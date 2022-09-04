ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rimersburg, PA

Barbara A. Rupp

Barbara A. Rupp

Barbara A. Rupp, 78, of New Bethlehem (Putneyville), passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital. Born on August 16, 1944, in Charleston, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Glen and Helen (Hayes) Church. She married Arthur R. Rupp on March 7, 1959 and...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
Shirley J. McLean

Shirley J. McLean

Shirley J. McLean, 70, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital. Born on August 11, 1952, in Karns City, she was the daughter of Pearl (Crawford) Spiker. Shirley worked at the Goodwill store in New Bethlehem. She is survived by her companion,...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
Joe Izzi

Joe Izzi

Joe Izzi, age 78, of Clarion, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Monday, September 5, 2022, while surrounded by his family. Born November 8, 1943, in New Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Mike and Irene Carvillano Izzi. He graduated from Redbank Valley High School...
CLARION, PA
Gary Morse Sibley

Gary Morse Sibley

Gary Morse Sibley, 78, went to be with his Lord God and his wife, Ruth Elizabeth, who proceeded him in death on August 25, 2018. Gary passed suddenly from natural causes on Saturday, September 3, 2022, in New Castle, PA. He was born on February 9, 1944, in Franklin, PA...
NEW CASTLE, PA
Sherell E. Hindman

Sherell E. Hindman

Sherell E. Hindman, 81, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Friday evening (09-02-22), at Autumn Grove Health Care Center in Harrisville following a lengthy illness. Born in Butler, Pa. on October 23, 1940, he was the son of the late James Leroy “Buck” and Dorothy Hutchison Hindman. He was...
EMLENTON, PA
explore venango

Carolyn L. Quinn Curran

Carolyn L. Quinn Curran, 78, of Oil City, PA, passed away on Monday, September 5th, at UPMC Northwest after a period of declining health. Carolyn was born on March 1st, 1944 in Sheffield, PA. She was the daughter of the late William L. and Rita Hynes Quinn. Carolyn grew up...
OIL CITY, PA
WTAJ

Jefferson County woman handing out challenger coins

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Punxsutawney woman is giving back to U.S. military members who served and sacrificed. Cheryl Bottenhorn has been distributing challenger coins to veterans and veterans’ families. The emotion and gratitude of the situation is what Bottenhorn is holding onto. “Seeing some of the veteran’s expressions some will cry, some will […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Michaela “Mickee” Sue (Laird) Sheetz

Michaela “Mickee” Sue (Laird) Sheetz, 65, of Corsica, PA, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, while at her home. She was born on August 10, 1957, to Ida Leanne (Ivers) Barrett, in Rapid City, SD. Mickee became an LPN at Jeff Tech, and held positions in the...
CORSICA, PA
Harry W. Dinger

Harry W. Dinger

Harry W. Dinger, 62, of Hawthorn died Sunday, September 4, 2022 at his home of natural causes. Born in Brookville on September 9, 1959, he was the son of William and Sara Lindemuth Dinger. He was employed as a mechanic at Flynn Tire in Clarion at the time of his...
HAWTHORN, PA
Robin Lynn Adams

Robin Lynn Adams

Robin Lynn Adams, 61, of New Bethlehem, died on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie. Born on August 14, 1961, in Clarion, he was the youngest son of the late Theodore Preston and Mable Marie (Truitt) Adams. Robin worked at various jobs in the New Bethlehem...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
Greta M. Fronk

Greta M. Fronk

Greta M. Fronk, 88, of Franklin was welcomed into Heaven by her husband and son, at 4:54 A.M., Friday September 2, 2022. Born in Glenshaw on May 19, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Warren E. and Marie C. Watson-Gardner Frankenberger. She was a graduate of Shaler Area...
FRANKLIN, PA
Paullynn M. Bell

Paullynn M. Bell

Paullynn M. Bell, 47, of Tionesta, formerly of Franklin, passed away in her home on September 3, 2022. Born on February 13, 1975 in Oil City, she was the daughter of Richard and Debra Ann (Wilson) Gregory. Paullynn was a 1994 graduate of Franklin Area High School. She enjoyed creating...
TIONESTA, PA
John "Ben" Dehner

John “Ben” Dehner

John “Ben” Dehner, 85, of Lucinda, formerly of Tionesta, passed away on Monday, September 05, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Reb. after a period of declining health. Born on October 15, 1936 in Lickingville, PA he was the son of Woodrow and Ethel Anderson Dehner. Ben was involved...
LUCINDA, PA
Rita Mae Adams

Rita Mae Adams

Rita Mae Adams, age 67, of Fairmount City, passed away Monday evening, September 5, 2022, at the home of her daughter, following an illness. Born February 26, 1955, in Kittanning, she was a daughter of the late Theodore Preston Adams and Mabel Marie Truitt Adams, and was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School.
FAIRMOUNT CITY, PA
explore venango

Venango County Photo of the Day

Winners of the Oil Valley Fall Throwdown held on Saturday, September 3, at Hasson Park in Oil City: Ma40-Justin Brentzel, Ma2-Patrick Gillen, Ma3 -Josh Stoltfus, Mpo-Sam, Hockenberry. Not pictured is Ma1 winner Julian Rau. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies

A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 87. Fondly known as the “Exerciseman,” Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show.
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

New Funding Awarded to Train Masonry Trades Apprentices in Venango, 28 Additional Counties for In-Demand Jobs

VENANGO CO., Pa — Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced $297,000 in new funding through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program to help the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 continue its Western Pennsylvania Bricklayers Masonry Training Program in Clarion, Venango, Jefferson, and 26 other counties, as well as preparing apprentices for good-paying jobs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explore venango

SPONSORED: Heeter Lumber Now Has 5 Locations to Better Serve You

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Heeter Lumber now has five locations to better serve their customers!. Stop in at the New Bethlehem, Rimersburg, Sligo, Knox, or Emlenton location for all of your building and hardware needs. Redi-Mix Concrete, architectural retaining walls, metal roofing, and Gardenscape products are all available at...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
Eugene C. Sheffer

Eugene C. Sheffer

Eugene C. Sheffer, 89, of Franklin passed away in the early morning hours of September 2, 2022 at Oakwood Heights, Oil City. He was born on November 11, 1932 in Clarion County to the late Marshall G. and Ruth (Weaver) Sheffer. Eugene proudly served his country in the United States...
FRANKLIN, PA

