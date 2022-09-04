Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. loan to allow for expansion of farm market in Berks
PENN TWP., Pa. — Visitors to a family farm market in Berks County will soon be able to enjoy fresh pretzels with their ice cream. The Wolf administration announced Wednesday that it has approved Plum Creek Farm in Penn Township for a $400,000 loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA).
WFMZ-TV Online
Gov. Tom Wolf allows 7 state agencies to provide voter registration forms
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Gov. Tom Wolf signed a new order at the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Wednesday, allowing seven state agencies to provide voter registration forms. "The United States of America was built on the simple idea that a country cannot work for the people if it actually is not run by the people," Wolf said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Giant teams up with Allentown organizations to help ensure Lehigh Valley kids have enough food to eat
September is Hunger Action Month, and there are efforts underway to make sure Lehigh Valley kids have enough food to eat. Giant food stores are partnering with Allentown organizations like the East Side Youth Center and the YMCA to donate 500 bags filled with food and school supplies to children dealing with food insecurity.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown woman asking for public's help in identifying tractor trailer driver who hit her car, sent it crashing into concrete barrier on Pa. Turnpike
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Nastassia Pratt was headed home to Allentown from the King of Prussia mall around 9:20 p.m. Friday. She was driving on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Upper Merion Township when she says she almost lost her life. "I just kind of remember letting out a breath and relaxing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Dave Colver, former chairman of Palmer Township Supervisors, takes over Piscitello Home Center
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Dave Colver put in 24 years on Palmer Township's Board of Supervisors and has now taken on a new challenge with the purchase of Piscitello Home Center. Colver and his wife Lisa acquired the 2300 Wood Ave. property in Wilson last month for $1.55 million from the Piscitello family, and while they plan to modernize the 64-year-old business, they will keep the family atmosphere.
WFMZ-TV Online
Development project in Hilltown Twp. off the table, for now
Controversial development project off the table, for now, in Hilltown Twp. Developer Lennar Corp, of Miami, pulled its plans for a retirement village from the township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilson West-Lawn holds on for the 2-1 win
READING, Pa. - Wilson West-Lawn hosting Manheim Township for some Wednesday night field hockey. The Bulldogs holding on for the, 2-1 after giving up a late goal. Caitlyn Moseman gave the Bulldogs a first quarter lead, scoring in the final minute to give her squad the momentum moving forward. Both offenses would be held in check until the fourth quarter.
Comments / 0