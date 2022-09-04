Cardi B & Offset Celebrate Baby Wave's 1st Birthday With Adorable Photos

Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B and Offset are celebrating their baby son Wave's 1st birthday ! On Sunday (September 4), both rappers took to Instagram to share adorable photos and messages dedicated to the big milestone.

Offset shared a video of himself cradling Wave as a newborn, as well as a series of newer photos of the baby on an airplane. “MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY I LOVE YOU BIG MAN !!" he wrote in the caption. Cardi took to her Instagram stories to celebrate Wave with a hilarious side-by-side of him and his father. “He got his daddies mean mug lol,” wrote the " Up " rapper.

See both of the posts below:

Cardi recently clarified that she "wasn't emo" after posting throwback photos from her high school years last week. The rapper posted a series of photos on Twitter where she was seen donning a bunch of face piercings and side bangs. Fans quickly took to the comments to poke fun at Cardi by jokingly calling her "emo" and writing the lyrics to popular emo songs, to which she replied: "I wasn’t EMO ….I was pierced cause Piercings was a big thing in the Bronx specially since this was the side lip piercing era …However they were a lot of emo kids in my school I will have history convos wit them while they give me free cigarettes."