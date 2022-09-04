ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Brian Kelly addresses Kayshon Boutte situation

When the LSU Tigers lost to the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday, one thing a lot of fans and media noticed was someone seemed to be missing from the LSU offense: wide receiver Kayson Boutte. Boutte, considered one of the top returning receivers in all of college football, barely caught...
Florida State player has bold assessment after win over LSU

In their season-opening showdown with the LSU Tigers on Sunday night, the Florida State Seminoles notched a massive and vital victory to start their season. And it seems the players are already riding high from the win, particularly sophomore linebacker Jared Verse. In an interview with reporters following the game,...
College football world reacts to Maason Smith news

Sunday was a pretty rough night for the LSU Tigers. Not only did they lose heartbreakingly to the FSU Seminoles, but they also lost sophomore defensive tackle Maason Smith for the rest of the season. The budding defensive star left the game early after injuring himself following a celebration of...
Ed Orgeron hilariously describes conversation leading to LSU buyout

Ed Orgeron and LSU agreed to part ways in 2021, granting the National Championship winning coach a $17.1 million buyout. As it turns out, Orgeron was just fine with that. He spoke at the Little Rock Touchdown Clun Tuesday and addressed his final days in Baton Rouge. “They said, ‘Coach,...
2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
National Fried Chicken Festival Unveils Food Lineup

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National Fried Chicken Festival (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s has announced its highly-anticipated list of local and national restaurants set to participate in the fifth annual event on October 1 – 2 at its new home along the New Orleans Lakefront.
