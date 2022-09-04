Read full article on original website
Related
WGMD Radio
Dover Police Investigate Weekend Shooting
Dover Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a 24-year-old Wilmington man being hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police spoke with the man at the hospital Saturday morning, but police said he was uncooperative and would not provide any information or description of a suspect. A...
WBOC
Delaware Driver Found Asleep at the Wheel Arrested for 5th Offense DUI
ODESSA, Del. - Delaware State Police say a 39-year-old woman is facing her 5th offense DUI and related charges after troopers found her asleep in the driver's seat of a running car. Police said that shortly before midnight Tuesday, troopers responded to the intersection of Corbit Street and Cantwell Avenue...
WGMD Radio
Police Search for Two Suspects in Dover Robbery
Dover Police are investigating a robbery in the parking lot of a local apartment complex. According to Dover Police, officers responded to the Lake Club Apartments in the 400-block of North DuPont Highway Saturday at about 2:00 a.m. The victim told police that two males approached him as he was in his vehicle as he was about to meet someone. One of them wore a mask and had a handgun.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Stabbed in Neck at Vineland, NJ Bus Terminal
Léelo en español aquí. Police said a man was hospitalized in serious condition after he was stabbed at a bus terminal in Vineland, New Jersey late Wednesday afternoon. The victim was stabbed in the neck by a man at the Vineland Transportation Center next to the Dollar General on West Landis Avenue around 5:30 p.m., police told NBC10.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBOC
Police Investigating Shooting on South New Street in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old Wilmington man injured Saturday morning. Officers responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus at 9:30 a.m. for the report of a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers contacted the victim, who stated that he was on the 100 block of South New Street Dover, when he was shot. The victim was uncooperative with detectives and would not provide any additional information or suspect description, police said.
Road Rage Shooting in Smyrna, Woman Narrowly Missed
SMYRNA, DE – a female driver was shot at and narrowly missed during a road...
WBOC
Harrington Police Chase Leads to DUI, Resisting Arrest Charges
HARRINGTON, Del. - Harrington police say a man is facing DUI and related charges after he led officers on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into a ditch. It happened Monday, Sept. 5, when officers observed a vehicle spinning tires and traveling at a high rate of speed on Railroad Avenue. Upon attempting to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect vehicle failed to stop and sped away from pursuing officers. A short time later, the vehicle failed to negotiate a turn on Hopkins Cemetery Road, spun, and became disabled in a ditch.
WBOC
Inmate Charged With Assaulting Correctional Officers at Delaware's Vaughn Prison
SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police have charged a 22-year-old inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center with assault and related charges following accusations that he attacked and injured two correctional officers. Police announced the arrest of Korah Pitts of Penns Grove, N.J., on Wednesday, following an investigation into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
PSP: Missing Connecticut woman dies after police chase ends in crash in Chester Heights
CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. - A woman died after she crashed head-on into a pole as police were chasing her in Chester Heights Borough on Wednesday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers on patrol came upon a running vehicle in a parking lot around 1 a.m. in Concord Township. Authorities say...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 19, fatally shot near Wissinoming smoke shop
PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit are investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday near a smoke shop on Torresdale Avenue. Responding officers found the man lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds...
WBOC
Salisbury Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a traffic stop in Salisbury led to a drug bust that resulted in the arrests of two people. The sheriff's office said that on Aug. 31, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of US 13 and North Pointe Drive. During the course of the traffic stop, a search was conducted of the vehicle.
WDEL 1150AM
Motorcyclist killed in Pike Creek collision
Delaware State Police are investigating an accident in Pike Creek on Monday afternoon, September 5, 2022, that killed a motorcyclist. Mill Creek firefighters and New Castle County paramedics responded around 2:30 p.m. to Limestone Road (Route 7) at Carousel Park. Troopers said a small SUV driven by a 71-year-old made...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Police searching for suspects caught on video robbing Tacony 7-Eleven at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify and find suspects accused of multiple robberies at a 7-Eleven store in Tacony. Authorities say on July 18 at 7:15 a.m., one of the suspects walked into the 7-Eleven on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue with no mask and left without purchasing or taking anything.
Police Investigating Shooting in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, MD – Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Magnolia...
fox29.com
Man, 29, critical after shooting in Eastwick; suspect in custody, police say
EASTWICK - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 29-year-old man in critical condition. The shooting occurred on the 7000 block of Buist Avenue Wednesday night, just before 8:30, in Philadelphia’s Eastwick section. Responding officers found the 29-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his thigh. MORE...
WDEL 1150AM
Troopers investigate apparent road rage-related shooting incident in Smyrna area
Road rage apparently sparked a shooting incident on Route 13 in the Smyrna area Saturday night. Troopers were dispatched to South DuPont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road shortly before midnight for a "shots fired" report, Delaware State Police said. A 24-year-old Camden woman was driving northbound on South DuPont Boulevard...
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle County officer injured in crash
A New Castle County police officer, and a 63-year old woman, were both injured in a crash on Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022. The wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. on Churchmans Road. According to county police, the officer, a 17-year veteran, was in a police SUV which was stopped on...
WDEL 1150AM
Inmate charged in prison attack
An inmate at the James T. Vaughn Prison in Smyrna is being charged with assault for an attack on two correctional officers at prison. Korah Pitts, 22, of Penns Grove, NJ allegedly attacked the correctional officers on Aug. 18th, using an improvised weapon to hit them several times in the head, according to Delaware State Police.
Police Searching for Man Who Robbed Philadelphia 7-Eleven Twice at Gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A Philadelphia 7-Eleven was robbed by a man claiming to have a...
Motorcyclist in Delaware dies in crash caused by SUV making U-turn
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday when an SUV pulled into the motorcycle’s path, Delaware State Police said. The crash happened on Limestone Road in the Wilmington area, when the driver of a northbound Honda CRV made a U-turn into the path of a southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle, a police said in a news release.
Comments / 1