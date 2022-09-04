Read full article on original website
Disney's 'Pinocchio' remake makes some vast improvements over the original movie, but adds many bizarre changes that will upset fans
Disney's remake of the 1940 classic contains some imperative improvements and questionable changes and additions that will upset fans.
‘Glass Onion: Knives Out 2’ Trailer: Rian Johnson Takes Detective Benoit Blanc To Greece In New Mystery Sequel
Filmmaker Rian Johnson looked all ready and poised to join the “Star Wars” universe for a few years following the success of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” But on the way to making it, Johnson decided to do a relatively smaller, detective mystery comedy as a palette cleanser first. That film, “Knives Out” became a huge hit for Lionsgate, grossing $311.4 million off a $30 million budget. Along the way, toxic “Star Wars” fandom seemingly dissuaded him from jumping back into the Lucasfilm pool immediately, and instead, he started crafting ideas to turn “Knives Out” into a franchise.
Luca Guadagnino Says It’ll Take A “Miracle” For His Star-Studded ‘Brideshead Revisited’ Series To Happen At HBO
Luca Guadagnino has apparently created another interesting, must-see film with the upcoming “Bones & All,” if you are to believe the hype coming from the Venice Film Festival, where it received an eight-and-a-half-minute standing ovation. But his cannibal love story isn’t the only project Guadagnino is talking about right now, as he also is still beating the drum to get his “Brideshead Revisited” series off the ground.
‘Wendell & Wild’ Trailer: Keegan-Michael Key And Jordan Peele Star In Henry Selick’s Latest Animated Film
Henry Selick, the wildly original mastermind behind such extraordinarily conceived feature film animations as “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “James And The Giant Peach,” marks his first feature film since 2009s unsettling creeper, “Coraline,” in “Wendell & Wild.” Debuting on Netflix later this year, the stop-motion animation, billed as a dark fantasy comedy horror, “Wendell & Wild” is based on a screenplay penned by Selick and Jordan Peele, who also produces and stars in a voice role alongside long time collaborator Keegan-Michael Key. The screenplay itself is adapted from an unpublished book of the same name by Selick and Clay McLeod Chapman.
‘The Acolyte’: Jodie Turner-Smith Joins Leslye Headland’s Mysterious ‘Star Wars’ Series
We are mere days away from the release of Lucasfilm’s latest foray into the galaxy far, far away, “Andor.” And as with every major franchise nowadays, the release of a new project just means there will be plenty of questions about what’s to come next. And boy howdy, Lucasfilm has a lot of “Star Wars” TV content on the horizon, including what might be the most mysterious (and thus, interesting) project, “The Acolyte.” But as we get closer to production, at least we’re getting more information about who might star in the cast of the outlier “Star Wars” series.
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
‘Bonnie’ Review: A Legendary Casting Director Gets Her Own Doc, But It’s Maybe More Fawning Then Insightful [Venice]
While she may not be a household name compared to the directors that she has worked for, Bonnie Timmermann’s IMDb reads as a decade-spanning watch list of some of the best films ever made. The legendary casting director behind “The Karate Kid,” “Manhunter,” “Bull Durham,” “Glengarry Glen Ross,” “Armageddon,” and about a hundred other films that you’ve seen gets an earnest, if not exactly insightful, documentary about her work in Simon Wallon’s fawning “Bonnie.”
‘The Peripheral’ Trailer: Chloë Grace Moretz Stars In New Prime Video SF Series From Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan
Since the mid-1980s, William Gibson has set a precedent for heady SF novels, with “Neuromancer” and its “Sprawl” trilogy being the ur-texts of cyberpunk. So, how have William Gibson‘s novels never crossed over to movies and TV? Maybe because Gibson’s speculative fiction is too hard to translate to a broad appeal. After all, only two of Gibson’s short stories have made it to the big screen: 1995’s dismal “Johnny Mnemonic” and Abel Ferrara‘s underrated corporate raider tale “New Rose Hotel” from 1998.
‘Dreamin’ Wild’ Review: Bill Pohlad’s Emerson Brothers Tale Is The Cure For The Conventional Music Biopic [Venice]
Lightning strikes twice for filmmaker Bill Pohlad in his sophomore feature “Dreamin’ Wild.” The producer-turned-writer-director follows up the promise of his bifurcated Brian Wilson biopic “Love & Mercy” with another moving tale of personal and artistic redemption. His recounting of Donnie and Joe Emerson’s resurgence over three decades after the release of their only album captures not just musicians but also something of the quality of the music itself. Pohlad’s film is a harmonious composition that blends an impressionistic style with humanistic storytelling.
‘Blonde’: Andrew Dominik, Ana De Armas & Adrien Brody Agree Their Film “Took On Some Elements Of Being A Seance”
If anything, since its inception, cinema has been an art of apparitions. There’s a ghostly quality to the medium, no pun intended. As celluloid flickers through a projector, images cast themselves upon a screen, showing actors and people trapped in a moment of time, depicting what has once and never been. In many respects, that sense of hauntedness, of time lost and now regained, of phantoms of actors dead but returned to life onscreen, is the spirit of the art form.
‘The Eternal Daughter’ Review: Tilda Swinton Carries Dual Roles With Ease In Joanna Hogg’s Atmospheric Drama [Venice]
There’s always been a haunted mood in Joanna Hogg’s films, felt both in the deceptively mundane domestic rhythms of the likes of “Exhibition” and “Archipelago,” and in the exquisite memory pieces, “The Souvenir” and “The Souvenir Part II.” Like the best and most personal of storytellers—Chantal Akerman comes to mind as a creator with akin sensibilities—Hogg is a filmmaker possessed by the slivers of her recollections. In a way, she can’t help but sneak in—and sometimes, blatantly pour—remembrances into her tales, infusing them with the ghosts of the past. The two (very) loosely autobiographical “Souvenir” films that chart the life of Honor Swinton Byrne’s film student Julie (a Hogg stand-in) are perhaps the best examples of her approach to art as a miner of personal history, one that honored both an echo of her younger self, and her mother.
‘Ironheart’: Shakira Barrera Joins Upcoming MCU Disney+ Series
As of right now, “Ironheart” won’t release on Disney+ until after several other MCU shows, “Echo” and “Loki” Season Two among them. But casting news will help tide over the wait until late 2023 for the show’s release. Deadline reports that Shakira Barrera joins the series cast, which already boasts the likes of Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, and Manny Montana.
‘The Acolyte’: ‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-Jae Lands Role In Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Disney+ Series
This time last year, Netflix‘s ‘Squid Game‘ took popular culture by storm and became a global phenomenon. Now, Lucasfilm and Disney+ want to see if some of that magic rubs off on an upcoming “Star Wars” series. Deadline reports that “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-Jae...
‘Meet Cute’ Trailer: Pete Davidson & Kaley Cuoco Connect Again & Again In A Time Travel Rom-Com
What constitutes the perfect partner? A time machine offers its user the chance to make a seemingly ideal companion in “Meet Cute.” The new film builds on common perceptions of rom-coms, giving the genre a distinctive sci-fi twist. Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco star as a couple relying on this surprising secret to dating success. Both leads have proven themselves with well-reviewed performances — Davidson in “The King of Staten Island” and Cuoco in “The Flight Attendant.” That recognition also pays off as they get executive producer credits on ‘Cute.’
‘Speak No Evil’ Exclusive Clip: Politeness Turns To Terror In Christian Tafdrup’s New Thriller
The fall is upon us, and you know what that means— it’s the best time for scary movies. And yes, there will be plenty of silly slashers and paranormal frights to keep you occupied. However, if you want something really scary, something that takes everyday life and turns it into something terrifying, look no further than “Speak No Evil.”
‘Sr.’ Review: Robert Downey Jr. Playfully & Lovingly Celebrates His Trailblazing & Irreverent Filmmaking Father [Telluride]
Although Robert Downey Jr. is currently one of the most famous actors on the planet, he reminds the audience early in the new documentary “Sr.”— about his late father Robert Downey Sr.— that for many years, he was simply just known as “Bob Downey’s kid.” Which is ostensibly the impetus of “Sr.,” directed by celebrated documentarian Chris Smith (“American Movie”), yet, essentially hosted and presented by RDJ, to put his father in proper cinematic and historical context. Downey Sr. was a raucous indie, arthouse experimentalist, a cult figure and trailblazer who started making bizarre DIY counter-culture films before those scenes were even a twinkle in the eyes of the modern American filmmaking landscape.
Alejandro G. Iñárritu Says There Is A “Racist Undercurrent” In The Negative Reviews Of ‘Bardo’
Over the weekend, we saw a number of high-profile films get major premieres at the Venice Film Festival. One of the most anticipated features to debut is Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s “Bardo.” The film marks the director’s first feature since 2015’s Oscar-winning “The Revenant” and many were curious how Iñárritu would return. Well, if the early reviews are any indication, “Bardo” might not be the Oscar contender that we have come to expect from Iñárritu. Instead, the film has been receiving some harsh criticism, which the Mexican filmmaker feels might have racist undertones.
‘Leonor Will Never Die’ Trailer: TIFF’s Midnight Madness Movie Is A Offbeat Tribute To Vintage Filipino Action Films [Exclusive]
How great does Martika Ramirez Escobar’s surreal, award-winning film “Leonor Must Die” sound? This first feature transports a retired screenwriter of Filipino action films into the story of one of her own unfinished scripts. The film is the official Midnight Madness closing night Film of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, and it’s already won a ton of awards, including the Special Jury Prize for Innovative Spirit at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.
‘My Policeman’ Trailer: Harry Styles & Emma Corrin Star In A Story of Forbidden Love Coming In October
A powerful story of forbidden love, regret, and living as your true self, “My Policeman” is the (reductively) “gay policeman movie starring Harry Styles” that you’ve likely been hearing about for months. While yes, the movie, helmed by British theatre director and producer Michael Grandage (2016’s “Genius”), and written by Ron Nyswaner, based on the book by Bethan Roberts, is that a gay cop love story, it’s also much more complex and moving than that, frankly.
‘Blue Jean’ Review: Georgia Oakley’s Brilliant Debut Is An Astonishingly Credible, Complex Queer ’80s Drama [Venice]
With its abundance of flickery grain, exceedingly credible period production, and eminently authentic ensemble, UK filmmaker Georgia Oakley’s astonishing debut feature “Blue Jean” — which premiered at the Venice Film Festival last week, no doubt primed to pick up a swath of gongs and laurels — could well be a relic exhumed from the back cupboards of a dusty film archive.
