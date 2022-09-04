Read full article on original website
‘Hot Rails of Meth’ Lead to Bizarre R-Section Burglary and Slew of Charges for Palm Coast Man
After the alleged burglary and after making death threats to the R-Section home’s residents, to cops and to hospital staff, Daniel Matthew Reyes would tell Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies that he’d “snorted hot rails of meth,” and screamed for help. After a brief stop at the local hospital, he was booked at the Flagler County jail Saturday night (Sept. 3) on seven charges, including two first-degree felonies.
AdventHealth Career Expo Sept. 7-8 Includes 116 Job Openings at AdventHealth Palm Coast
AdventHealth’s hospitals in the greater Daytona Beach area, including AdventHealth Palm Coast, are hosting a career expo for job seekers at the Daytona International Speedway Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Numerous jobs are available, including signing bonuses of up to $15,000...
In Latest Switch, County Will Cut Tax Rate, Fund Sheriff’s Full Request, and Take a $1.9 Million Hit on Budget
Facing another full house of law enforcement power and support, the Flagler County Commission this evening voted 3-2 to cut the tax rate by a tenth of a point and fully fund the sheriff’s budget request, closing what had been a $700,000 difference between the county’s proposal and the sheriff’s request. The result will be a $1.9 million hit on the budget the administration had submitted to the commission ahead of today’s public hearing, the first of two to adopt next year’s budget and tax rate.
Ed Danko Swipes Alan Lowe Into City Hall Over Weekend to Film Campaign Video, Skirting Policy
Around 1 p.m. Saturday over the Labor Day weekend, when City Hall was as vacant as it gets, Alen Lowe, who is in a runoff for a city council seat in against Theresa Carli Pontieri, managed to get into the City Council chamber and shoot a campaign video. He positioned...
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Harsh Report Outlines List of Serious Issues at Splash Pad as Council Prepares Next Repair Step
A consultant Palm Coast hired to evaluate the problems at the city’s $5.1 million splash pad at Holland Park, which closed not long after it opened last year, found potential building code violations, non-compliance with sanitary standards, poorly engineered waterworks that amplify water loss, a splash pad surface that deteriorated and bunched up, causing falling hazards, and that collected water in unsanitary ways, and otherwise “very unusual activities and observations that are seldom ever encountered by our firm.”
Palm Coast’s Dr. Robert A. Ernst Gets Silver Medal for Second Children’s Book
The Annual 2022 Florida Authors and Publishers Association President’s Book Awards has recognized Harry Saves Wreck by Dr. Robert A. Ernst, a Palm Coast resident, in the category of Children Grades 3-5, as a Silver Medal winner at their annual awards banquet this month. This prestigious national award is open to books published between 2020 and 2021. The judges for this national competition are librarians, educators, and publishing professionals.
