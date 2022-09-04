ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, KY

spectrumnews1.com

Cincinnati SPCA takes in rescued beagles from Virginia

CINCINNATI — Beagle girl number one, let’s call her Uno for short, just recently arrived to SPCA Cincinnati. The energetic, four-legged friend loves running and flopping around. What You Need To Know. 4,000 beagle dogs were rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia. According to the DOJ, it...
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Get out and do something: Sept. 6-12

If your everyday routine is starting to feel tired, try something new this week and check out the many events, shows and festivals happening in and around campus. The ever-popular Hamilton musical is in Cincinnati. Whether you’re a die-hard Hamilton fan or have yet to see the show, tickets are available for the first performance at the Aronoff Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

3954 Delmar Avenue,

3954 Delmar Ave 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with windows and an updated electrical, and plumbing system. The remodeled kitchen has with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home also has spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, separate dining area, an updated bathroom, hardwood and laminate flooring, central air, w/d hookups, a utility tub, and a full basement. Outside you will find a rear deck patio, storage shed, on and off-street parking and a yard that is perfect for entertaining! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

First National Bank of Kentucky expands its footprint in NKY to a new location on Florence US-42

First National Bank of Kentucky, under the leadership of President Lytle Thomas, will open its third new office in the last 18 months at a prime location on US-42 in Florence. This is the bank’s sixth retail branch and second Northern Kentucky banking center. It will serve a growing customer base in Boone County and expand the bank’s mission, Thomas says, of “local people serving local customers.”
FLORENCE, KY
24hip-hop.com

Sk8bird Is Making Waves In Cincinnati

$k8brd, born Antonio Phillips, is a 26-year-old rapper and hip-hop artist from Cincinnati, OH. He was raised by a single mother of four in Elsmere, Kentucky. Phillips began writing his own lyrics at an early age, influenced by Kid Cudi, Pharrell Williams, Future, and Waka Flocka Flame. He’s naturally taken on the role of big brother and protector for his family and friends. His music is based on real life experiences and stories from his life.
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a great breakfast in the Cincinnati area?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints. This local chain is known for its delicious breakfasts made with locally-sourced ingredients. Popular options include the Queen City Bee (a delicious sandwich with goetta, apple, arugula, broken yolk egg, and “nectar” sauce on a milk bun), Bee Cakes (gluten-free pancakes made with almond milk, quinoa, and buckwheat flour), and Piggy Cakes (pancakes made with bacon in the batter and are topped with whipped cream and candied pecans).
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A packed weekend downtown sends off summer with bang

CINCINNATI — While welcoming guests to the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza, Kelly Crawley has a big smile on his face to match the tips accumulating in his pocket. “We are all excited. Welcome to the city of Cincinnati and you will have a great time," said Crawley. From the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHAS11

Belterra Casino reopens after 'water issue'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Belterra Casino has reopened after the Indiana casino temporarily closed due to a water issue over the weekend. In a Facebook post on Monday, Belterra says the building has reopened. Many guests who were doing a getaway for the Labor Day weekend at the resort...
FLORENCE, IN
Fox 19

Family fears for Newport man missing for three weeks

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY. (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Newport man who disappeared three weeks ago. Kenneth Webster, 27, was last seen around 9 p.m. on Aug. 10 when a friend dropped him off at the family’s home in Newport. His family reported him missing the next day.
NEWPORT, KY
dayton.com

Best of Dayton: Who has the best pizza? Here are the finalists

During our nomination period for Best of Dayton, the contest that saw the most nominations was Best Pizza. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote. » Click here to nominate or vote in Best of Dayton...
DAYTON, OH
linknky.com

Missing Cincinnati woman identified as person found dead in Elsmere

A Cincinnati woman was identified as the person found dead in Elsmere over the weekend. Kenton County Police reported Wednesday that Kadidra Roberts, 28, of Cincinnati, was able to be identified based on forensic evidence analyzed by the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab. Roberts had been reported missing to the...
ELSMERE, KY
Fox 19

Missing Cincinnati woman identified after human remains found in NKY

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - The human remains found over the weekend in Elsmere are those of a missing Cincinnati woman. The remains of Kadidra Roberts, 28, were found Saturday in the backyard of a home at Palace Avenue and Spring Street, according to Kenton County Police. Police were able to...
ELSMERE, KY

