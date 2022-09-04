Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Two Knox County nonprofits among recipients of Small Dollar grants
KNOX COUNTY — “The awardees are comprised of 22 incredible organizations in the region doing meaningful work for the betterment of their community and the individuals living in it,” said Bangor Savings Bank, in a news release. Among them are Merryspring, Inc. and Trekkers, Inc., which have...
townline.org
Webber Pond one of six Maine lakes at high risk for toxic algae bloom
No lakes or ponds have been put on advisory just yet. Following the news that a couple of dogs in southern Maine had to be euthanized following their exposure to a blue-green toxic algae bloom, this news was released by Lakes in Maine. According to them, six lakes in Maine...
At Under $170,000 Bucks, This 3 Bedroom Home in Winslow, Maine Could Be Perfect For Your Family!
As the housing market in Maine, and around the country, continues to fluctuate on the daily, it can be hard to find exactly what you're looking for. Trying to pair wants and needs with the right price is becoming increasingly difficult- especially for people with growing families. Listed at only...
County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese
You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
penbaypilot.com
Community Justice Hub launches in Waldo County with two new employees
Since 2005, the Restorative Justice Project Maine has offered restorative processes to juveniles and adults involved in the legal system, inviting the community to hold them accountable for their actions, giving voice to those who have been harmed, and creating a pathway for amends, restitution and the repair of community relationships.
Maine cancer center spreads awareness on 'silent killer'
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Experts refer to ovarian cancer as the silent killer. To draw attention to it, the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth is calling on everyone to spread awareness of ovarian and gynecological cancers. For the entire month of September, the center will be sharing...
penbaypilot.com
Maine Open Lighthouse Day will Shine bright on September 10
Maine’s iconic coastal sentinels will take center stage during Maine’s 13th Annual Open Lighthouse Day, to be held Saturday, September 10. At least 18 lighthouses will welcome visitors with free entry on this one day. This popular family-friendly event, sponsored by the United States Coast Guard, the Maine...
foxbangor.com
New doggy daycare opens in Bangor
BANGOR–There’s a new doggy daycare in Bangor. Castlegate Canine Center located on the Pushaw Road in Bangor opened its doors and its kennels for dogs last week. The owners, Kevin and Patti Schmersal, have 25 years of experience breeding German Shepherds and say they wanted to open a doggy daycare because there was a need for more daycare options for area pet owners.
penbaypilot.com
Shawn Allen Driscoll, service
WASHINGTON — Shawn Allen Driscoll, 56, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at his home following a short illness, with members of his beloved family at his side. A celebration of his life with Military Honors will be held Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the American Legion Post 1, 335 Limerock, Street in Rockland. Military Honors will commence at 2 p.m.
wabi.tv
Students return after Maine school burned
BATH, Maine (WABI) - Nearly all students in Maine are now back in class. Most returned before Labor Day, but some schools, like Portland and RSU 1 in and around Bath, returned on Tuesday. In Portland, Grades 1 through 12 returned on Tuesday. Students in kindergarten and Pre-k will start...
Sept. 6, 1980: Grateful Dead rock Maine State Fairgrounds in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Forty-two years ago, the Grateful Dead and their caravan descended on the now-nonexistent Maine State Fairgrounds in Lewiston. It was the final show of their 1980 summer tour. The Saturday concert was a hot one – but fans certainly got their money’s worth. The band played...
Maine’s Two Largest Cities Earn Mixed Results From ‘Best Places to Retire’ Report
It was mixed results for Maine's two most populous cities in a recent report on best cities to retire in. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the best cities to retire in. Both Portland and Lewiston were listed on the report. Portland came in at 49th,...
WPFO
Belfast lobster predicts an early winter for Maine
(BDN) -- Winter is coming to Maine early this year. If you’re unhappy with the forecast, take it up with the prognosticating crustacean from the Passagassawakeag River, who foretold an early winter Monday, according to the Pen Bay Pilot. The Belfast Barons presented two scrolls — one for an...
Unity woman dies in Albion crash
ALBION, Maine — Kennebec County deputies responded to a report of a car crash involving a 2012 Toyota Corolla in the area of 505 Unity Road in Albion around 10:42 a.m. Monday. According to a news release issued by Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office...
mainernews.com
Central Maine’s Powers
For one September weekend a year, the sparsely populated northwest corner of Waldo County becomes an agricultural mecca for folks attending the Common Ground Country Fair, in Unity. Over 60,000 people descend upon the area, passing farms, fields, and humble, nondescript towns on their way. For many, the villages of Unity and Thorndike are just passing scenery.
Massive Sign Will Shine A Hopeful Light On City Of Augusta
No matter how strong we are, we all occasionally need a little hope, don't we? Well, that's what the aim of a new sign coming to downtown Augusta. According to the Augusta Downtown Group Facebook page, a new 25 foot LED sign that reads "hopeful" will be installed on top of 330 Water Street. The purchase and installation of the sign is a joint project between the United Way of Kennebec Valley and several area businesses.
penbaypilot.com
William (Bill) Murphy, obituary
William (Bill) Murphy, of Camden, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2022 at the Sussman House at age 94. He was born in 1928 in Rahway, New Jersey, the fifth among six children of Theodora (Doris) Moeller and Thomas Murphy. Raised in New Jersey, he graduated from Kearny High School...
Hobby Lobby & Harbor Freight Could Soon Have Locations in Augusta, Maine
Two incredibly popular, and quite large, retail stores may soon be planting new roots in Maine's Capital city. According to the Kennebec Journal, their are currently documents that have been placed on file with the City of Augusta that reveal the two retail giants have shown interest in the building that used to house Sears at the Turnpike Mall.
penbaypilot.com
On the issues: House District 42 candidate Valli Geiger
Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate running for Maine State Legislature, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their position on issues important to the state. Candidates responding with their individual written answers will have their responses stored in the Pilot’s 2022 Election Resource Guide.
Angler Stunned After Pulling Shark Out of Maine River
A fisherman from Lincoln County caught an oddity while on a charter boat in the Sheepscot River of Wiscasset, Maine. Newcastle charter boat Capt. Dean Krah said he has fished Maine’s waters for decades, and even he wasn’t sure what his customer had snagged. “I’ve caught every shark out there in the ocean, including a great white, but none of us had ever seen a shark like this before,” Krah told The Lincoln County News. “He had a tail, almost like a thresher shark, and a big set of teeth, and there were gills along the side, like a great white. The color was beautiful. He had brown spots.”
