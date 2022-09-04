ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Burning Man: See how the towering effigy has evolved into an international phenomenon

By Hailey Rein and Camille Fine, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

After seven days of celebration and debauchery, a time-honored ritual which involves turning towering wooden giants into ashes has returned to Nevada's Black Rock Desert.

The latest version of an enormous effigy at Burning Man — a festival that "has grown from a small gathering on San Francisco’s Baker Beach into an international phenomenon," according to the event website — was on display for thousands of artists, performers and free spirits until it was set on fire Saturday evening.

This year’s " Waking Dreams " iteration of the Burning Man had a lot to live up to, with nearly four decades of history. This is the 37th effigy since the very first man was burned in 1986 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mYIn4_0hi6sV1E00
The man burns at Burning Man on Nevada's Back Rock Desert on Sept. 3, 2022. Andy Barron
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yyLGq_0hi6sV1E00
The man burns at Burning Man on Nevada's Back Rock Desert on Sept. 3, 2033 Andy Barron
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PpBPI_0hi6sV1E00
Volunteers work to get the man ready before the gate open at Burning Man during a dusty morning on August 26, 2022 near Gerlach, Nevada. Burning Man returns after a two-year pandemic shutdown. Andy Barron/RGJ

Inspiration for the 2022 structure was drawn from a quote by 4th century BC Chinese philosopher Zhuang Zi, according to an Instagram post by Aaron Muszalskiz , who has helped create and destroy the effigy since 2007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OxYZ6_0hi6sV1E00
A man looks at the 52-feet Burning Man effigy as it is prepared for the Burning Man Festival at Black Rock City in Nevada 29 Aug. 29, 2000. HECTOR MATA, AFP via Getty Images

“I dreamed I was a butterfly, flitting around in the sky; then I awoke. Now I wonder: Am I a man who dreamt of being a butterfly, or am I a butterfly dreaming that I am a man?” the quote says.

One side of the structure of a man which faces the makeshift city had ornaments that reflect sleeping, while the desert-facing side reflects waking, Muszalski said on Instagram. The neon green statue had five glowing discs that depict different phases of the moon to “represent sleeping dreams” and “the deep waters of the unconscious realm.” An ornament depicting a butterfly taking flight was just below the collarbone.

See how the statue has changed throughout the years.

1986

Theme: N/A

The first Burning Man didn't take place in Black Rock City, but rather in Baker Beach in San Francisco , with a crowd of 35.

Yet, standing at just 8 feet tall, the fiery sculpture would make history.

1989

Theme: N/A

Over the course of three years, the sculpture grew to 15, 30 and 40 feet in 1989 . As the statue grew, so did the crowds, as 300 watched it erupt in flames on Baker Beach.

It didn't go off without a hitch, though, as the legs and pelvis of the sculpture snapped as it was assembled, burning in a semi-awkward position.

2001

Theme: Seven Ages

Fifteen years after the first Burning Man, the 2001 version passed the event's humble beginnings. More than 25,000 people attended the eight-day event in Black Rock City , where Burning Man moved in 1990.

This sculpture stood at 40 feet on top of a 30-foot platform called the "Temple of Wisdom." The body was outlined in blue neon with the inside green and blue with purple neon on the head.

2010

Theme: Metropolis

Burning Man reached new heights in 2010 – literally, as the figure of the man stood 40 feet tall on top of a 64-foot pavilion, the second highest in Burning Man history .

Over 51,000 people came to the 2010 event, the biggest crowd at the time for Burning Man, following a slight dip in attendance in 2009 following the nation's economic downturn.

2014

Theme: Caravansary

2014's man was the tallest, tied with 2017's at 105 feet .

Nearly 66,000 attended the burn, a slight decrease from the year prior .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HKruD_0hi6sV1E00
Burners walk from the man during a dust storm at Burning Man 2014 Andy Barron/RGJ

2019

Theme: Metamorphoses

The 2019 edition of Burning Man would be the last (official) in-person Man until 2022.

The effigy stood 61 feet tall with an intricate design.This was the first year without Burning Man co-founder and designer Larry Harvey , who died in 2018,

Almost 79,000 attended, the largest population in Burning Man history by a few thousand.

Contributing: Reno–Gazette Journal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Burning Man: See how the towering effigy has evolved into an international phenomenon

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Firefighters battle huge ‘fire tornado’ during 150-acre blaze in California

A so-called “fire tornado” has broken out during a vast wildfire in California spanning nearly 150 acres.Firefighters in the north of the state were already tackling the huge McKinney Fire, which has ravaged more than 60,000 acres in the Klamath National Forest, killed four people and razed scores of buildings since it began 13 days ago.But some 200 firefighters were also called on Wednesday to a huge inferno, dubbed the Sam Fire, which broke out in Los Angeles County.A news helicopter visiting the scene of the vast bush fire in Gorman captured footage of a rare “fire whirl” forming...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Herbie J Pilato

The Myterious Death of Country Singer John Denver

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RocOffMag.com, CountryThangDaily.com, and AllThatsInteresting.com.]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
CBS News

Bones found in California desert 31 years ago identified as remains of Kathryn Coffey after DNA is obtained from her sister

Bones found in a Southern California desert more than 31 years ago have been identified as the remains of a Los Angeles County woman. The Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team used forensic genealogy to identify the bones as those of Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park, the district attorney's office said in a press release.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe

The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
One Green Planet

Man Arrested in California For Throwing French Bulldog Puppy into Dumpster and Leaving Him For Dead

This French bulldog puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Vallejo, California, and a resident has been arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge. A resident of Vallejo was arrested after a French Bulldog pup was found barely alive in a gas station dumpster. According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, an employee called Animal Control to report that a customer had found a small dog in a garbage dumpster.
VALLEJO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burning Man#The Burning#Black Rock City#Black Rock Desert#Effigy#2033#Bc Chinese#Afp#Getty Images
The Independent

Body-in-a-barrel Lake Mead mystery swirls as missing mob man’s sister comes forward

The bodies keep surfacing – and the mysteries keep deepening: A fourth set of remains has been found at the shrinking Lake Mead, which straddles the Arizona and Nevada border, as waters recede amidst a two-decade megadrought.The first discovered remains -- a body in a barrel with all the signs of a mob hit, happened upon by boaters in May -- continues to mystify investigators after a woman came forward saying she believes the body belongs to her brother.Bobbi Eugene Shaw has been missing since 1977 and was involved with the mafia, his sister told KVVU.“When they found the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

'Alaskan Bush People' Stars Reportedly No Longer Live in Rumored $2.7 Million Mansion?

Alaskan Bush People fans might be surprised to learn that the Brown family allegedly don't always rough it in the woods as the show claims. The lifestyle portrayed in Alaska and featured on the Discovery staple stands in contrast to what many consider the reality, especially as the family attempts to return for another season. These rumors are only amplified with the headlines the family grabs due to horrifying accidents, police interactions and romantic entanglement. And now with a war of words between the stars and the locals in Alaska, new light is shined on their homestead situation.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS San Francisco

Teen dies after going swimming in California lake

A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said. Search and rescue teams were called, found the teen and requested a naval air station helicopter to provide medical assistance. When the helicopter arrived, the teen was found dead...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
The US Sun

Kiely Rodni updates — Autopsy results confirm death of missing teenager after body found in Prosser Reservoir

AN AUTOPSY conducted today on the body found in the Prosser Reservoir on Sunday confirmed the identity of Kiely Rodni. The Placer County Sherriff's Office released a statement on August 23 that read: "Today, an autopsy was conducted on the deceased individual who was found in the Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21st. The Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner has identified the decedent as 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, of Truckee.
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Boston

Hiker climbing Mount Washington with son collapses at summit and dies

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - A hiker from Canada who was climbing Mount Washington with his son collapsed at the summit Thursday afternoon and later died.The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the 46-year-old hiker, who lives in Quebec, was going up the 6,288-foot peak with his adult son. "They had completed the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail and reached the Lake of the Clouds Hut," the department said in a statement. "Upon reaching the hut, the man began complaining of shortness of breath, but continued hiking slowly to the summit of Mt. Washington with his son."State park staff and Good Samaritans, including two nurses and a doctor who were also hiking, rushed to perform CPR and deploy a defibrillator but the man did not survive.Earlier in the summer, a man died after being found unconscious and not breathing on the mountain's Jewell Trail. Rescue groups carried his body nearly a mile to the Cog Railway train. 
ACCIDENTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

593K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy