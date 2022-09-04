Read full article on original website
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
LSU fans need to give Brian Kelly to build the Tigers back to 2019 form | ESPN College Football
LSU fans need to give Brian Kelly to build the Tigers back to 2019 form | ESPN College Football. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Matt...
thecomeback.com
Brian Kelly addresses Kayshon Boutte situation
When the LSU Tigers lost to the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday, one thing a lot of fans and media noticed was someone seemed to be missing from the LSU offense: wide receiver Kayson Boutte. Boutte, considered one of the top returning receivers in all of college football, barely caught...
Watch LSU fans melt down after last-second loss to Florida State: ‘We are God-awful at football’
LSU’s 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday night left many in the college football world dumbfounded, no one more than the Tigers’ fans. Baton Rouge television station WBRZ-2 had the inspired idea to interview LSU fans as they were leaving the Caesar’s Superdome following the game. The results were predictably hilarious.
LSU Coach Brian Kelly Gets Roasted by Reporter after Making Joke about Media Being Late
New head coach of the LSU Tigers football team Brian Kelly met with media members following a heartbreaking one-point loss to Florida State. When Kelly joked with the group of reporters about being late, one media member fired back with a response that left the Tigers' coach shocked. It was...
thecomeback.com
Florida State player has bold assessment after win over LSU
In their season-opening showdown with the LSU Tigers on Sunday night, the Florida State Seminoles notched a massive and vital victory to start their season. And it seems the players are already riding high from the win, particularly sophomore linebacker Jared Verse. In an interview with reporters following the game,...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Maason Smith news
Sunday was a pretty rough night for the LSU Tigers. Not only did they lose heartbreakingly to the FSU Seminoles, but they also lost sophomore defensive tackle Maason Smith for the rest of the season. The budding defensive star left the game early after injuring himself following a celebration of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Les Miles trends on Twitter during LSU's stunning loss to Florida State
Les Miles won a national championship during his time as LSU’s head coach, following in the footsteps of Nick Saban, who also won a title with the Tigers. Following Miles, coach Ed Orgeron also led the LSU squad to the promised land, claiming a championship back in 2019. Now,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly gets trolled by FSU player who transferred from Notre Dame
Brian Kelly got off to a rough start at LSU, and after the game, he was the subject of a troll job from a former Notre Dame player who transferred to Florida State. Dillan Gibbons, an offensive lineman, wrote on social media, “No fake accents on this team.”. Gibbons...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ed Orgeron hilariously describes conversation leading to LSU buyout
Ed Orgeron and LSU agreed to part ways in 2021, granting the National Championship winning coach a $17.1 million buyout. As it turns out, Orgeron was just fine with that. He spoke at the Little Rock Touchdown Clun Tuesday and addressed his final days in Baton Rouge. “They said, ‘Coach,...
Notre Dame Commit Mocks Brian Kelly After LSU’s Performance vs. FSU
A four-star Notre Dame linebacker commit made sure to mock LSU’s coach on social media on Sunday night.
theadvocate.com
'Community of unity': LSU, Southern collaborating on events ahead of football game
In the lead up to the first ever football matchup between LSU and Southern University on Saturday, the two universities are holding numerous events to celebrate their historic relationship and to collaborate on projects beneficial to Baton Rouge. Beginning Tuesday with an event featuring LSU President William Tate and Southern...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
He “was a courageous and defining voice for Louisiana” City and state leaders reflect on legacy of Moon Landrieu
It's a sad day in Louisiana as we mourn the loss of former New Orleans mayor and voice for equality in Louisiana, Moon Landrieu. Upon the announcement of Landrieu's passing, his legacy became even more known as leaders on both the city and state levels lamented the former political dynasty patriarch's loss of life.
WALA-TV FOX10
2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
This Louisiana City Named Best Place to Retire in U.S.
A Louisiana city is named the #1 city to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay. The data looks at several factors, including the number of residents above age 60 and the number of Medicare providers for residents. New Orleans is the number 1 place to retire in the U.S.
Former New Orleans Mayor, Patriarch of Louisiana political dynasty, Moon Landrieu dies
NEW ORLEANS — Moon Landrieu, the two-term mayor of New Orleans who ushered in an era of integration and revitalization of city government in the 1970s and fathered a political dynasty that includes a mayor and U.S. Senator, died Monday morning, his family told WWL-TV Political Analyst Clancy DuBos. He was 92.
theadvocate.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
wbrz.com
Man arrested after cursing out deputy, punching him outside Southern football game Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested at the Southern University football game Saturday night after cursing out a deputy and punching him for not letting him into the stadium without a ticket. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Jordan Beal, 21, approached a deputy outside A. W....
myneworleans.com
National Fried Chicken Festival Unveils Food Lineup
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National Fried Chicken Festival (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s has announced its highly-anticipated list of local and national restaurants set to participate in the fifth annual event on October 1 – 2 at its new home along the New Orleans Lakefront.
NOLA.com
Moon Landrieu, mayor who bridged Black and White New Orleans, dies at 92
Moon Landrieu, a transformational New Orleans mayor who helped usher in the rise of Black political power at City Hall and whose passion for public service spawned a political dynasty, died Monday at his home in New Orleans, his family said. He was 92. A state legislator and City Council...
