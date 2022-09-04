Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWichita, KS
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Related
KWCH.com
Man seriously injured in Augusta shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Augusta Police Department said a fight led to a shooting that seriously injured a man. Officers responded to the shooting about 3:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Bobbie. At the scene, police found one man injured and another they identified as a suspect.
KWCH.com
Woman critically injured, man arrested in S. Wichita stabbing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman suffered critical injuries in a Wednesday evening stabbing in a south Wichita park. Wichita police arrested a man who they said knows the woman. Both are in their 40s, police said. Police responded to the call at about 6:20 p.m. at Lincoln Park, near...
Kansas woman jailed after chase, crash into 4 parked vehicles
RENO COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug and traffic allegations after an arrest. Just after 12:30a.m. Tuesday, police arrested 30-year-old Nichole Chaffin of Wichita, according to Hutchinson Police. Officer stopped a car Chaffin was in for a traffic violation near 4th and Plum in...
Motorcyclist facing charges for Labor Day chase and crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man they say led deputies on a chase that ended in a crash early Labor Day. Deputies reportedly tried to stop the man on a black motorcycle near Kellogg and Tyler around 3:40 a.m. when he took off. The chase traveled east on […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Kan. woman missing for 2-weeks has been found
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities on Wednesday afternoon reported 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree has been found and is safe, according to a social media report from Wichita Police. Crabtree's family reported her missing on August 24. Police released no additional details. On Sept. 1, authorities reported they located her Black Hyundai...
Biker injured after chase and crash in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — One person is injured after a motorcycle crash Monday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at about 3:40 a.m. on West Street under the Kellogg overpass. A sergeant with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies had been chasing the motorcycle, but he did not release information about why […]
Abbyville man injured in single vehicle accident
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County man suffered minor injuries in a single vehicle accident over the weekend. The Reno County Sheriff’s Department reports that 30-year-old Austin Vanatta of Abbyville was going east on K-96 around 12:50 p.m. Sunday when he suffered a medical condition. His pick up went into the median and struck a guardrail.
KAKE TV
One critically hurt in west Wichita crash
Wichita police are asking you to avoid West street under the Kellogg overpass. One person received critical injuries in a crash that happened shortly after 3:45 Monday morning. Emergency dispatchers did not say what led to the crash, but we know at least one person has been hospitalized. We have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Kan. woman's car found abandoned; she is still missing
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are working to locate 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree, who was reported missing by her family on August 24, according to Wichita Police. Authorities located he Black Hyundai Sonata abandoned with her personal belongings at the Interstate 135 rest stop near McPherson later that same day. The...
KWCH.com
Teen arrested in weekend shooting, injured woman still hospitalized
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 19-year-old Wichita woman remains hospitalized, and a teen is in jail after a Sunday night shooting in the 4300 block of Wood Hollow, just south of Wichita. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. and when deputies arrived, they found...
Affidavit gives more details in 2010 Butler County fatal shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Court documents have shed more light on the death of a man whose body was found in Butler County in 2010. Kristopher and Candace Valadez, both 32, were arrested in Greenville, South Carolina, on Aug. 1 in connection to the death of 19-year-old German Clerici. Kristopher and Candace are both former […]
Manhattan man killed in pickup crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Manhattan man died in a crash in Riley County Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Sean Warner, 36, was driving his F250 pickup east on Deep Creek Road about four miles southeast of Manhattan just after 7 p.m. Troopers say Warner had trouble with a curve in the road […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAKE TV
North Wichita area closes due to gas leak
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A gas leak at a building in north Wichita has caused the nearby area to be closed off. The building is located at 1800 W 13th St. N and evacuations are in progress from 13th to 12th St. No injuries have been reported. Authorities say that...
Wichita child disappeared 21 years ago this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This week marks 21 years since the disappearance of 4-year-old Jaquilla Scales from her Wichita home. While it got a lot of attention for a few days, her case was dwarfed six days later by the 9/11 terrorist attacks. But her family, friends, and the Wichita Police Department have not forgotten […]
kfdi.com
Teenager arrested after shooting in Oaklawn neighborhood
A teenager was booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility after a weekend shooting that left another teenager injured. Sedgwick County deputies and Wichita police officers were called to a home around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of South Wood Hollow. They found 19-year-old Jorianah Williams with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was still hospitalized Tuesday.
KWCH.com
Man charged in deadly collision involving Nickerson family pleads not guilty
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The man charged in a collision that killed a member of a Nickerson family and injured three others this summer in Louisville, Kentucky was In court Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and assault. Police said Michael Hurley was under the influence...
Salina man killed in motorcycle crash
MCPHERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Salina man was killed during a vehicle and motorcycle crash east of Lindsborg on Saturday. A Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Bryan Hernandez, 53, of Salina, was going west on K-4 at 15th Avenue, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A Mercury Sable was driving east and made a left […]
Teen shot in south Wichita
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita Police both responded to the incident just before Noon Sunday. The girl was transported to a local hospital but is expected to survive.
Inmate assaulted with makeshift weapon at Sedgwick County Detention Facility
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An inmate has been assaulted with a makeshift weapon by other inmates at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility on Tuesday, Sept. 6. According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), around 1:15 p.m., deputies responded to a fight. The SCSO says three inmates had initiated a fight with another inmate in […]
KAKE TV
Family: Wichita pastor dies after being hit by car while riding bicycle
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Family members say a 64-year-old Wichita pastor who died over the weekend had been hit by a car while riding his bicycle. Hope Mennonite Church on Sunday announced the passing of Dave Stevens but did not say how he died. On Wednesday, released the following statement through the church:
Comments / 1