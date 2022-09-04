ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisle, IL

Western Michigan University student from Lisle killed in hit-and-run remembered as ‘ray of light’

By Zennie Abraham
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lisle, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Oakland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Lisle, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Mobile Media#News Media#Violent Crime#Zennie62media#Abc 7 Chicago News#The Oakland News Now#World
CBS Chicago

Man running from CTA security steals and crashes rideshare car In The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man fleeing CTA security stole a car and then crashed it in The Loop early Wednesday morning. According to police, a 29-year-old man attempted to intervene during a verbal altercation when he was punched in the face by a male offender. A CTA security guards told CBS 2 they confronted an unruly person causing issues near the Clark and Lake streets stop. The confrontation turned physical before the man ran off.Police said the offender then got inside his waiting rideshare when the woman driving exited the vehicle. Police said the offender then got in the driver's seat and attempted to drive away. The offender shortly after crashed the vehicle in the 100 block of north Clark Street. .The woman was too shaken up, but her husband says she is "scared for now but, its ok, she is strong."Police are still searching for the offender. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Missing Mokena teen found after arriving at work but never went into the building

MOKENA, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Mokena said a 19-year-old has been found safe after arriving at his job, but never making it to inside the building and then being reported missing.According to police, Harsh N Patel, 19,  arrived in the 18700 Block of Wolf Road but he didn't enter the business. Harsh's car, a 2011 blue Toyota Prius, had last been seen on an license plate reader camera in the Wilmington area Late Monday, police said Harsha nd his vehicle had been located and are safe.
MOKENA, IL
CBS Chicago

Search still on to find escaped prisoner Devin Revels, suspected in catalytic converter theft

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The search is still on to find escaped prisoner Devin Revels.It's been five days since he kicked out the window of a police car Thursday, September 1, and took off running on the city's West Side.On Thursday, officers searched the Columbus Park Golf Course. Revels escaped police custody while being driven to Elmhurst where he is suspected of stealing a car's catalytic converter.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube

Comments / 0

Community Policy