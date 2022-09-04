Read full article on original website
Bus driver absences causing issues with Washington Township transportation
INDIANAPOLIS — Washington Township Schools is asking parents to be patient as they deal with high volumes of bus driver absences. On Tuesday, Washington Township Schools sent parents an update about the transportation department. The update came after the school experienced significant delays in transportation due to a large number of bus drivers who called […]
License plate readers go live across Indianapolis
New license plate readers for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will be installed soon. This week 214 automatic license plate readers will go live on street poles, lights and on patrol vehicles. The department will have nearly 250 readers by early fall. The automatic readers capture any plate number that...
Fox 59
Washington Township parents dealing with back-to-back days of bus delays
INDIANAPOLIS — For the second day in a row MSD of Washington Township parents have dealt with major delays at the bus stop or buses just not showing up at all. ”It’s been horrible, the experience has been horrible,” Latrice Owens said. Her daughter LayMya goes to North Central High School.
cbs4indy.com
‘Just filthy’: Passengers, advocates agree bus station in need of serious upgrade
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyreese Falkner just got off a bus from Bloomington on his way to Fort Wayne when he stepped out of the Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. ”Just filthy, nasty, need to be cleaned up, remodeled, do something special,” he said. ”It looks like everybody in the world ignored it.”
Hundreds of license plate readers to be positioned around Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is adding almost 200 more license plate readers as part of a high-tech plan to help cutdown on crime. Some 214 license plate readers will be up and running by the end of the week. Indianapolis previously only had 57 of the readers in operation. Here...
Indy DPW: Trash, recycling service will operate on slide schedule due to Labor Day holiday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is reminding Marion County residents that Labor Day is a city holiday and a solid waste holiday. That means curbside recycling, residential, and heavy trash service will operate on a slide schedule. Here's the slide schedule that Indy residents can expect...
IMPD adding 214 new license plate readers to city streets this week
214 automated license plate readers (ALPR) will be up and running by the end of the week. An additional 30 ALPR devices will be installed in the coming months.
WISH-TV
State Road 38 to State Road 38 shuts down in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Drivers in Noblesville should plan for traffic changes caused by a new phase of roundabout construction on State Road 32. Access to State Road 32 from State Road 38 was shut down Tuesday. The closure is expected to last until at least the end of October, the Noblesville Police Department said on Twitter.
Redevelopment Plans Underway In Downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Big plans are on the horizon for an area in the heart of downtown Indianapolis. When all is said and done, the area near City Market, the old Marion County Jail 2 and Arrestee Processing Center will all be redeveloped. In the City Market area, there are plans to redevelop the area, which […]
IPS drops employee attendance rule for $1,500 bonuses
Indianapolis Public Schools is dropping a limit on the number of absences employees could have last spring in order to qualify for a $1,500 retention bonus the district will pay out this week. The initial requirement for the bonus, which the district will pay out Friday and is one of three rounds to be distributed through September 2023, allowed staff no more than two absences after March 28. Although staff could still...
cbs4indy.com
Section of Broad Ripple Avenue closing for improvement project
BROAD RIPPLE, Ind. — People taking Broad Ripple Avenue should be on the lookout for a road closure starting Tuesday. The Indianapolis Department of Public works said crews are starting Phase One of construction on Broad Ripple Avenue Tuesday. This phase will close the road from east of the Winthrop Avenue intersection to Guilford Avenue.
Fox 59
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy cancels Fallen Officer Memorial Service to ‘focus energy’ on Officer Seara Burton
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy announced on their Twitter account Wednesday afternoon their decision to cancel this year’s Fallen Officer Memorial Service. The decision was made by the academy and by those families who’s fallen loved ones were to be honored at the service.
cbs4indy.com
South Meridian Street corridor to get nearly $7M in improvements
INDIANAPOLIS — Dennis Burton stood outside his jewelry store in the 900 block of South Meridian Street and looked at the heavy equipment blocking the street and constructing a 269-unit apartment building across the way. ”The southside has all kinds of potential and we’re kind of realizing that now,”...
cbs4indy.com
Court doc: Suspect in Mooresville bus stop crash still had alcohol in system from Labor Day
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — While a Mooresville man told police that he didn’t have alcohol that morning, a court document indicates his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit around the time he hit a high school student near her bus stop. The crash happened around 6:50 a.m....
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man gets federal prison for having an AR-15 in downtown parking garage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend over six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced 33-year-old Antoine Hopkins on Wednesday to 80 months prison for illegally having, and firing, an AR-15 in a downtown Indianapolis parking garage, court documents say.
Inside Indiana Business
Indy company growing co-warehousing model
An Indianapolis-based company is continuing to expand its co-warehousing services in central Indiana with an eye for more locations. RISE Commercial District’s model, similar to coworking spaces, allows small businesses to lease up to 3,000 square feet of warehousing, office or business storage space. The company, which has a goal of 25 locations by 2025, recently completed construction on its Noblesville location and last month received approval for a location in Avon.
IMPD Mounted Patrol needs donations for new horse barn
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD's mounted patrol has been headquartered on the near west side of Indianapolis for the past 17 years, but they've never had a permanent location. At the end of the year, the property agreement there will expire, and they'll be forced to move. "The city sold this...
cbs4indy.com
Reaction to Patriot Front march
Indy leaders react to the Patriot Front march in downtown Indianapolis. Richmond photographer telling Officer Seara Burton’s …. Bloomington PD arrest Illinois man for rape of 18-year-old …. Indiana providers creating plan to address kids’ …. Former Marion County corrections employee arrested …. Shelby Co. deputy killed in...
cbs4indy.com
Mooreland woman killed in Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Mooreland woman was killed in a crash involving a semi Wednesday in Fulton County, Indiana State Police announced. ISP identified the woman as 81-year-old Madonna Mawk. At about 8:30 a.m., police were called to the intersection of State Road 14 and County Road 1100...
Plainfield tragedy sparks interest in Project Lifesaver program
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — More families are reaching out to Hendricks County’s Project Lifesaver following the death of a 4-year-old with autism. So far, the program coordinator reports five families in the county and two outside have requested information on how to sign up since the body of Fiedwenya Fiefe was found.
