FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Brighton Ax Murder - 40 Year Old Murder Case Goes to rialA.W. NavesBrighton, NY
From Hong Kong to Honeoye Falls, independent bookstore Bleak House Books to reopen in rural Western New YorkD.J. EatonHoneoye Falls, NY
WHY ROC: Unique brewery opening near Neighborhood of Play in Downtown Rochester
It's a craft brewery and taproom concept that will be filled with locally-grown ingredients and unique products.
13 WHAM
Boat gets stuck in Erie Canal near Genesee River crossing
Rochester, N.Y. — A group of boaters needed help help after getting stuck Wednesday morning on the Erie Canal near the Genesee River crossing. According to the New York State Canal Corporation, the boat entered the canal in Lockport and planned to go east of Rochester despite being warned the boat was taller than the water levels it would encounter near Genesee Valley Park.
13 WHAM
Fringe Festival readies for Rochester return
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester is getting ready for the Fringe Festival. Crews are busy installing the Cristal Palace Spiegeltent downtown at East Main and Gibbs streets. The tent is returning after a two-year hiatus and will house a number of fun events during the upcoming festival. 13WHAM will preview...
13 WHAM
Take heart, Rochester: The sun will come out tomorrow
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Pardon the movie reference on this one, but it's been days since we've had full bright sunshine over Western New York. Seeing the sunshine again Thursday in WNY may make you want to dance like Annie in that self-titled musical. For the last four days, Western...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Birthday celebration
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a big birthday celebration. A surprise birthday celebration at the Bayview last Friday for Georgie Hamel whose actual birthday was Tuesday!. Friends and family gathered to honor her for a long life. She goes to the Y everyday and has been...
13 WHAM
Is it November already?
An area of low pressure along a stationary front continues to feed a moist, Northeast flow across Western New York today. This type of weather setup is more typical in November around here but sometimes weather knows no calendar. As a result of the low stratus cloud deck, the thermometers...
How an 800-pound butter sculpture gets recycled into energy in Livingston County
No, it doesn't get used as a spread for your bagel or simply melt away.
13 WHAM
Annual Labor Day parade takes place in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The annual Rochester Labor Day Parade took place Monday morning, to celebrate the hard work of millions of employees across the nation. This year's parade theme is "Organize and Rise," which commemorates the move to organize millions of new workers into unions. This year's parade started...
talkerofthetown.com
Leif Erickson and Columbus Discover Rochester
[Christopher Columbus, 99 Exchange Blvd, Rochester Civic Center, Hall of Justice. Description: White marble sculpture; Sculptor: Feruccia Vezzoni; Annotation: The sculpture was erected by the Civic Center Commission and was unveiled during a Columbus Day luncheon sponsored by the Rochester Chamber of Commerce. The Civic Center Commission bought the bust for $1,500 and presented it in recognition of contributions to the area by the local Italian community. The work is a copy of one that Vezzoni did for the New York State Capitol in Albany. From a Local History brochure at the Rochester Public Library. Other images provided by Michael Nighan] Nighan wants to very clear that he does not see Columbus as a “hero” as Columbus was depicted in the 1890s.
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This October
Fall is right around the corner, and with the change in weather comes many events in Rochester that highlight this beautiful time of year. The Hilton Apple Festival is taking place on October 1st and 2nd this year. It runs from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and from 10 am to 4:30 pm on Sunday. The event features live music, various food vendors, a fresh apple cider tent, an apple pie contest, a classic car show, and more.
Clothesline Festival kicks off at the MAG Saturday
The Clothesline Festival has been running as the MAG's largest fundraiser for over 60 years.
Iconic Bar In Western New York Becomes A Parking Lot
Souls were crushed and hearts were broken on Tuesday night when Western New Yorkers drove by an iconic bar location – only to find it completely leveled in preparation for a new parking lot. A few months ago, Pocketeer Billiards and Sports Bar announced that they had purchased the...
Troubled Reserve in Brighton is sold
The Reserve in Brighton has a new owner. Public records detail Reserve Interests LLC’s recent $7.2 million purchase from Anthony J. Costello & Son (Joseph) Development LLC of the exclusive but long-troubled Brighton development. Based in Henrietta, Reserve Interests is headed by FSI General Contractors president Frank Imburgia Jr.,...
newyorkupstate.com
A Butter Farewell: The State Fair sculpture is off to greener pastures
Geddes, N.Y. — This year’s butter sculpture at the New York State Fair is on its way to greener pastures. Literally. At 10 a.m. today, four master gardeners from the Cornell Cooperative Extension walked into the refrigerated vault in the Dairy Products Building with knives, shovels and trowels. About 60 minutes later, the 800-pound butter sculpture was spread among a dozen or so 30-gallon plastic bags and loaded it into a pickup truck.
Fatal high-rise fire on Seneca Manor Drive in Rochester
According to the Red Cross, staff members are assisting 18 people with housing.
Seneca Orchards closing its doors after 50 years
The local destination was established 50 years ago by owner Charles “Bud” Smith, who went on to plant the orchard's first apple trees in 1974.
13 WHAM
Sunshine slowly returns over upcoming days
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After seeing the clouds remain stubborn over recent days, finally the end is in sight. Some areas have seen some sunshine return already today. But more areas will get into some sunshine over the next couple days. Today will feature quite a few clouds for a...
13 WHAM
UR faces potential strike from skilled trades staff
Rochester, N.Y. — A potential strike now looms over the University of Rochester and its facilities. The union representing about 320 skilled-trade workers held a ratification vote Tuesday on new contract terms, which did not pass. Plumbers, electricians and building mechanics at UR facilities, including hospitals, are among those...
13 WHAM
Dog rescue program in Rochester hosts shoe fundraiser for developing countries
Rochester, N.Y. — A local puppy rescue group is holding a shoe fundraiser to help families across the world. Puppy Mill Rescue Team, a nonprofit based in Rochester, is collecting gently-worn shoes, which will be donated to families in developing countries to help them start their own businesses selling shoes. The team delivers the sneakers through Funds2Orgs.
13 WHAM
'The best dog': Community says goodbye to bomb-sniffing dog
Wayne County, N.Y. — It rained Wednesday, but they still came. They came to pay tribute to a dog named "Earl." People lined the streets of Palmyra for a send-off to him. He's a war hero, having served two tours of duty as a bomb-sniffing dog in Afghanistan alongside Brad O'Keefe.
