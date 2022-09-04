Western Michigan University student from Lisle killed in hit-and-run remembered as ‘ray of light’

Read full article on original website
Northwestern Wildcats
Is Chicago really a Sanctuary City?
It's the time of year stink bugs start making their way into homes
After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and Racist
Students, staff evacuated at Joliet middle school due to bomb threat
JOLIET, Ill. — A middle school in Joliet has been evacuated due to a bomb threat. Just after 2 p.m., Joliet police tweeted that they are at Timber Ridge Middle School, located in the 2100 block of Bronk Road. All students and staff have been evacuated and are safe, police said. SkyCam9 has been above […]
Missing pregnant Chicago woman located safely, reunited with family
A missing pregnant woman who had been reported missing has been located safely, Chicago police said Wednesday morning.
Student at suburban middle school found bomb threat on post-it note under desk: police
JOLIET, Ill. - Students and staff at a suburban middle school were evacuated after a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon. At about 1:03 p.m., Joliet police responded to Timber Ridge Middle School for a possible bomb threat. When officers arrived, it was determined that a student located a post-it note indicating...
Naperville woman convicted in 1999 murder of 3 kids speaks out, seeks clemency: report
Why did she decide to speak now?
fox40jackson.com
Chicago reporter sues Mayor Lori Lightfoot as city pulls his press credentials following combative exchanges
A Chicago reporter filed a federal lawsuit against Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown after his press credentials were revoked. The suit, filed by journalist William J. Kelly to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in late August, alleges Lightfoot and...
Southwest Suburban-Family Owned Pizza Restaurant Threatened By Inflation, Rising Costs
The owner of Little Joe's pizzeria in Chicago's southwest suburbs says that her restaurant was fortunate to make it through the COVID pandemic, but now the business is threatened instead by inflation and skyrocketing costs. Sue Vazquez said she’s doing her best to keep her doors open, but admits it...
fox32chicago.com
Man beaten by group of 6 people, then shot on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was beaten and shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's New City neighborhood. Around 3:47 p.m., police say the victim was near the street in the 4400 block of South Wood Street when a group of six unknown men approached him and began to beat him. One...
Pedestrian struck by Metra MD-W train in Elgin near Big Timber Road
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit by a Metra MD-W train in Elgin near Big Timber Road Wednesday morning. Service out of the Big Timber station has resumed. Metra said "the train involved was the equipment that was being brought to Big Timber to begin its inbound run as train 2204."
Thieves Hit Oak Brook Store, Led Police on High-Speed Chase on Tri-State Tollway: Prosecutors
Authorities in DuPage County say that a trio of thieves stole merchandise from a suburban department store before leading police on a high-speed chase that ended on the Tri-State Tollway on Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors say that the trio intentionally rammed an Oak Brook police vehicle near the scene of the...
Man running from CTA security steals and crashes rideshare car In The Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man fleeing CTA security stole a car and then crashed it in The Loop early Wednesday morning. According to police, a 29-year-old man attempted to intervene during a verbal altercation when he was punched in the face by a male offender. A CTA security guards told CBS 2 they confronted an unruly person causing issues near the Clark and Lake streets stop. The confrontation turned physical before the man ran off.Police said the offender then got inside his waiting rideshare when the woman driving exited the vehicle. Police said the offender then got in the driver's seat and attempted to drive away. The offender shortly after crashed the vehicle in the 100 block of north Clark Street. .The woman was too shaken up, but her husband says she is "scared for now but, its ok, she is strong."Police are still searching for the offender.
Missing Mokena teen found after arriving at work but never went into the building
MOKENA, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Mokena said a 19-year-old has been found safe after arriving at his job, but never making it to inside the building and then being reported missing.According to police, Harsh N Patel, 19, arrived in the 18700 Block of Wolf Road but he didn't enter the business. Harsh's car, a 2011 blue Toyota Prius, had last been seen on an license plate reader camera in the Wilmington area Late Monday, police said Harsha nd his vehicle had been located and are safe.
Search still on to find escaped prisoner Devin Revels, suspected in catalytic converter theft
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The search is still on to find escaped prisoner Devin Revels.It's been five days since he kicked out the window of a police car Thursday, September 1, and took off running on the city's West Side.On Thursday, officers searched the Columbus Park Golf Course. Revels escaped police custody while being driven to Elmhurst where he is suspected of stealing a car's catalytic converter.
Suburban Chicago Hot Dog Joint Inducted into Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame
It's a great day to be a hot dog in suburban Chicago. According to a press release, hot dog shop Luke's of Lake Bluff on Wednesday is receiving the high hot dog honor of being inducted into the "National Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame" Wednesday. The shop, in...
18-year-old motorcycle rider killed on Kennedy Expressway: ISP
Nick Damato, 18, died after he crashed a motorcycle and was hit by a vehicle on the Kennedy Expressway on the Northwest Side. He lost control of his motorcycle and was struck by a vehice near Sayre, Illinois State Police said.
Mom demands justice after son's death in East Chicago: 'Never thought it would be my kid'
A mother is demanding justice after her seven-year-old son was shot to death in East Chicago while sleeping in their family van just blocks away from home. Fox News' Gianno Caldwell spoke to the victim's mother and shared their exchange Monday on "Fox & Friends." Ollie Jean Holiness' son Jeremiah...
Bicyclist killed in crash with Burbank police vehicle on Central Avenue
A bicyclist has died in a crash involving a Burbank police vehicle Monday morning, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police say 2 young men were shot dead and 2 others wounded in South Chicago Sunday night
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two young men were killed, and two others wounded, in shootings in the city's South Chicago neighborhood on Sunday night. Police said that an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were killed, and two young men of the same ages were wounded. At least two shooters...
Police investigating bomb threat at Timber Ridge Middle School in Plainfield
All students and staff have been evacuated from the school and are safe, according to a tweet from Joliet police.
