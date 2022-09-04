Read full article on original website
Sculpture poured for veterans park in Archbald
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Artist Steve Colley poured a bucket of bronze into a mold that will soon be an eagle sculpture. The mold will sit for two days here at Keystone College and will be welded together later this year. "This is a great tribute, not only to...
Times News
Weisstock provides two days of rides, contests, food
The Weissport park was the place to be Friday and Saturday for the second annual Weisstock. There were rides and games for the children, food stands, vendors, and entertainment in the band shell. There were also contests, including a cake walk, karaoke, pizza eating and limbo. “This year, we teamed...
WOLF
Wearing purple to honor Kassadey
DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Friday night football games are filled with competition and school spirit. Two local schools in our area have teamed to honor the life of 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar was at Lake Lehman Junior-Senior High School with more. Lackawanna Trail Junior-Senior...
167th Bloomsburg Fair around the corner
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The 167th Bloomsburg Fair is set to kick off in just a few weeks. Fair organizers held their media luncheon at the fairgrounds on Wednesday. "Saturday, vendors start to set up," said Randy Karschner, the fair president. "This little city will come together, and we meet twice a month year-round to put this together, and it is neat to see it come together."
Talkback 16: Return of 'Lake Commerce'
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — In this Talkback 16, callers weigh in on the history of Labor Day and new restrictions at Mauch Chunk Lake. But first, we begin with 'Lake Commerce' concerns in Dickson City. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
Scranton businesses receive microgrants
SCRANTON, Pa. — In Scranton, Mayor Paige Cognetti awarded five small businesses microgrants. The program is for new or early-stage businesses in the Electric City's low-to-moderate-income areas. "The grant can be used for inventory machinery working capital, which is really exciting because often grants are not able to be...
La Festa Italiana celebrates final day
SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a soggy final day for La Festa Italiana in downtown Scranton. The nonstop and occasionally heavy rain kept the crowds small. Eyewitness News caught some vendors packing up their stands to head home early. However, some others stuck it out. But despite the rain, quite a few people […]
webbweekly.com
21st Anniversary Motorcycle Ride to Remember the Victims of 9/11
The roar of thousands of motorcycles helps provide a symbolic name to this year’s annual 9-11 Motorcycle Ride to Remember, which will take place on Sunday, September 11. On that day, the 9/11 Memorial Coalition and a cast of thousands will once again trek through 42 miles of Lycoming County to make good on a promise to “Never Forget.”
Times News
Sacred Heart Church pastor dies
His true calling was to spread the word of the gospel. Now, after several decades of serving the Lord, a long-tenured pastor has been laid to eternal rest. The Rev. William T. Campion, pastor emeritus at Sacred Heart Parish in Palmerton, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown. He was 70.
Volunteers needed to 'Pick up the Poconos'
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Litter can be seen just about everywhere on Main street in Stroudsburg, sometimes just steps away from a garbage can. The Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau is looking to do something about it with their annual litter cleanup, called "Pick up the Poconos." Kate Croll of Stroudsburg...
Luzerne County Fair preps for 60th year
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a wet start on Tuesday for the return of the Luzerne County Fair after Mother Nature gave us the most rain we've seen in weeks. "It rained like crazy, so my big thing is the Luzerne County Fair is an agriculture fair, and we helped out the agriculture over the last couple of days. We needed the rain, and it came," said Brenda Pugh, chair of the Luzerne County Fair. "The grounds are drying up nice, so we will be ready."
Looking back at the weather for Summer '22
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Memorial Day 2022 was a beautiful one; it was sunny and hot, with a high of 87 degrees in the Scranton area and a high of 90 in central Pennsylvania. That unofficial start to summer was just a sign of what was to come for the rest of the season.
Italian mass held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Sunday at La Festa Italiana means an Italian mass. Bishop of Scranton Joseph Bambera presided over the mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue. This year's mass was held in memory of members and friends of La Festa Italiana who passed away since...
New school year, new policies in Scranton school district
SCRANTON, Pa. — A new school year, new policies, and added security measures are set to begin in the Scranton School District. One of the biggest changes is no cell phones or electronic devices are allowed on school grounds. Something West Scranton parent Jennifer Brown worries could affect her...
Labor Day at the indoor waterpark
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Thoughts of rainy weather floated away as hundreds spent the day going down slides and splashing around inside Aquatopia, Camelback Lodge's indoor waterpark near Tannersville. "We decided to come out for the long weekend. We rented a place through Airbnb and were just relaxing," said Philadelphia...
Ski chair auction benefits first responders
WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — On a soggy, hazy day like this, it's hard to imagine that in just three months, the mountain at Big Boulder Ski Area in Kidder Township will be packed with white powder. Employees are already getting ready for the upcoming season, installing five new lifts...
Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 jackpot worth $620,000 shared by two tickets
Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto tickets sold for the Tuesday, September 6 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $620,000. The winning tickets were sold in Luzerne and Berks counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all six balls drawn, 4-6-7-21-34-40, to win individual prizes of $310,000 less withholding. The...
grocerydive.com
CTown’s largest store opens in Scranton, Pennsylvania
Krasdale Foods’ banner CTown kicked off Labor Day weekend by opening the doors of its largest store yet. The store, located at 1110 S Washington Avenue in Scranton, Pennsylvania, further expands the grocery brand outside of the Metro New York City region where it was founded. The new CTown...
Pottsville cleaning up for Recovery Month
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The Presbyterian Cemetery in Pottsville is full of dead leaves, fallen tree branches, and overgrown weeds — making it the perfect place for volunteers from Gaudenzia to clean up. Employees and clients from the addiction treatment center came to the site on their Labor Day...
WOLF
Match 6 Jackpot worth $620K shared by two tickets, one sold in Luzerne Co.
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto tickets sold for Tuesday's drawing will split a jackpot prize of $620,000. The winning tickets were sold in Luzerne and Berks counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all six balls drawn, 4-6-7-21-34-40, to win individual prizes of $310,000...
