Reds overcome defensive miscues to beat Cubs late
Alejo Lopez delivered a game-tying RBI triple in the ninth inning, then scored on Jonathan India’s two-out single as the
NBC Sports
What we learned as bullpen implodes late in series loss to Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- Wednesday's finale at Dodger Stadium was a good day for a player who hopes to be a big part of the 2023 Giants. It was another bad day for the 2022 Giants. Rookie infielder David Villar homered twice but the Giants lost 7-3. They dropped the series and now have lost 10 of their last 11 against the Dodgers. They finished 1-8 at Dodger Stadium this year, matching the lowest win percentage here in franchise history.
Where Has Harper's Power Gone?
Bryce Harper hasn't hit a home run in 88 days. What happening to the Philadelphia Phillies' slugger's power?
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Analyzes Andrew Heaney’s Homer Problem
When Andrew Heaney allowed just one home run in his first 31 innings with the Dodgers, there was hope that his newfound slider had also helped alleviate the longball issues that have plagued him throughout his career. Averaging 1.8 homers per nine innings the past six seasons coming into this year, no one really thought 0.3 was a realistic new normal, but it wasn’t crazy to think he could settle around 1.0.
numberfire.com
Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies on Thursday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Sosa went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double, and three RBI In Wednesday's win, but he's absent from the lineup for the series finale. Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit sixth.
NBC Sports
Saints sign Wyatt Davis off Giants practice squad
The Saints have added an offensive lineman to their roster ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Falcons. The Giants announced that New Orleans has signed guard Wyatt Davis off of their practice squad. The Saints have not made any announcement regarding the transaction. Davis, who is the grandson of...
NBC Sports
Edmundo Sosa steals the show as Phillies beat Marlins again
The Phillies beat the Miami Marlins for a second straight night on Wednesday behind much of the same cast of characters that keyed Tuesday night's win. Edmundo Sosa and Jean Segura, two of the hitting stars from Tuesday night's walk-off victory, drove in all the runs in Wednesday's 4-3 win, and catcher J.T. Realmuto was once again a defensive star, gunning down a would-be base stealer late in a close game and running a country mile to snare a popup in front of the visiting dugout with the game on the line in the ninth.
Tigers Claim Former Top Prospect from Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies designated a former top prospect for assignment, who was claimed by the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.
FOX Sports
Dodgers and Giants play to decide series winner
San Francisco Giants (65-69, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-42, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (5-6, 3.58 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.59 ERA, .97 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -258, Giants +211; over/under is...
NBC Sports
Help coming: Phils pitching updates on Wheeler, Dominguez, Eflin, McGarry
Four hours before game time Tuesday, a major slice of the fate of the Phillies’ season was already hard at work at Citizens Bank Park. Zack Wheeler was playing catch in the outfield and Zach Eflin and Seranthony Dominguez were warming up to throw in a simulated game. All...
NBC Sports
Reagor reacts to being teammates with Jefferson in Minnesota
It’s not lost on anyone that the Eagles didn’t just trade Jalen Reagor … they traded him to the team that once celebrated the Eagles’ swing-and-miss. Because back in 2020 when the Eagles used the 21st overall pick to draft Reagor, the Vikings draft room celebrated and then took Justin Jefferson at No. 22 overall.
NBC Sports
Eagles re-work two contracts to create cap space: report
Going into business Thursday, the Eagles ranked last in the NFL in available cap space. Lane Johnson and Jake Elliott to the rescue. Johnson and Elliott have agreed to contract restructures to allow the Eagles to carve out desperately needed cap space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. As of...
