California State

Diana M Ellis
3d ago

Newsom needs to stop making climate mandates until he has a plan to increase power to meet his dreamer demands.

Comment Commando
3d ago

EV Flex alerts? I Can see it Now. EV's with Odd License Plate Numbers can only Charge on Odd Days and Vice Versa.🤔

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails

Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
LODI, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How to see if you’ll be impacted by rolling blackouts

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As the sweltering heat continues to pound the state, rolling blackouts remain a possibility. If you want to find out if you’ll be affected by a blackout, first, go to www.pge.com/rotatingoutages. Second, go down to the box that says “Find your block and possible rotating outage period” Enter your address in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

High Wind, Flood Warnings in Forecast Amid Heat Wave

(CNS) – As the nearly two-week-long heat wave draws to a close, high winds and possible flash flooding are in the forecast going into the weekend as a weakening hurricane approaches the California coast, according to the National Weather Service. The agency posted a flash flood warning for the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Chance of California power outages up as heat wave worsens

CALIFORNIA, USA — California's chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday show the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

