Burning Man: See how the towering effigy has evolved into an international phenomenon

After seven days of celebration and debauchery, a time-honored ritual which involves turning towering wooden giants into ashes has returned to Nevada's Black Rock Desert.

The latest version of an enormous effigy at Burning Man — a festival that "has grown from a small gathering on San Francisco’s Baker Beach into an international phenomenon," according to the event website — was on display for thousands of artists, performers and free spirits until it was set on fire Saturday evening.

This year’s " Waking Dreams " iteration of the Burning Man had a lot to live up to, with nearly four decades of history. This is the 37th effigy since the very first man was burned in 1986 .

The man burns at Burning Man on Nevada's Back Rock Desert on Sept. 3, 2022. Andy Barron

The man burns at Burning Man on Nevada's Back Rock Desert on Sept. 3, 2033 Andy Barron

Volunteers work to get the man ready before the gate open at Burning Man during a dusty morning on August 26, 2022 near Gerlach, Nevada. Burning Man returns after a two-year pandemic shutdown. Andy Barron/RGJ

Inspiration for the 2022 structure was drawn from a quote by 4th century BC Chinese philosopher Zhuang Zi, according to an Instagram post by Aaron Muszalskiz , who has helped create and destroy the effigy since 2007.

A man looks at the 52-feet Burning Man effigy as it is prepared for the Burning Man Festival at Black Rock City in Nevada 29 Aug. 29, 2000. HECTOR MATA, AFP via Getty Images

“I dreamed I was a butterfly, flitting around in the sky; then I awoke. Now I wonder: Am I a man who dreamt of being a butterfly, or am I a butterfly dreaming that I am a man?” the quote says.

One side of the structure of a man which faces the makeshift city had ornaments that reflect sleeping, while the desert-facing side reflects waking, Muszalski said on Instagram. The neon green statue had five glowing discs that depict different phases of the moon to “represent sleeping dreams” and “the deep waters of the unconscious realm.” An ornament depicting a butterfly taking flight was just below the collarbone.

See how the statue has changed throughout the years.

1986

Theme: N/A

The first Burning Man didn't take place in Black Rock City, but rather in Baker Beach in San Francisco , with a crowd of 35.

Yet, standing at just 8 feet tall, the fiery sculpture would make history.

1989

Theme: N/A

Over the course of three years, the sculpture grew to 15, 30 and 40 feet in 1989 . As the statue grew, so did the crowds, as 300 watched it erupt in flames on Baker Beach.

It didn't go off without a hitch, though, as the legs and pelvis of the sculpture snapped as it was assembled, burning in a semi-awkward position.

2001

Theme: Seven Ages

Fifteen years after the first Burning Man, the 2001 version passed the event's humble beginnings. More than 25,000 people attended the eight-day event in Black Rock City , where Burning Man moved in 1990.

This sculpture stood at 40 feet on top of a 30-foot platform called the "Temple of Wisdom." The body was outlined in blue neon with the inside green and blue with purple neon on the head.

2010

Theme: Metropolis

Burning Man reached new heights in 2010 – literally, as the figure of the man stood 40 feet tall on top of a 64-foot pavilion, the second highest in Burning Man history .

Over 51,000 people came to the 2010 event, the biggest crowd at the time for Burning Man, following a slight dip in attendance in 2009 following the nation's economic downturn.

2014

Theme: Caravansary

2014's man was the tallest, tied with 2017's at 105 feet .

Nearly 66,000 attended the burn, a slight decrease from the year prior .

Burners walk from the man during a dust storm at Burning Man 2014 Andy Barron/RGJ

2019

Theme: Metamorphoses

The 2019 edition of Burning Man would be the last (official) in-person Man until 2022.

The effigy stood 61 feet tall with an intricate design.This was the first year without Burning Man co-founder and designer Larry Harvey , who died in 2018,

Almost 79,000 attended, the largest population in Burning Man history by a few thousand.

Contributing: Reno–Gazette Journal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Burning Man: See how the towering effigy has evolved into an international phenomenon