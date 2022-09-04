Nicolas Cage’s wife Riko Shibata has given birth to a baby girl, the couple’s first child together.The 58-year-old actor and his artist wife, 27, welcomed daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage, on Wednesday 7 September in Los Angeles, a rep confirmed to People.“Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter,” the rep said. “Mother and daughter are doing fine.”The daughter is Shibata’s first child while Cage has two children – Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31 – from previous relationships.The name for their new daughter seems to have changed since Cage announced the news on The Kelly...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO