abc57.com
Berrien County to test wireless emergency alert system September 12
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Berrien County Emergency Management officials will test the Wireless Emergency Alert system at 3 p.m. on September 12. The test will cover a 1.5-mile diameter area, centered near the Berrien County Jail and affecting parts of Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor. Anyone inside this area with...
indiana105.com
State Road 2 and U.S. 6 Intersection Closure for Ongoing Roundabout Construction
In LaPorte County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces the closure of the intersection of State Road 2 and U.S. 6 in Westville on or after September 14 for ongoing roundabout construction. It’s expected to reopen by the first week of October. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. To access both State Road 2 and U.S. 6 during the closure, Region drivers are advised to should detour using U.S. 421, U.S. 30 and State Road 49. INDOT announced the initial work earlier in May; you can read more about it here: https://bit.ly/LaPorteCountyRoundabout .
95.3 MNC
Berrien Co. buys building in Buchanan from AEP
Berrien County has purchased a building in Buchanan from AEP. In July the County Administrator, Brian Dissette, informed the Berrien County Board of Commissioners that AEP — the parent company of Indiana Michigan Power — that the facility on Circle Drive could be sold for $200,000. Thursday, Disette reported that the final papers had all been signed for the facility.
WWMT
Van Buren County farmers out hundreds of dollars after rows of crops get mowed down
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County farmers woke up to find rows of crops mowed down, costing them hundreds of dollars, they said. It’s a battle over 12 feet of land. A 1951 state law allows road commissions to mow 12 feet from the edge of...
WNDU
Non-profit seeks to build ‘vintage’ baseball field on South Bend’s southeast side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It could be a game changer for South Bend’s southeast side where a not-for-profit group is soliciting donations for the Foundry Field Campaign. Foundry Field would be a high-quality public access baseball park designed to bring vitality to the city’s urban core. It...
I-94 bridge work to cause lane closures in Southwest Michigan
Lane closures will occur during bridge work on Interstate 94 near St. Joseph and Benton Harbor. The Michigan Department of Transportation is continuing work to widen the eastbound I-94 bridge over Pipestone Road to prepare for the I-94 rebuilding project, between Red Arrow Highway and Britain Avenue, in 2023 and 2024.
WNDU
MDOT to continue work on widening I-94 bridge in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - MDOT will continue to work on widening the eastbound I-94 bridge over Pipestone Road in Berrien County this week. This is to prepare for the I-94 rebuild project between Red Arrow Highway and Britain Avenue, which begins next year. Expect single-lane closures on eastbound and...
buildingindiana.com
Seven New Transit Development Districts Approved
The stage for a new era of transformative development was set when the Indiana State Budget Committee approved seven Transit Development Districts (TDDs) in Northwest Indiana. The districts, the first of their kind in the State of Indiana, will help drive new jobs, investment, and opportunities along The Region’s commuter rail lines.
indiana105.com
INDOT Announces Temporary Eastbound Ramp Closures on I-80/94
In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is alerting Region motorists to upcoming ramp closures in the Hammond area as ongoing Borman Expressway work moves into a new phase. The north and southbound Calumet Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard on-ramps to eastbound Interstate 80/94 are scheduled to temporarily close beginning September 9. The north and southbound Kennedy Avenue on-ramps to eastbound I-80/94 could close by September 16, but they won’t be closed unless the ramps at Calumet or Indianapolis Boulevard are reopen for traffic to use. INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction free when travelling in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
rvbusiness.com
Coachmen’s Mike Bear Reflects on Life After a Long RV Career
After retiring from a successful 34-year career in the RV industry – for the past 14 years as the general manager of Coachmen’s Class C Divisions 210 & 215 – Mike Bear is planning to spend some time aboard a different type of “recreational vehicle.”. Bear,...
WNDU
City of Mishawaka to consider plans for new Drive & Shine
September is Hunger Action Month, and Kroger is donating $10,000 to a Michiana organization working to end hunger in our community. MDOT to continue work on widening I-91 bridge in Berrien County. Updated: 13 minutes ago. This is to prepare for the I-94 rebuild project between Red Arrow Highway and...
WNDU
City of South Bend hosts community meeting on crisis response procedures
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend hosted a Community Action Group meeting Tuesday. People gathered at Brown Community Learning Center to talk about crisis response procedures. This, coming after the death of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell, who was shot by officers back in July, after he pointed...
WNDU
Body recovered in Lake Michigan near Berrien County
It happened in the 2200 block of Vermont Street just after 10:50 p.m. Sunday. Researchers are finding way to save more lives. Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds hosts ‘Labor Day Farm Toy Show’. Updated: 4 hours ago. The show featured over 200 tables of farm toys, trucks, cars, and construction...
WNDU
2 hurt in South Bend house fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department says two people were hurt in a house fire Monday night. It happened on S. St. Joseph Street. Two firefighters were also treated for heat exhaustion. The Red Cross is helping the residents of the home who have been displaced.
WANE-TV
Highway worker struck twice on I-69 overpass
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A highway worker was struck by two vehicles as he walked along an overpass over Interstate 69 in DeKalb County early Tuesday. The incident happened along C.R. 11-A at Interstate 69, just south of Auburn, around 7:45 a.m. According to an Indiana State Police report,...
abc57.com
ABC57 Sound Off: Roundabouts, street repair, and antenna issues
ABC57 Sound Off is the place for you to be heard! ABC57 NightTeam anchor Tim Spears listens to viewers messages on topics they're passionate about. If it's a problem we can help solve or a question we can help answer, we do. Hubert in Dowagiac asks about the safety of...
multihousingnews.com
Evergreen Tops Off $30M Indiana Affordable Senior Housing
Drawing on extensive experience in developing ground-up assisted living communities, the company is nearing completion on the first of two Indiana assisted living communities for low-income older adults. Multifamily developer, investor and manager Evergreen Real Estate Group has topped off Green Oaks of Goshen, an affordable assisted living community for...
rv-pro.com
Jason Lippert Makes TV Appearance
The independent television news channel Newsy recently featured an interview with Jason Lippert, CEO of Lippert Industries, on its Morning Rush news program. Lippert spoke to the hosts about the rock-bottom unemployment rate in the Elkhart, Indiana, area, where his company is headquartered, and talked about the industry in general and how much his company’s culture plays a role in its success.
Boater reports body 12 miles off Lake Michigan shore
SHOREHAM, Mich. (AP) — Investigators were working to identify the person whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan after being spotted about 12 miles from shore, authorities said Monday.A sailboat captain saw the body Sunday offshore from the Berrien County village of Shoreham and reported the discovery to the Coast Guard, the Berrien County Sheriff's Department said.A Coast Guard crew recovered the body and turned it over to the sheriff's department for the investigation.An autopsy was planned to identify the person and determine the cause of death.The sheriff's department didn't immediately release more information about the death or how the body might have gotten so far offshore.
Inside Indiana Business
DOJO Creative begins redevelopment of historic Mishawaka building
DOJO Creative, a website design and development company previously based in Michigan, is renovating and redeveloping the former Gene’s Camera Store in downtown Mishawaka. The company says it is on track to wrap up the first floor of the three-phase renovation project in November. The nearly 3,000-square-foot historic office...
