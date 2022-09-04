Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Whales Are Pulling The Rug Out From Under Market As BTC Wavers At $19,000 — What Next?
After seesawing just under $20,000 during the long US, on Tuesday, Labour Day weekend, Bitcoin fell below $19,000 as investors intensified their risk-off activities. By Wednesday noon, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation was trading around $18,800 after posting a 5.74% loss in the past 48 hours. On...
KuCoin Partners with Talos, Facilitating Digital Asset Trading Tech Market Adoption
VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has entered a partnership with Talos, the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology. The partnership will allow KuCoin to streamline institutional access to digital assets and further expand the capabilities of its user base. Additionally, KuCoin will open accounts to Talos institutional users to provide real-time liquidity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005466/en/ KuCoin Partners with Talos, Facilitating Digital Asset Trading Tech Market Adoption (Graphic: Business Wire)
zycrypto.com
Why Binance Is Booting USDC, Two Other Stablecoins Out Of Exchange In Favor Of BUSD
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, recently shocked the crypto community when it announced that it would cease trading support for a bunch of stablecoins. Any customers still holding investments in USD Coin (USDC), Paxos dollar (USDP), and trueUSD (TUSD) will have their balances auto-converted to...
zycrypto.com
X-METAVERSE PRO Launches One-Stop DeFi Asset Management Platform
The DeFi pace is more promising now than ever, with retail and corporate investors flocking to it. Having hit a new high total value locked (TVL) of $100 billion in 2021, the industry keeps growing, and the value is expected to keep reaching new highs. However, challenges abound for new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
zycrypto.com
How Can You Claim Free Tokens Of METACRYP And Forget Other Prominent Cryptos
Our world is stressful and dramatic. Every day we wake up, go to work, come home, and repeat the process. People are clamouring for more, and they want to escape the daily grind, unwind, and genuinely enjoy themselves. They want to retreat from the cold reality and enjoy the warmth, explore a virtual world, communicate with others who live far away and even play games.
zycrypto.com
Cryptocurrencies Promoting Decentralization One Step at a Time: Persystic Token, Polkadot, and Avalanche
The growth and development of decentralization in the world’s current financial market can be attributed to cryptocurrencies and the blockchain industry. These cryptocurrencies have provided numerous real-life use cases contributing to this financial market growth. Persystic (PSYS), Polkadot (DOT), and Avalanche (AVAX) are three cryptocurrencies that aim further to improve the development of the world’s financial market as we know it.
zycrypto.com
Can the Lynqyo protocol Match Crypto Veterans Like Litecoin and Ethereum?
Web3 has the potential to bring extensive innovation to every industry in the world. However, the adoption of web3 is still mostly limited and has not matured enough. The adoption of web3 into the world of cryptocurrency has changed how people look at and understand the industry. That’s why the new crypto Lynqyo protocol (LNQ) has built a platform for the tokenization and decentralization governance of non-physical content, which they believe can be one of the biggest breakthroughs of this century.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin At $19k: To Buy or Not To Buy?
Bitcoin is currently priced at $19,313, with all the signs of an invigorated asset ready to smash through multiple resistance levels. September appears to be the month crypto investors show some tenderness to the top-tier cryptocurrency, which has suffered severe bearish hangovers since the start of 2022. Part of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zycrypto.com
Hitting a Glass Ceiling for Polygon (MATIC) and Binance Coin (BNB)? Flasko’s (FLSK) Soaring Returns
Speculative investors are attracted to meme highs and lows of cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, intense investors look through the haystack for crypto tokens with tangible utility, value, and potential for mass adoption. Binance Coin (BNB) and Polygon (MATIC) are among those that fall under the latter, which have seen...
zycrypto.com
$20,000 Seems to Be Short-Term Resistance for Bitcoin; Here’s What to Expect
Bitcoin is experiencing a significant correction following a few successive days of persistent upsurge. The market rally appears to have hit a roadblock, and the bears are kicking in. As BTC approached the $20k zone, recent charts signalled a surge of onchain whale activity. This is an essential indication of a psychological resistance level.
zycrypto.com
AdirizeDAO Aims To Be The New Hedge Against Inflation, as BTC, SOL Experience Severe Pullbacks
With its core feature as a currency without a central authority, Bitcoin (BTC) has been acclaimed as a hedge against inflation over the years. When major fiat currencies, especially the dollar, went through high CPI and inflation stages, many investors clamoured to buy the BTC coin. However, analysts are beginning...
zycrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Darts Higher As Bellatrix Hard Fork, The Merge Enter Home Stretch
Ethereum’s landmark Merge event is coming — possibly even sooner than expected. According to a recent tweet by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, the upgrade will now be fully executed sometime around September 13-15. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, ETH led gains among crypto majors as the Bellatrix hard fork and...
zycrypto.com
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Lambasts Ethereum Classic, Sees No Reason To Invest In It
Ethereum Classic “ETC” is rearing its head again, this time because of the migration of Ethereum miners. With the upcoming merge event, some Ethereum miners have been repurposing their rigs to mine on Ethereum Classic, which is still a Proof of work chain. This has mainly been due to its ability to host Ethereum miners, its capped supply, low token price and low hash rate.
zycrypto.com
PriveSecure, Cardano, and Ethereum Classic Going The Long-Term Winners Route
Many individuals lost faith in cryptocurrencies as a financial powerhouse when the cryptocurrency market crashed. From Luna’s de-pegging from the dollar to the enormous withdrawals caused by inflation concerns, the cryptoverse has seen its darkest days. Despite the volatility of cryptocurrency prices, Cardano (ADA), Ethereum Classic (ETC), and PriveSecure...
zycrypto.com
Guffawli Rages On With Its Innovative Take on Redefining the Crypto Industry
Blockchain technology is gaining popularity daily, and many people utilise its adaptability. What began as a substitute for fiat money has gained worldwide recognition as it is being used in various sectors for payments. The original cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), has been modified and developed by crypto enthusiasts who want to spread the use of digital currencies. Although it continues to be one of the most highly prized cryptocurrencies, there are some problems with Bitcoin. Owing to this fact, cryptocurrency platforms such as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Guffawli (GUFF) have brought solutions to advance the wide use of cryptocurrency better.
zycrypto.com
Justin Sun is Showing Up Everywhere – from Crypto to Politics & Beyond
The 32-year-old creator, a self-made billionaire, founded the TRON blockchain and has acquired traditional and NFT works of art totalling more than $100 million last year alone. While Sun was well-known in the crypto community beforehand, he came to the public’s attention in 2019 after winning a $4.6 million bid...
zycrypto.com
Will Big Eyes Token Do Better Than DOGE and SHIB?
Although the crypto market has suffered many losses this year, many crypto enthusiasts are still on the watch for breakthroughs. Although the recent market fall and prior crashes share some parallels, much has changed since the last large bear market in cryptocurrencies. The importance of strong community networks, particularly in...
zycrypto.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says BTC is Still in a Bull Market, But Trading at a Discount
Bloomberg analysts don’t seem to agree with the crypto community on Bitcoin’s current conditions. At the same time, everyone else has decided that BTC has sunk deep into a steadfast bear market and hopes for the return of the bulls; a recent Bloomberg report suggested that the firstborn crypto is still in a bull market.
zycrypto.com
Digital Euro To Complement Cash, Not To Replace It – Says German Central Banker
The CashCon 2022 conference lasted from 7-8 September 2022 in Leipzig, Germany. Burkhard Balz, a member of the Executive Board of the German Central Bank (Deutsche Bundesbank), addressed the conference on the topic: “The digital euro – an opportunity for Europe”. Balz advised that the Bundesbank and other central banks in the Eurosystem were analysing the risks and opportunities arising from the possible introduction of the digital euro.
Comments / 0