ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Man seriously injured in Augusta shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Augusta Police Department said a fight led to a shooting that seriously injured a man. Officers responded to the shooting about 3:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Bobbie. At the scene, police found one man injured and another they identified as a suspect.
AUGUSTA, KS
KWCH.com

Woman critically injured, man arrested in S. Wichita stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman suffered critical injuries in a Wednesday evening stabbing in a south Wichita park. Wichita police arrested a man who they said knows the woman. Both are in their 40s, police said. Police responded to the call at about 6:20 p.m. at Lincoln Park, near...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Motorcyclist facing charges for Labor Day chase and crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man they say led deputies on a chase that ended in a crash early Labor Day. Deputies reportedly tried to stop the man on a black motorcycle near Kellogg and Tyler around 3:40 a.m. when he took off. The chase traveled east on […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
City
Home, KS
Wichita, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Wichita, KS
Cars
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
State
Arkansas State
Great Bend Post

Police: Kan. woman missing for 2-weeks has been found

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities on Wednesday afternoon reported 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree has been found and is safe, according to a social media report from Wichita Police. Crabtree's family reported her missing on August 24. Police released no additional details. On Sept. 1, authorities reported they located her Black Hyundai...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Biker injured after chase and crash in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — One person is injured after a motorcycle crash Monday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at about 3:40 a.m. on West Street under the Kellogg overpass. A sergeant with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies had been chasing the motorcycle, but he did not release information about why […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Abbyville man injured in single vehicle accident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County man suffered minor injuries in a single vehicle accident over the weekend. The Reno County Sheriff’s Department reports that 30-year-old Austin Vanatta of Abbyville was going east on K-96 around 12:50 p.m. Sunday when he suffered a medical condition. His pick up went into the median and struck a guardrail.
ABBYVILLE, KS
KAKE TV

One critically hurt in west Wichita crash

Wichita police are asking you to avoid West street under the Kellogg overpass. One person received critical injuries in a crash that happened shortly after 3:45 Monday morning. Emergency dispatchers did not say what led to the crash, but we know at least one person has been hospitalized. We have...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kan#Traffic Accident
KWCH.com

Teen arrested in weekend shooting, injured woman still hospitalized

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 19-year-old Wichita woman remains hospitalized, and a teen is in jail after a Sunday night shooting in the 4300 block of Wood Hollow, just south of Wichita. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. and when deputies arrived, they found...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Manhattan man killed in pickup crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Manhattan man died in a crash in Riley County Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Sean Warner, 36, was driving his F250 pickup east on Deep Creek Road about four miles southeast of Manhattan just after 7 p.m. Troopers say Warner had trouble with a curve in the road […]
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KAKE TV

North Wichita area closes due to gas leak

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A gas leak at a building in north Wichita has caused the nearby area to be closed off. The building is located at 1800 W 13th St. N and evacuations are in progress from 13th to 12th St. No injuries have been reported. Authorities say that...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita child disappeared 21 years ago this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This week marks 21 years since the disappearance of 4-year-old Jaquilla Scales from her Wichita home. While it got a lot of attention for a few days, her case was dwarfed six days later by the 9/11 terrorist attacks. But her family, friends, and the Wichita Police Department have not forgotten […]
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Teenager arrested after shooting in Oaklawn neighborhood

A teenager was booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility after a weekend shooting that left another teenager injured. Sedgwick County deputies and Wichita police officers were called to a home around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of South Wood Hollow. They found 19-year-old Jorianah Williams with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was still hospitalized Tuesday.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Salina man killed in motorcycle crash

MCPHERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Salina man was killed during a vehicle and motorcycle crash east of Lindsborg on Saturday. A Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Bryan Hernandez, 53, of Salina, was going west on K-4 at 15th Avenue, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A Mercury Sable was driving east and made a left […]
SALINA, KS
KNSS Radio

Teen shot in south Wichita

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita Police both responded to the incident just before Noon Sunday. The girl was transported to a local hospital but is expected to survive.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Family: Wichita pastor dies after being hit by car while riding bicycle

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Family members say a 64-year-old Wichita pastor who died over the weekend had been hit by a car while riding his bicycle. Hope Mennonite Church on Sunday announced the passing of Dave Stevens but did not say how he died. On Wednesday, released the following statement through the church:
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy