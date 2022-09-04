Read full article on original website
Related
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Racist 'House Of Dragons' Fans During Episode Of 'The View': 'Get A Job'
Winter is coming — for racist TV viewers! Following the premieres of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, iconic comic Whoopi Goldberg has one piece of advice for fans upset by the series’ inclusion of People of Color: “get a job.” In a recent episode of The View, Goldberg elaborated on the absurdity of this racially charged backlash, explaining that unlike the mystical fantasy creatures featured throughout the series, People of Color are very, very real.“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and...
3 spooky settings Fortnite should explore in the upcoming season
Fortnite should include these three spooky settings in the upcoming new season. Fortnite is getting ready for the Halloween season, which happens to coincide with the start of the new season of Chapter 3. With several components of it being Halloween-themed, the idea of incorporating some spooky themes and or settings into the game would be a wonderful idea.
FanSided
281K+
Followers
532K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0