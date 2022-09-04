ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

‘Monarch Migration Mysteries’ will give you butterflies

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NPU3b_0hi6tjSj00

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Attention all butterfly lovers! Are you eagerly anticipating the monarch butterfly migration this fall? John James Audubon State Park has an event you will like!

The Monarch Migration Mysteries will take place on September 10 and 17 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Participants will help catch, tag and release butterflies in a 3.5 hour workshop. This will help record and protect the monarchs as they make their fall trip to the remote mountains of central Mexico, hundreds of miles away!

The workshop is intended to educate people of all ages on monarchs and their migration. The event will start at the Lakeview Shelter House at John James Audubon State Park and then attendees will take their own transportation to the Sloughs Wildlife Management Area in Geneva which is about a 20 minute drive. Officials say that nets and instructions will be provided.

Structure fire leaves apartments destroyed; HFD rescues 10 people with no fatalities

Wearing long pants, closed toe shoes is recommended along with bringing bug spray and a water bottle. In the event of rain, the workshop will be cancelled.

Tickets cost $5 per person or $15 for groups of four people. FOA members will receive a discount. Tickets can be purchased using only cash at the Lakeview Shelter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

‘Sunflower Experience’ returns to Daviess County

UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — Although the Fall Season is coming, sunflowers are still in bloom! Tri-Staters still have a chance to see over a million sunflowers during the Sunflower Experience at Trunnell’s this month. The Utica sunflower field will be open to the public until September 30, but will be closed on Tuesdays. Trunell’s will also […]
UTICA, KY
104.1 WIKY

LST 325 Departs For Cruise This Weekend

LST 325 will shove off Sunday morning from it’s riverfront mooring for a three-and-a-half week cruise. The ship will visit Ashland Kentucky and Charleston West Virginia — both of which were 2021 ports of call that had to be abandoned when crew members came down with COVID-19. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Free paper shredding event happening at Owensboro SportsCenter

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a free paper shredding event happening in Owensboro this week. It’s being put on by the city and the Daviess County Fiscal Court. On Friday, you can head to the Owensboro SportsCenter with your old files, receipts, canceled checks and tax forms. Piranha...
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Henderson, KY
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
Henderson, KY
Pets & Animals
WEHT/WTVW

Curious George to swing on into Evansville Children’s Museum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A childhood favorite character will be bringing kids smiles in an upcoming exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Evansville. Officials say the insatiable curiosity of Curious George comes to life Saturday, September 17 at cMoe. “The new exhibit, Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!, will, introduce young children to Curious George’s world […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Dog Day Downtown returns to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District (EID) invites the community to bring their dogs and visit Downtown Evansville on September 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “We’re rolling out the red carpet for our furry companions as we welcome hundreds of dogs and their humans to our Downtown neighborhood,” said Josh […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butterflies#Geneva#Foa#Nexstar Media Inc
wevv.com

Food giveaway event happening in Webster County on Friday

There's a food distribution event happening in Webster County, Kentucky on Friday. Officials with Webster County Emergency Management say it's happening from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Webster County Library. The mobile food distribution event is being put on by officials with Victory Worship Center, with sponsors...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Trunnell's Farm Market kicks off "Sunflower Experience"

Sunflowers are making a return to Daviess County, Kentucky. From now thru September 30th, Tri-Staters can visit the 5th Annual "Sunflower Experience" at Trunnell's Farm Market. That's just South of Owensboro in Utica, Kentucky. The sunflowers will be available to the public from 10a.m. to 6p.m. The farm also offers...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WEHT/WTVW

Bear sighting in Princeton caught on camera

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – What started out as a typical day for 14 year old Ayden Smith turned into anything but for him and his friends. What appeared to be a relatively large black bear was spotted by Ayden in the middle of Princeton’s Southside Park, and it was all caught on video. “We were […]
PRINCETON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Downtown Evansville, IN is Going to The Dogs Saturday, September 10, 2022

As the dog days of summer wind down, our friends with the DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District have a special day planned for our furry best friends. I think that it is so cute to watch doggies at daycare playing and having the best time ever with other dogs. They really are like little children, and most of them love social time and treats. The Dog Day event in Downtown Evansville will give our dogs a chance to socialize, have some treats, and we (The humans) will get to do some shopping, too.
EVANSVILLE, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana’s Archaeology Month highlights unique, ancient civilizations

Archaeology is the study of ancient humans through their artifacts. Indiana Archeology Month will provide activities designed to connect Hoosiers to ancient human life that thrived nearby. According to State Archaeologist Amy Johnson, there are more than 75,000 recorded archaeological sites in Indiana, ranging from just an arrowhead to large...
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management said a helicopter that went missing late Saturday night was found on Monday. Officials reported that the helicopter had crashed and was found around 3 p.m. near Highway 70 and Park Boundry Road. Dispatch confirmed the aircraft crashed...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy