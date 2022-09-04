Read full article on original website
cnusports.com
Emma Logue Joins Exclusive Club, Abby Asuncion Nets a Pair of Goals as No. 16 Christopher Newport Field Hockey Storms Past Virginia Wesleyan, 8-0
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Although a lightning delay postponed the start of the game for over 30 minutes, the 16th-ranked Christopher Newport field hockey team weathered the storm and put together an outstanding showcase on both ends of the turf while rolling past Virginia Wesleyan, 8-0, during a non-conference tilt on Tuesday evening at Birdsong Field.
cnusports.com
Christopher Newport Hosts Virginia Wesleyan Wednesday
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- Christopher Newport Volleyball wraps up their five game season opening homestand on Wednesday as Virginia Wesleyan crosses the James River to visit the Captains. Match Details. The Captains and Marlins are set to match up at 6:00pm on Wednesday at the Freeman Center. Live stats will...
WSLS
Virginia Tech Students react to football loss at Old Dominion University
BLACKSBURG, Va. – It’s tough being a Hokie fan following a tough loss, especially when it’s to another Virginia team. It was Hokies vs. the Monarchs under the Friday night lights – a back-and-forth battle that lasted throughout the whole game. In the final minute of...
wfxrtv.com
Hokies disappointed in what happened to their locker room at ODU
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We’re hearing for the first time from Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry… about thousands of dollars worth of stuff being stolen from the Hokies’ locker room last week… at Old Dominion University. Virginia Tech officials say it was nearly $8000 worth of personal property that was taken.
13newsnow.com
Virginia Tech confirms locker room theft during ODU football game
VT confirmed that personal items were missing from its locker room following the football matchup. ODU apologized, and said the theft detracted from "great things."
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Hampton University Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications Welcomes 8-time EMMY Winner Maynard Eaton as Endowed Professor
HAMPTON, VA (Sept. 6, 2022) – Hampton University, one of the nation’s leading Historically Black Colleges & Universities, today announced the addition of award-winning newsman Maynard Eaton to the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications. A 1971 Hampton University graduate, Eaton is an eight-time, EMMY-winning journalist and the first African American local newsman at WVEC – Channel 13 in Hampton. “We are honored to welcome Endowed Professor Eaton to our school,” said Julia A. Wilson, dean of the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications. “Professor Eaton is a veteran journalist and local pioneer in the television industry, with vast experience and expertise in covering high-profile news stories. “I know Professor Eaton will inspire our students with his skills in investigative reporting and his knowledge of media ethics and America’s formative Civil Rights Era. His exceptional journalistic mastery and high standards of ethics will be invaluable in helping us develop culturally literate, diverse and internationally competitive journalists and strategic communicators,” Wilson said. For more than 40 years, Eaton has conducted numerous high-profile news reports and interviews with heads of state, political luminaries, renowned entertainers, athletes, and civil rights leaders. For the past decade, he has served as National Communications Director for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy organization. Eaton continues to write feature articles for the National Association of Black Journalists’ Black News & Views and the Spelman College Messenger.Eaton has garnered many prestigious awards and accolades including a Gannett News Service reporting award, 2008 Journalist of the Year by the Rainbow/PUSH civil rights group, eight EMMY Awards for TV news reporting/writing, two Atlanta Association of Black Journalist awards for his excellence in writing and reporting, and several honors from the National Association of Black Journalists. Eaton earned his Master’s of Arts degree from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, where he was mentored by the late Fred Friendly (former president of CBS News), and a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Mass Media Arts from Hampton University. In addition to teaching writing and content editing classes, Eaton will teach JAC 454 Civil Rights Era & the Media, and JAC 404 Media Ethics.
Governor and First Lady Youngkin Announce September 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award Recipient
Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin have presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to “An Achievable Dream,” a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in Virginia in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools. “Education is a critical component of opportunity for […]
Norfolk Virginia Zoo Free Admission For Seniors In September
Don't miss out on this fantastic free admission deal for seniors. Entrance to Norfolk's Virginia Zoo (Virginia Zoological Park).By Mytwocents at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0.
wsvaonline.com
Virginia among best for retirement
A new list of best places in the country to retire list three cities in Virginia among the top 100, but you’d have to move out of the Valley. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
fox5dc.com
Updated COVID-19 booster shots coming to the DMV this week
Starting this week, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. "I don’t know anything about it, but I’ve had my three shots so far," Ndali Mwokoy said in Bethesda on Monday. She wasn’t the only one with questions about the booster, so FOX 5 turned to an expert to find out.
NY Student Among 2 Dead In Mass Shooting At Virginia College Party: Reports
A pre-nursing major from New York and 25-year-old man were identified as the two people killed in a mass shooting at a party that left five others wounded near Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia around midnight Sunday, Sept. 4, according to multiple reports. Angelia Aracelis McKnight, a second-year student,...
ODU professor on recent violence: ‘We can’t let this go on’
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Since many of professor Antipas Harris’s students are too young to remember the terror attacks of 9-11, last Thursday, in a lecture titled “Life, Death, and Meaning,” his lesson explained what happens when the unexpected strikes. “I talked about life, death, and meaning and how normalcy can be interrupted even in […]
princessanneindy.com
Column: The generational art of a great, fresh, local crabcake
VIRGINIA BEACH — In my family, you learn to pick and eat a crab by the time you’re three years old. Otherwise, you’d starve waiting for someone to pick it for you. I learned early that our local crabs are a remarkable treasure. Whether fried, baked, or...
DC Man Sentenced For Role In Night Of Violence Across Maryland, Virginia
A Washington, DC man will spend more than a decade in prison for his role in a day of terror that involved a violent armed robbery and two armed carjackings in Maryland and Virginia, federal officials announced. Rashaun Onley, 23, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by...
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
Cirque du Soleil returns to Norfolk with new, captivating show
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is from a past performance series that came to Norfolk on December 26, 2019. Wonder abounds with the magic of Cirque du Soleil, and you can witness it right here in Norfolk soon. The company announced on Tuesday that it is...
Wbaltv.com
Columbia restaurant and wine bar will close in 2023
COLUMBIA, Md. — Maryland's 2022 restaurateurs of the year will retire in January after 20 years in the business. Joe and Mary Barbera, owners of AIDA Bistro & Wine Bar, said Tuesday that they will close their Columbia restaurant at the end of January. "We've been doing this for...
theobelisk.net
R.I.P. Dave Sherman, 1966-2022
After truly living doom as much anyone ever has, Dave Sherman, bassist of Spirit Caravan and King Valley and frontman of Earthride, Wretched, Weed is Weed, and Galactic Cross, among others, has died. Word spread through social media that Sherman had passed; though the rumor was a cardiac event, the cause is yet unconfirmed. Born Oct. 16, 1966, Sherman was 55 years old.
Jamestown-Scotland Ferry starts fall/winter/spring schedule Sept. 12
The JSF has been operating on its summer schedule since May 27 and will continue to offer this schedule through September 12, later than its previously announced date of September 5.
