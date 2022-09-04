ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. loan to allow for expansion of farm market in Berks

PENN TWP., Pa. — Visitors to a family farm market in Berks County will soon be able to enjoy fresh pretzels with their ice cream. The Wolf administration announced Wednesday that it has approved Plum Creek Farm in Penn Township for a $400,000 loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA).
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Dave Colver, former chairman of Palmer Township Supervisors, takes over Piscitello Home Center

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Dave Colver put in 24 years on Palmer Township's Board of Supervisors and has now taken on a new challenge with the purchase of Piscitello Home Center. Colver and his wife Lisa acquired the 2300 Wood Ave. property in Wilson last month for $1.55 million from the Piscitello family, and while they plan to modernize the 64-year-old business, they will keep the family atmosphere.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wilson West-Lawn holds on for the 2-1 win

READING, Pa. - Wilson West-Lawn hosting Manheim Township for some Wednesday night field hockey. The Bulldogs holding on for the, 2-1 after giving up a late goal. Caitlyn Moseman gave the Bulldogs a first quarter lead, scoring in the final minute to give her squad the momentum moving forward. Both offenses would be held in check until the fourth quarter.
MANHEIM, PA

