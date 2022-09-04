ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

STUDENT CORNER: How to start high school

If a student wants to go to college and pursue higher education, it’s important to do well in school so they can attend a good institution that fits them and what they are looking for. Freshman year is the easiest throughout high school. Although it may be challenging for...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH.com

Waterbury officer gives back to community children

(WTNH) — “I just have a passion to work with kids and keeping them out of trouble. I always said I wanted to become a police officer to help people out and not to hurt them,” said Waterbury Officer Querino Maia. A Waterbury Officer for 23 and...
WATERBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain High Class of 1972 to celebrate 50th reunion

NEW BRITAIN – The last class to graduate from the old New Britain High School will celebrate its 50th reunion this month. The NBHS’ Class of 1972 has several events planned for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18. It all begins Saturday night with a dinner-dance at the Westbrook...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Celebrating 103 years

NEW BRITAIN – Helen DeChesser celebrated her birthday the whole last week of August. Her loved ones wouldn’t have it any other way. The lifelong New Britain resident turned 103 years old Aug. 31 and leads a fuller life than most. “Like my mother always said, ‘If you...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Local parks draw visitors on Labor Day

BRISTOL – Despite nearly being rained out, the weather cleared up enough on Labor Day to provide an opportunity for people to get out and enjoy walking, jogging and shooting hoops at local parks. At Rockwell Park in Bristol, visitors took to the trails and walked loops around the...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Thousands Head to Haddam Neck Fair

It’s a tradition that started more than a century ago. The Haddam Neck Fair is a popular event with the thousands who turn out for all the festivities. “The first time we come out. We want to experience it. It’s nice out here. Our grandkids are having fun,” said Jose Pavon, of New Britain.
HADDAM, CT
newhavenarts.org

Black Lives Matter Spreads Back To School Joy

BLMNH co-founders Sy Frasier and Sun Queen standing besides volunteer members from Mu Sigma Upsilon, Sigma Lambda Upsilon, Lambda Alpha Upsilon and Lambda Upsilon Lambda. Abiba Biao Photos. London Leake has spent all summer ready to dive into fourth grade writing classes at Spring Glen School. Now, she’s doing it...
NEW HAVEN, CT
northernarchitecture.us

The Bridgeport 1935 Sears Honor-Bilt Homes

Selecting the style and plan of your home is very important. It is a purchase that invariably has to last a lifetime and should be selected so as to be a pride and joy to your family and neighborhood for many years to come. If your requirements are for five...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Britain Herald

Art League of New Britain offering painting class

NEW BRITAIN – The Art League of New Britain will be hosting Portraiture in Acrylics classes from Sept. 14-Oct. 19. The classes will take place each Wednesday from 2-5 p.m. Artists of all skill levels are welcomed to learn how to create an in-depth portrait using acrylic paint and collage on canvas board over the six weeks.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NewsTimes

'Candlewood:' Behind the CT legends that inspire the movie

An upcoming fictional horror movie based in New Milford has resurrected a number of legends surrounding the area. "Candlewood," which was filmed in New Milford and is tentatively set for a 2023 release, focuses on a family who moves from New York to Connecticut amid the pandemic. When they move, local legends of Lover's Leap in New Milford and the underwater town of Jerusalem at the bottom of Candlewood Lake, begin to compound with daily life as New York transplants begin to get killed off.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Student struck by driver in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A student was struck by a driver in Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the area of Spruce Street and Oak Street. School officials said the student attends Bennet Academy and was struck while walking home. The student suffered minor injuries and was...
MANCHESTER, CT

