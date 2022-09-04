ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Ewers to Sanders: New Texas Duo Finds Success in Win Over Warhawks

By Cole Thompson
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15on8w_0hi6srF600

The duo of Quinn Ewers and Ja'Tavion Sanders might be a blessing for Texas football in 2021.

Young quarterbacks often rely on slot receivers and tight ends as safety nets early in their careers. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is no expectation to the rule.

Then again, who’s to say that building chemistry with tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders is a bad thing? It might be the reason the Longhorns remain competitive in Big 12 play.

Sanders was the go-to target for Ewers in Texas’ 52-10 victory over Louisiana-Monroe Saturday night at Royal-Memorial Stadium. Making his first career start, the 6-4, 240-pound tight end shined in run blocking. He excelled with his route-running. He even made a highlight grab during the third quarter.

Those will need to translate into future games against opponents such as No. 1 Alabama and No. 9 Oklahoma.

“We just need to play our game,” Sanders said. “We need to come out and execute the game plan. When you make a mistake, don’t let it define the rest of the game. We always need to keep that next play mentality.”

Sanders, a top-ranked athlete coming out of Denton Ryan High School in 2021, showed his potential of what Texas fans have been waiting for since he arrived on the 40 Acres. He led the Horns (1-0) with six receptions on six targets for 85 yards. He also scored a 19-yard touchdown in the closing minutes of the first quarter to put Texas up 14-3.

In his first career start, Ewers’ play was up to par. The redshirt freshman transfer from Ohio State went 16 of 24 passing for 225 yards with two touchdowns. He also tossed his first career interception and overshot receivers Xaiver Worthy and Jordan Whittington on multiple occasions.

Sanders said he reminded Ewers to follow the next play mentality method following the pick. On the ensuing drive, Ewers found Sanders for both players' first career touchdown.

“I knew it was coming, so I didn’t really fold,” Sanders said. “We just executed the call, really, and the next thing you know, it was a touchdown.”

One of the more heads-up plays from Ewers came at the start of the third quarter. Under duress, Ewers shoveled a pass to Sanders, who’d end up tallying 25 yards and putting the Longhorns inside the Warhawks’ 20-yard line.

Two plays later, Ewers would connect with running back Bijan Robinson for a 16-yard touchdown.

Ewers’ best pass to Sanders came one drive later. On first down, the Southlake native stepped up in the pocket and delivered a strike between a pair of Warhawk defenders for another gain of 25.

The Longhorns would cap off the drive with Robinson's 9-yard touchdown run.

“I saw the replay, and I was like, ‘Oh my God,’” Sanders said of the play. “That was a dime.”

The Longhorns return to Royal-Memorial Stadium to face the Crimson Tide on Sept. 10 at 11 a.m.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Burnt Orange Nation

Steve Sarkisian says the training wheels are off for Texas QB Quinn Ewers

AUSTIN, Texas — Following a solid debut against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks with some notable highs and some notable lows, Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers is already receiving the full trust of head coach Steve Sarkisian, who named Ewers the starter less than three weeks ago. “You can’t...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Southlake, TX
Austin, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
247Sports

Nick Saban Outlines Challenges Facing Alabama In Texas

Alabama Coach Nick Saban doesn’t always have an opening statement when he meets with reporters following Wednesday practices, preferring just to take questions. But this Wednesday he did, pulling out a saying he attributed to former Crimson Tide Coach Paul Bryant. “You never know what a horse can pull...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Texas#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Royal Memorial Stadium#Denton Ryan High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
easttexasradio.com

Alabama Band Not Coming To Texas Game Saturday

The Longhorns might have even more of a home-field advantage when they host No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. There will be a noticeable absence of Alabama’s “Million Dollar Band.” The Crimson Tide’s unhappy with the band’s seating arrangements -in the nosebleeds at Darrell K. Royal, and the band won’t make the trip. Neither school has confirmed the move. But it adds some drama to Saturday’s big game in Austin.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

How to watch Texas football vs. Alabama: TV, stream, game time

Game week has arrived for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program against his former boss, legendary head coach Nick Saban and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas is set to host the reigning National Champion-runner up Alabama at home for the first meeting between these two teams since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

UF not giving up on recruiting Texas football RB commit Cedric Baxter Jr.

Last weekend, one of the top commits in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class was visiting another school that is still pursuing him on the trail this fall. The highly touted four-star Edgewater (FL) running back and recent Texas commit Cedric Baxter Jr. was in attendance last weekend as new head coach Billy Napier and the Florida Gators took on the No. 7 Utah Utes in Gainesville.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Chicken coop-sitting business flocks to Austin

Coop launched in the Austin and Dallas area in mid-summer as a one-stop shop for chicken owners looking to have their coops cleaned and roosters and hens watched while they're out of town. The business has already garnered roughly 100 or so customers, with a waitlist for new appointments.
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy