Read full article on original website
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Strike continues for CNH workers in Racine; workers want to get back to work
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) — Monday unionized workers of CNH industrial company continued their strike. This comes after contract negotiations were broken months ago between workers and the company. Labor Day, union workers of United Auto Way held their own labor festival. The chapter president Yasin Mahdi said the...
Obit: Business titan Kohler led family company for 4 decades
KOHLER, Wis. (AP) — Herbert Kohler Jr., who led the plumbing fixture manufacturer his grandfather founded for more than four decades and who turned the tiny Wisconsin village that bears his name into a hospitality destination, is being remembered as a businessman whose impact stretched far beyond his home state.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County hiring event Wednesday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Children, Youth & Family Services is hiring Human Service Workers and Youth Correctional Officers. Anyone looking for a new job opportunity is invited to the Zoofari Conference Center (9715 W. Bluemound Road, Wauwatosa) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for on-site interviews and potential job offers.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
10 great reasons to join Schreiber Foods | By Jeff Gostony
West Bend, WI – Schreiber Foods is a West Bend-based customer-brand leader in cream cheese, natural cheese, process cheese, beverages and yogurt. Schreiber Foods invests in partners by sharpening their skills, developing their talent, and supporting healthy lifestyles and safe work environments. Below are 10 great reasons to join Schreiber Foods.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBAY Green Bay
Four Fond du Lac school administrators resign
The school board made interim appointments after four school administrators resigned in late August. A campaign senior advisor for Ron Johnson was also present outside the event. Workers fear for jobs, benefits if UWO outsources. Updated: 4 hours ago. The university says if it goes ahead, custodial and grounds workers...
2 local schools take different approaches to keep cell phones out of classrooms
Let’s go ‘360’ to explain why two school districts have strict policies when it comes to prohibiting cell phones.
radioplusinfo.com
9-7-22 fdl school board accepts administrator resignations
The Fond du Lac School District superintendent admits he was surprised to learn that four top administrators were stepping down. Meeting in special session Tuesday night the Fond du Lac School Board accepted the resignations of the directors of Human Resources and Pupil Services, Stacey Bramstedt and Katie Moder, Evans Elementary School principal, Amy Rettler and communications director Nicole Noonan. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says he thought he had a good working relationship with all of the administrators and doesn’t think the work environment in the school district was a problem. “I don’t believe so, but the important thing for me to understand as a leader is that I need to continue to be visible with our staff, to talk with our staff, learn more about what’s going on,” Fleig told WFDL news. Fleig says all of the administrators who are leaving did a great job, and he wishes them the best, but says the District needs to move on. Bramstedt and Moder have accepted jobs with CESA 6, Rettler has accepted a principal position at a Campbellsport Elementary School and Noonan is leaving to attend graduate school. Following a closed session the board came back into open session approving the hiring of several interim positions. Retired Wauwatosa Human Resources director Dean Nemoir has been hired as interim HR director, FDL High School assistant principal, Troy McDonald, is the interim Pupil Services director and Theisen Middle School assistant principal, Nick Shultis, has been hired interim principal at Evans Elementary. Allison Birschbach is moving from Chegwin Elementary to replace Shultis at Theisen. Retired Lomira School District superintendent Bob Lloyd was named assistant principal at Sabish Middle School.
spectrumnews1.com
The impact of Hebert Kohler Jr. on Sheboygan County
KOHLER, Wis. — Tracy Gliori had heard about the Village of Kohler several years before she started making trips to the small Sheboygan community. “I originally started coming because I’d heard of the Kohler Waters Spa,” the New Prague, Minnesota, resident said. “I came for 10 years to experience that and loved everything Kohler Stood for.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs | Extra Mile is looking for new snow fighters $25-$40/hr
West Bend, WI – Extra Mile Snow Plowing, LLC, 2955 S. 18th Ave., West Bend, WI is looking to hire 6 new snow fighters. Is this you?. Our latest shipment of skid loaders did not come with operators! Looking for 6 new snow fighters to join our team. We are team players who look out for each other.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Spaulding Clinical looking for healthy male/female volunteers for Vegas Study
Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy male and female volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) between 18.1 and 29.9 and weigh at least 99 pounds for females and 110 pounds for males, to participate in a research study consisting of 1 in-house stay, lasting 9 days/8 nights with 8 outpatient visits in West Bend, Wisconsin.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milwaukee Laborfest: Latino and immigrant workers outline the stakes in Wisconsin’s mid-term election
Labor Day is a time to reflect on the progress working people have made over decades to create better lives for ourselves and our families, ensure safer workplaces and build a stronger economy. That was why unions were more popular on Labor Day 2022 than at any time in the past 50 years.
pleasantviewrealty.com
3955 S 17th Place Sheboygan WI
Adorable ranch in a lovely location. Job transfer is the only reason for listing. Welcome to this appealing home conveniently located on Sheboygan’s Southside. Corner windows in the living room allow for plenty of natural light. Cute, clean and cozy kitchen is centrally located in the home. It opens to the nice sized dining area featuring a patio door to the deck. Fully fenced yard with mature trees make for the perfect outdoor space for fall. The lower level is open, ready for your rec room finishes. Many updates throughout the years makes this home ”the one”!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Wisconsin County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
How Much is Mandela Barnes Worth?
Mandela Barnes, 35, is an American politician who currently serves as the lieutenant governor of Wisconsin and is running for a Senate seat against Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. The race is very close...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Busy Pewaukee intersection gets redesign; neighbors concerned
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - People living near a busy intersection in Pewaukee say things are about to get much worse. There is a plan to control traffic, but neighbors are saying, "no way." Sue Buth lives near County Highway F and Lindsay Road in Pewaukee. "That intersection is really dangerous," Buth...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha Sheriff’s Department will cut staff to limit overtime
WAUKESHA — Starting next week, all three shifts for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department will have staff reductions in a move designed to limit overtime and help the department hit its budget target for the year. The change, which takes effect Monday, is aimed at controlling costs, as...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Following study Washington County to determine speed reduction by Ackerman’s Grove Park
Washington County, WI – The Hwy Z and Pleasant Valley Road Speed Study County Traffic Safety Commission (TSC) will meet on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 9 a.m. at the Vehicle Maintenance and Storage Facility, Room 111 (Lower Conference Rm), 900 Lang Street, West Bend WI. As a follow-up...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Smoke from malfunctioning HVAC motor forces student relocation at Hartford Union High School
September 6, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Hartford Fire and Rescue was called to Hartford Union High School at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, after a classroom and office spaces filling with a small amount of smoke. Hartford Union High School was put on an...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’
(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
Comments / 0