Emma Logue Joins Exclusive Club, Abby Asuncion Nets a Pair of Goals as No. 16 Christopher Newport Field Hockey Storms Past Virginia Wesleyan, 8-0

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Although a lightning delay postponed the start of the game for over 30 minutes, the 16th-ranked Christopher Newport field hockey team weathered the storm and put together an outstanding showcase on both ends of the turf while rolling past Virginia Wesleyan, 8-0, during a non-conference tilt on Tuesday evening at Birdsong Field.
Christopher Newport Hosts Virginia Wesleyan Wednesday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- Christopher Newport Volleyball wraps up their five game season opening homestand on Wednesday as Virginia Wesleyan crosses the James River to visit the Captains. Match Details. The Captains and Marlins are set to match up at 6:00pm on Wednesday at the Freeman Center. Live stats will...
Hokies disappointed in what happened to their locker room at ODU

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We’re hearing for the first time from Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry… about thousands of dollars worth of stuff being stolen from the Hokies’ locker room last week… at Old Dominion University. Virginia Tech officials say it was nearly $8000 worth of personal property that was taken.
Hampton University Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications Welcomes 8-time EMMY Winner Maynard Eaton as Endowed Professor

HAMPTON, VA (Sept. 6, 2022) – Hampton University, one of the nation’s leading Historically Black Colleges & Universities, today announced the addition of award-winning newsman Maynard Eaton to the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications. A 1971 Hampton University graduate, Eaton is an eight-time, EMMY-winning journalist and the first African American local newsman at WVEC – Channel 13 in Hampton. “We are honored to welcome Endowed Professor Eaton to our school,” said Julia A. Wilson, dean of the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications. “Professor Eaton is a veteran journalist and local pioneer in the television industry, with vast experience and expertise in covering high-profile news stories. “I know Professor Eaton will inspire our students with his skills in investigative reporting and his knowledge of media ethics and America’s formative Civil Rights Era. His exceptional journalistic mastery and high standards of ethics will be invaluable in helping us develop culturally literate, diverse and internationally competitive journalists and strategic communicators,” Wilson said. For more than 40 years, Eaton has conducted numerous high-profile news reports and interviews with heads of state, political luminaries, renowned entertainers, athletes, and civil rights leaders. For the past decade, he has served as National Communications Director for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy organization. Eaton continues to write feature articles for the National Association of Black Journalists’ Black News & Views and the Spelman College Messenger.Eaton has garnered many prestigious awards and accolades including a Gannett News Service reporting award, 2008 Journalist of the Year by the Rainbow/PUSH civil rights group, eight EMMY Awards for TV news reporting/writing, two Atlanta Association of Black Journalist awards for his excellence in writing and reporting, and several honors from the National Association of Black Journalists. Eaton earned his Master’s of Arts degree from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, where he was mentored by the late Fred Friendly (former president of CBS News), and a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Mass Media Arts from Hampton University. In addition to teaching writing and content editing classes, Eaton will teach JAC 454 Civil Rights Era & the Media, and JAC 404 Media Ethics.
Governor and First Lady Youngkin Announce September 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award Recipient

Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin have presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to “An Achievable Dream,” a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in Virginia in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools. “Education is a critical component of opportunity for […]
Virginia among best for retirement

A new list of best places in the country to retire list three cities in Virginia among the top 100, but you’d have to move out of the Valley. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
Updated COVID-19 booster shots coming to the DMV this week

Starting this week, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. "I don’t know anything about it, but I’ve had my three shots so far," Ndali Mwokoy said in Bethesda on Monday. She wasn’t the only one with questions about the booster, so FOX 5 turned to an expert to find out.
ODU professor on recent violence: ‘We can’t let this go on’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Since many of professor Antipas Harris’s students are too young to remember the terror attacks of 9-11, last Thursday, in a lecture titled “Life, Death, and Meaning,” his lesson explained what happens when the unexpected strikes. “I talked about life, death, and meaning and how normalcy can be interrupted even in […]
Columbia restaurant and wine bar will close in 2023

COLUMBIA, Md. — Maryland's 2022 restaurateurs of the year will retire in January after 20 years in the business. Joe and Mary Barbera, owners of AIDA Bistro & Wine Bar, said Tuesday that they will close their Columbia restaurant at the end of January. "We've been doing this for...
R.I.P. Dave Sherman, 1966-2022

After truly living doom as much anyone ever has, Dave Sherman, bassist of Spirit Caravan and King Valley and frontman of Earthride, Wretched, Weed is Weed, and Galactic Cross, among others, has died. Word spread through social media that Sherman had passed; though the rumor was a cardiac event, the cause is yet unconfirmed. Born Oct. 16, 1966, Sherman was 55 years old.
