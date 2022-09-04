Which Games Will Jets Win During 2022 Season?

Sports Illustrated predicts the Jets will go 6-11 this season. Which games will New York win?

The Jets are poised to take a step forward this year, winning more games after the organization made a slew of improvements to their roster.

But just how many games will New York win?

Remember, this is a team that won just four games a year ago (and two games the year before that), so it won't take a postseason bid for the campaign to be considered a step in the right direction.

Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated predicted all 272 games from this upcoming season. Here are his picks for how the Jets will do this year:

Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens: L

Week 2 @ Cleveland Browns: W

Week 3 vs. Cincinnati Bengals: L

Week 4 @ Pittsburgh Steelers: W

Week 5 vs. Miami Dolphins: L

Week 6 @ Green Bay Packers: L

Week 7 @ Denver Broncos: L

Week 8 vs. New England Patriots: L

Week 9 vs. Buffalo Bills: L

BYE

Week 11 @ New England Patriots: L

Week 12 vs. Chicago Bears: W

Week 13 @ Minnesota Vikings: L

Week 14 @ Buffalo Bills: L

Week 15 vs. Detroit Lions: W

Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: W

Week 17 @ Seattle Seahawks: W

Week 18 @ Miami Dolphins: L

Here's an explanation from Orr as to why he has the Jets going 6-11 in 2022:

The Jets, last but not least, should be judged this year as they were last season. This isn’t necessarily about wins and losses yet. Their schedule is unforgivable, with the Ravens, Bengals, Packers, Broncos and Bills all before the bye week. The question is whether these games will be close or not. After the Jets notched wins against the playoff-bound Titans and Bengals last year, we’ve built in room to be surprised.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter ( @MaxTGoodman ), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.