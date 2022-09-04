Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati SPCA takes in rescued beagles from Virginia
CINCINNATI — Beagle girl number one, let’s call her Uno for short, just recently arrived to SPCA Cincinnati. The energetic, four-legged friend loves running and flopping around. What You Need To Know. 4,000 beagle dogs were rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia. According to the DOJ, it...
14 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Sept. 9-11)
This weekend promises a Hocus Pocus reunion, Covington Oktoberfest, a vintage motorcycle rally and more.
WATCH: Fritz and Fiona play in the Hippo Cove
The siblings first met on August 24 in the outdoor habitat. Supervised by Bibi, the two almost got close enough for a nose boop!
University of Cincinnati News Record
Get out and do something: Sept. 6-12
If your everyday routine is starting to feel tired, try something new this week and check out the many events, shows and festivals happening in and around campus. The ever-popular Hamilton musical is in Cincinnati. Whether you’re a die-hard Hamilton fan or have yet to see the show, tickets are available for the first performance at the Aronoff Center.
thexunewswire.com
3954 Delmar Avenue,
3954 Delmar Ave 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with windows and an updated electrical, and plumbing system. The remodeled kitchen has with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home also has spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, separate dining area, an updated bathroom, hardwood and laminate flooring, central air, w/d hookups, a utility tub, and a full basement. Outside you will find a rear deck patio, storage shed, on and off-street parking and a yard that is perfect for entertaining! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
First National Bank of Kentucky expands its footprint in NKY to a new location on Florence US-42
First National Bank of Kentucky, under the leadership of President Lytle Thomas, will open its third new office in the last 18 months at a prime location on US-42 in Florence. This is the bank’s sixth retail branch and second Northern Kentucky banking center. It will serve a growing customer base in Boone County and expand the bank’s mission, Thomas says, of “local people serving local customers.”
24hip-hop.com
Sk8bird Is Making Waves In Cincinnati
$k8brd, born Antonio Phillips, is a 26-year-old rapper and hip-hop artist from Cincinnati, OH. He was raised by a single mother of four in Elsmere, Kentucky. Phillips began writing his own lyrics at an early age, influenced by Kid Cudi, Pharrell Williams, Future, and Waka Flocka Flame. He’s naturally taken on the role of big brother and protector for his family and friends. His music is based on real life experiences and stories from his life.
Timeline: King Records in Cincinnati Helped Shape Rock, Soul and R&B History
According to the King Records Legacy Foundation, all musical roads lead back to King.
WKRC
Frisch's celebrates a big boy birthday on September 9
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Frisch’s Big Boy is celebrating his birthday Sept. 9 in a big way with fun giveaways, treats and more. Jordin Nabi, V.P. of marketing at Frisch's and chef John Zenk share details and grill up a burger.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a great breakfast in the Cincinnati area?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints. This local chain is known for its delicious breakfasts made with locally-sourced ingredients. Popular options include the Queen City Bee (a delicious sandwich with goetta, apple, arugula, broken yolk egg, and “nectar” sauce on a milk bun), Bee Cakes (gluten-free pancakes made with almond milk, quinoa, and buckwheat flour), and Piggy Cakes (pancakes made with bacon in the batter and are topped with whipped cream and candied pecans).
Dressing for your first Broadway Show.
This article, like many comes from a question/ statement to the writer, or a thought from the writer. "Oh, I could never go to see a Broadway show. I won't fit in, I wouldn't even know what to wear."
WLWT 5
A packed weekend downtown sends off summer with bang
CINCINNATI — While welcoming guests to the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza, Kelly Crawley has a big smile on his face to match the tips accumulating in his pocket. “We are all excited. Welcome to the city of Cincinnati and you will have a great time," said Crawley. From the...
WLWT 5
Barricades installed on stretch of Main Street after mass shooting now gone
CINCINNATI — A terrifying scene unfolded during the first weekend of August on a portion of Cincinnati's Main Street in Over-the-Rhine. That's when Hamilton County's prosecutor said a beef between two guys from different parts of the city erupted into a barrage of gunfire that left nine people injured.
Belterra Casino reopens after 'water issue'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Belterra Casino has reopened after the Indiana casino temporarily closed due to a water issue over the weekend. In a Facebook post on Monday, Belterra says the building has reopened. Many guests who were doing a getaway for the Labor Day weekend at the resort...
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati homemade ice cream shop honors family members
CINCINNATI — A new ice cream shop in Sharonville is paying homage to family. Miss Mary's Premium Ice Cream and Icee's is owned by Keyaira Hinton and Michael Starks. The pair decided to open the shop as a way to honor Keyaria's mother, Miss Mary, who passed away last year.
Fox 19
Family fears for Newport man missing for three weeks
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY. (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Newport man who disappeared three weeks ago. Kenneth Webster, 27, was last seen around 9 p.m. on Aug. 10 when a friend dropped him off at the family’s home in Newport. His family reported him missing the next day.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best pizza? Here are the finalists
During our nomination period for Best of Dayton, the contest that saw the most nominations was Best Pizza. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote. » Click here to nominate or vote in Best of Dayton...
linknky.com
Missing Cincinnati woman identified as person found dead in Elsmere
A Cincinnati woman was identified as the person found dead in Elsmere over the weekend. Kenton County Police reported Wednesday that Kadidra Roberts, 28, of Cincinnati, was able to be identified based on forensic evidence analyzed by the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab. Roberts had been reported missing to the...
Fox 19
Controversy surrounds civilian group of predator catchers after latest confrontation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of Indiana residents self-appointed as sexual-predator catchers recently lured a Cincinnati man into a civilian sting operation, according to the group’s founder. Chris Abercrombie runs the Exposing Predators of Indiana’s Children Facebook group. He says on Sept. 3, the 40-year-old Cincinnati man drove more...
Fox 19
Missing Cincinnati woman identified after human remains found in NKY
ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - The human remains found over the weekend in Elsmere are those of a missing Cincinnati woman. The remains of Kadidra Roberts, 28, were found Saturday in the backyard of a home at Palace Avenue and Spring Street, according to Kenton County Police. Police were able to...
