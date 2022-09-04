ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honoring laborers on Labor Day: IWVP Special Edition

By Mark Curtis
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a special Labor Day edition on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, where we’ll be talking with some labor leaders about their organizations, worker shortages, policy and the politics that affect laborers in West Virginia.

First, we have Elaine Harris, international staff representative for the Communications Workers of America Unit 213 in Charleston, to discuss the shortage of corrections officers and staff in the state’s jail. Next, Josh Sword, president of the West Virginia AFL-CIO, stops by to discuss the labor movement and unions in the Mountain State.

In our third segment, we hear from American Federation of Teachers-WV President Fred Albert on the “concerning” number of openings for teacher and support staff in the state and how the nationwide shortage is affecting West Virginia.

In our final segment, we switch gears with CEO of the Mountaineer Food Bank Chad Morrison to talk about Hunger Action Month in September and the need to bring awareness to hunger and hunger relief in the country.

