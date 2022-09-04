ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Bus driver absences causing issues with Washington Township transportation

INDIANAPOLIS — Washington Township Schools is asking parents to be patient as they deal with high volumes of bus driver absences. On Tuesday, Washington Township Schools sent parents an update about the transportation department. The update came after the school experienced significant delays in transportation due to a large number of bus drivers who called […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

License plate readers go live across Indianapolis

New license plate readers for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will be installed soon. This week 214 automatic license plate readers will go live on street poles, lights and on patrol vehicles. The department will have nearly 250 readers by early fall. The automatic readers capture any plate number that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Cars
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
State
Indiana State
WISH-TV

State Road 38 to State Road 38 shuts down in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Drivers in Noblesville should plan for traffic changes caused by a new phase of roundabout construction on State Road 32. Access to State Road 32 from State Road 38 was shut down Tuesday. The closure is expected to last until at least the end of October, the Noblesville Police Department said on Twitter.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Indy#Bus Service#Bus Routes#Bmv#Infozone#The Customer Care Center#The Care Center Desk
106.7 WTLC

Redevelopment Plans Underway In Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Big plans are on the horizon for an area in the heart of downtown Indianapolis. When all is said and done, the area near City Market, the old Marion County Jail 2 and Arrestee Processing Center will all be redeveloped. In the City Market area, there are plans to redevelop the area, which […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chalkbeat

IPS drops employee attendance rule for $1,500 bonuses

Indianapolis Public Schools is dropping a limit on the number of absences employees could have last spring in order to qualify for a $1,500 retention bonus the district will pay out this week. The initial requirement for the bonus, which the district will pay out Friday and is one of three rounds to be distributed through September 2023, allowed staff no more than two absences after March 28. Although staff could still...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Section of Broad Ripple Avenue closing for improvement project

BROAD RIPPLE, Ind. — People taking Broad Ripple Avenue should be on the lookout for a road closure starting Tuesday. The Indianapolis Department of Public works said crews are starting Phase One of construction on Broad Ripple Avenue Tuesday. This phase will close the road from east of the Winthrop Avenue intersection to Guilford Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Recycling
cbs4indy.com

South Meridian Street corridor to get nearly $7M in improvements

INDIANAPOLIS — Dennis Burton stood outside his jewelry store in the 900 block of South Meridian Street and looked at the heavy equipment blocking the street and constructing a 269-unit apartment building across the way. ”The southside has all kinds of potential and we’re kind of realizing that now,”...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indy company growing co-warehousing model

An Indianapolis-based company is continuing to expand its co-warehousing services in central Indiana with an eye for more locations. RISE Commercial District’s model, similar to coworking spaces, allows small businesses to lease up to 3,000 square feet of warehousing, office or business storage space. The company, which has a goal of 25 locations by 2025, recently completed construction on its Noblesville location and last month received approval for a location in Avon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD Mounted Patrol needs donations for new horse barn

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD's mounted patrol has been headquartered on the near west side of Indianapolis for the past 17 years, but they've never had a permanent location. At the end of the year, the property agreement there will expire, and they'll be forced to move. "The city sold this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Reaction to Patriot Front march

Indy leaders react to the Patriot Front march in downtown Indianapolis. Richmond photographer telling Officer Seara Burton’s …. Bloomington PD arrest Illinois man for rape of 18-year-old …. Indiana providers creating plan to address kids’ …. Former Marion County corrections employee arrested …. Shelby Co. deputy killed in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Mooreland woman killed in Fulton County crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Mooreland woman was killed in a crash involving a semi Wednesday in Fulton County, Indiana State Police announced. ISP identified the woman as 81-year-old Madonna Mawk. At about 8:30 a.m., police were called to the intersection of State Road 14 and County Road 1100...
FULTON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy