Richmond Performing Arts Alliance (RPAA)'s annual gala and benefit concert. Titled "Alternate Routes: A Night in NYC" the old school hip-hop party will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Dominion...
NBC12
Richmond property values jump as assessments hit mailboxes
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Property values are rising in the City of Richmond. James Hamner has been reviewing his latest assessments, and he’s seeing an increase of 13% for his own home and a whopping 35% for the rental property he owns. “It seemed a bit overinflated. I’m certainly...
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Richmond
(Mikhaylovskiy/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Richmond, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Richmond.
Virginians celebrate Labor Day as U.S. labor market shows improvement
According to The National Constitution Center, Labor Day started in 1882 after the unions of New York threw a parade to celebrate people joining the unions.
