New Britain Herald
STUDENT CORNER: How to start high school
If a student wants to go to college and pursue higher education, it’s important to do well in school so they can attend a good institution that fits them and what they are looking for. Freshman year is the easiest throughout high school. Although it may be challenging for...
WTNH.com
Waterbury officer gives back to community children
(WTNH) — “I just have a passion to work with kids and keeping them out of trouble. I always said I wanted to become a police officer to help people out and not to hurt them,” said Waterbury Officer Querino Maia. A Waterbury Officer for 23 and...
New Britain Herald
New Britain High Class of 1972 to celebrate 50th reunion
NEW BRITAIN – The last class to graduate from the old New Britain High School will celebrate its 50th reunion this month. The NBHS’ Class of 1972 has several events planned for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18. It all begins Saturday night with a dinner-dance at the Westbrook...
Eyewitness News
A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut
(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
Man asks students at bus stop if they want a ride, records video: Bristol PD
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are investigating an incident after a man allegedly asked students at a bus stop if they would like a ride to school and recorded the interaction on Tuesday morning. According to the police, the man then went to Bristol Central High School where he spoke to the School Resource […]
New Britain Herald
Celebrating 103 years
NEW BRITAIN – Helen DeChesser celebrated her birthday the whole last week of August. Her loved ones wouldn’t have it any other way. The lifelong New Britain resident turned 103 years old Aug. 31 and leads a fuller life than most. “Like my mother always said, ‘If you...
New Britain Herald
Local parks draw visitors on Labor Day
BRISTOL – Despite nearly being rained out, the weather cleared up enough on Labor Day to provide an opportunity for people to get out and enjoy walking, jogging and shooting hoops at local parks. At Rockwell Park in Bristol, visitors took to the trails and walked loops around the...
NBC Connecticut
Thousands Head to Haddam Neck Fair
It’s a tradition that started more than a century ago. The Haddam Neck Fair is a popular event with the thousands who turn out for all the festivities. “The first time we come out. We want to experience it. It’s nice out here. Our grandkids are having fun,” said Jose Pavon, of New Britain.
newhavenarts.org
Black Lives Matter Spreads Back To School Joy
BLMNH co-founders Sy Frasier and Sun Queen standing besides volunteer members from Mu Sigma Upsilon, Sigma Lambda Upsilon, Lambda Alpha Upsilon and Lambda Upsilon Lambda. Abiba Biao Photos. London Leake has spent all summer ready to dive into fourth grade writing classes at Spring Glen School. Now, she’s doing it...
Pep-Rally Put-Down Of People With Disabilities Prompts Principal Apology
Hillhouse High School’s new principal ended his first week on the job with a community-wide apology. The principal, Mark Sweeting, issued the apology online to “teachers, staff and ALL Hillhouse community” in the wake of a comedy performance during a school-wide pep rally held on Thursday.
New Britain Herald
The Burrito Loko & MofonGo Express opens on campus of Central Connecticut State University
NEW BRITAIN – The Burrito Loko & MofonGo franchises continue to expand in New Britain, adding another location by Central Connecticut State University. Burrito Loko is owned by husband-and-wife duo Enrique and Julie Rodriguez. “We are always looking for the right opportunities,” Enrique Rodriguez said. “When we saw this...
5 September Country Fairs in Connecticut You Don’t Want to Miss
If you and the family hit up the Bridgewater Fair, you know there's nothing like a good old-fashioned Connecticut country fair. You'll be treated to rides and games, livestock, pig races, live entertainment, fried dough, cotton candy, burgers and dogs, and making out at the top of the Ferris Wheel! (my wife's idea)
northernarchitecture.us
The Bridgeport 1935 Sears Honor-Bilt Homes
Selecting the style and plan of your home is very important. It is a purchase that invariably has to last a lifetime and should be selected so as to be a pride and joy to your family and neighborhood for many years to come. If your requirements are for five...
WTNH.com
See something, say something: UPS driver saves Essex woman’s life
ESSEX, Conn. (Wtnh) — “I’m on my route, I kind of notice a little bit of everything that goes on every single day,” said Keith O’Brien, a longtime driver and delivery man for UPS. One day last winter, O’Brien noticed a girl named Jojo standing...
New Britain Herald
Art League of New Britain offering painting class
NEW BRITAIN – The Art League of New Britain will be hosting Portraiture in Acrylics classes from Sept. 14-Oct. 19. The classes will take place each Wednesday from 2-5 p.m. Artists of all skill levels are welcomed to learn how to create an in-depth portrait using acrylic paint and collage on canvas board over the six weeks.
NewsTimes
CT's best Mediterranean or Greek restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
America's best hot wings are served by The Blind Rhino of Connecticut, poultry pundits declare
America’s best hot wings are dished out by The Blind Rhino of Connecticut. That judgment was handed down by an esteemed panel of poultry pundits at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York, over the long Labor Day weekend. The Blind Rhino is a popular sports bar...
Eyewitness News
Family speaks out after Hartford cemetery used as dumping ground for trash
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A local family is searching for answers after the resting place of their loved one has been trashed and left unkept. Throughout the grounds at the Spring Grove Cemetery in Hartford, there are a lot of overgrown weeds and trees. It also looks like someone dumped...
NewsTimes
'Candlewood:' Behind the CT legends that inspire the movie
An upcoming fictional horror movie based in New Milford has resurrected a number of legends surrounding the area. "Candlewood," which was filmed in New Milford and is tentatively set for a 2023 release, focuses on a family who moves from New York to Connecticut amid the pandemic. When they move, local legends of Lover's Leap in New Milford and the underwater town of Jerusalem at the bottom of Candlewood Lake, begin to compound with daily life as New York transplants begin to get killed off.
Eyewitness News
Student struck by driver in Manchester
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A student was struck by a driver in Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the area of Spruce Street and Oak Street. School officials said the student attends Bennet Academy and was struck while walking home. The student suffered minor injuries and was...
