Flagler County, FL

‘Hot Rails of Meth’ Lead to Bizarre R-Section Burglary and Slew of Charges for Palm Coast Man

After the alleged burglary and after making death threats to the R-Section home’s residents, to cops and to hospital staff, Daniel Matthew Reyes would tell Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies that he’d “snorted hot rails of meth,” and screamed for help. After a brief stop at the local hospital, he was booked at the Flagler County jail Saturday night (Sept. 3) on seven charges, including two first-degree felonies.
In Latest Switch, County Will Cut Tax Rate, Fund Sheriff’s Full Request, and Take a $1.9 Million Hit on Budget

Facing another full house of law enforcement power and support, the Flagler County Commission this evening voted 3-2 to cut the tax rate by a tenth of a point and fully fund the sheriff’s budget request, closing what had been a $700,000 difference between the county’s proposal and the sheriff’s request. The result will be a $1.9 million hit on the budget the administration had submitted to the commission ahead of today’s public hearing, the first of two to adopt next year’s budget and tax rate.
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Harsh Report Outlines List of Serious Issues at Splash Pad as Council Prepares Next Repair Step

A consultant Palm Coast hired to evaluate the problems at the city’s $5.1 million splash pad at Holland Park, which closed not long after it opened last year, found potential building code violations, non-compliance with sanitary standards, poorly engineered waterworks that amplify water loss, a splash pad surface that deteriorated and bunched up, causing falling hazards, and that collected water in unsanitary ways, and otherwise “very unusual activities and observations that are seldom ever encountered by our firm.”
Palm Coast’s Dr. Robert A. Ernst Gets Silver Medal for Second Children’s Book

The Annual 2022 Florida Authors and Publishers Association President’s Book Awards has recognized Harry Saves Wreck by Dr. Robert A. Ernst, a Palm Coast resident, in the category of Children Grades 3-5, as a Silver Medal winner at their annual awards banquet this month. This prestigious national award is open to books published between 2020 and 2021. The judges for this national competition are librarians, educators, and publishing professionals.
