Camden, ME

penbaypilot.com

Two Knox County nonprofits among recipients of Small Dollar grants

KNOX COUNTY — “The awardees are comprised of 22 incredible organizations in the region doing meaningful work for the betterment of their community and the individuals living in it,” said Bangor Savings Bank, in a news release. Among them are Merryspring, Inc. and Trekkers, Inc., which have...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese

You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Community Justice Hub launches in Waldo County with two new employees

Since 2005, the Restorative Justice Project Maine has offered restorative processes to juveniles and adults involved in the legal system, inviting the community to hold them accountable for their actions, giving voice to those who have been harmed, and creating a pathway for amends, restitution and the repair of community relationships.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Maine Open Lighthouse Day will Shine bright on September 10

Maine’s iconic coastal sentinels will take center stage during Maine’s 13th Annual Open Lighthouse Day, to be held Saturday, September 10. At least 18 lighthouses will welcome visitors with free entry on this one day. This popular family-friendly event, sponsored by the United States Coast Guard, the Maine...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

New doggy daycare opens in Bangor

BANGOR–There’s a new doggy daycare in Bangor. Castlegate Canine Center located on the Pushaw Road in Bangor opened its doors and its kennels for dogs last week. The owners, Kevin and Patti Schmersal, have 25 years of experience breeding German Shepherds and say they wanted to open a doggy daycare because there was a need for more daycare options for area pet owners.
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Shawn Allen Driscoll, service

WASHINGTON — Shawn Allen Driscoll, 56, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at his home following a short illness, with members of his beloved family at his side. A celebration of his life with Military Honors will be held Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the American Legion Post 1, 335 Limerock, Street in Rockland. Military Honors will commence at 2 p.m.
ROCKLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Students return after Maine school burned

BATH, Maine (WABI) - Nearly all students in Maine are now back in class. Most returned before Labor Day, but some schools, like Portland and RSU 1 in and around Bath, returned on Tuesday. In Portland, Grades 1 through 12 returned on Tuesday. Students in kindergarten and Pre-k will start...
BATH, ME
WPFO

Belfast lobster predicts an early winter for Maine

(BDN) -- Winter is coming to Maine early this year. If you’re unhappy with the forecast, take it up with the prognosticating crustacean from the Passagassawakeag River, who foretold an early winter Monday, according to the Pen Bay Pilot. The Belfast Barons presented two scrolls — one for an...
BELFAST, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Unity woman dies in Albion crash

ALBION, Maine — Kennebec County deputies responded to a report of a car crash involving a 2012 Toyota Corolla in the area of 505 Unity Road in Albion around 10:42 a.m. Monday. According to a news release issued by Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office...
ALBION, ME
mainernews.com

Central Maine’s Powers

For one September weekend a year, the sparsely populated northwest corner of Waldo County becomes an agricultural mecca for folks attending the Common Ground Country Fair, in Unity. Over 60,000 people descend upon the area, passing farms, fields, and humble, nondescript towns on their way. For many, the villages of Unity and Thorndike are just passing scenery.
UNITY, ME
94.9 HOM

Massive Sign Will Shine A Hopeful Light On City Of Augusta

No matter how strong we are, we all occasionally need a little hope, don't we? Well, that's what the aim of a new sign coming to downtown Augusta. According to the Augusta Downtown Group Facebook page, a new 25 foot LED sign that reads "hopeful" will be installed on top of 330 Water Street. The purchase and installation of the sign is a joint project between the United Way of Kennebec Valley and several area businesses.
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

William (Bill) Murphy, obituary

William (Bill) Murphy, of Camden, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2022 at the Sussman House at age 94. He was born in 1928 in Rahway, New Jersey, the fifth among six children of Theodora (Doris) Moeller and Thomas Murphy. Raised in New Jersey, he graduated from Kearny High School...
CAMDEN, ME
94.3 WCYY

Hobby Lobby & Harbor Freight Could Soon Have Locations in Augusta, Maine

Two incredibly popular, and quite large, retail stores may soon be planting new roots in Maine's Capital city. According to the Kennebec Journal, their are currently documents that have been placed on file with the City of Augusta that reveal the two retail giants have shown interest in the building that used to house Sears at the Turnpike Mall.
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

On the issues: House District 42 candidate Valli Geiger

Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate running for Maine State Legislature, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their position on issues important to the state. Candidates responding with their individual written answers will have their responses stored in the Pilot’s 2022 Election Resource Guide.
MAINE STATE
Outsider.com

Angler Stunned After Pulling Shark Out of Maine River

A fisherman from Lincoln County caught an oddity while on a charter boat in the Sheepscot River of Wiscasset, Maine. Newcastle charter boat Capt. Dean Krah said he has fished Maine’s waters for decades, and even he wasn’t sure what his customer had snagged. “I’ve caught every shark out there in the ocean, including a great white, but none of us had ever seen a shark like this before,” Krah told The Lincoln County News. “He had a tail, almost like a thresher shark, and a big set of teeth, and there were gills along the side, like a great white. The color was beautiful. He had brown spots.”
WISCASSET, ME

