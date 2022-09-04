ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

BMV, IndyPL to close on Labor Day, trash and bus schedules affected

By Joe Schroeder
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indianapolis organizations and businesses have announced Labor Day closures for Monday, Sept. 5.

Every branch of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has been closed on Saturday and Sunday and will remain closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day. Branches are scheduled to resume regular business hours on Tuesday.

Additionally, all branches of the Indianapolis Public Library closed on Sunday and will remain closed for all of Labor Day on Monday. The only exception to this is the InfoZone, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Sunday and Monday.

The IndyGo transportation schedule is also going to be affected by Labor Day, with IndyGo fixed routes and IndyGo Access paratransit services operating on Sunday schedules on Monday, Sept. 5. The Customer Care Center, IndyGo said, will be open during regular hours from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Additionally, the Care Center Desk at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center will be open from 9 a.m. to noon, IndyGo said.

The city’s trash schedule will also be affected by Labor Day. The Indianapolis Department of Public Works sent a reminder to Marion County residents on Sunday that Labor Day, Sept. 5, is a City holiday and a solid waste holiday.

Because of this observance, curbside recycling, residential and heavy trash services will operate on a slide schedule, meaning all services will slide forward one day after the holiday.

•    Residents with normal pickup on Monday will have service Tuesday, September 6.
•    Residents with normal pickup on Tuesday will have service Wednesday, September 7.
•    Residents with normal pickup on Wednesday will have service Thursday, September 8.
•    Residents with normal pickup on Thursday will have service Friday, September 9.
•    Residents with normal pickup on Friday will have service Saturday, September 10.

All solid waste services will return to normal on Monday, Sept. 12, Indy DPW said in a release.

