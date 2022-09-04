ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking: Jayden Daniels Named LSU's Starting Quarterback

By Zack Nagy
 4 days ago

The Tigers will roll with the seasoned vet, Daniels looks to take control of offense

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have named their starting quarterback for tonight’s season opener against the Florida State Seminoles: Jayden Daniels.

The Arizona State transfer has been in competition with redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier all offseason with this coaching staff ultimately going with the more experienced option.

Daniels had been the favorite over the last few practices of fall camp and clearly began separating himself. The junior signal-caller has shown his true dual-threat ability during his time at the collegiate level, going for 6,025 passing yards, 1,288 rushing yards and 45 total touchdowns at Arizona State.

The Tigers have their guy and it sure is a proper fit. Daniels fits offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock’s scheme like a glove, showcasing his legs while improving his arm significantly since arriving in Baton Rouge.

The time is now for Daniels to showcase his ability, especially with Nussmeier waiting for his chance to shine. It isn’t far-fetched to see both quarterbacks play this season. In fact, it is expected.

Nussmeier has spoken highly of Daniels and the QB competition.

“For us it’s not necessarily looked at as a competition,” Nussmeier said. “It’s looked at how can each of us get better because at the end of the day all we’re focused on is the LSU Tigers winning football games. We’re both focused on doing whatever we can, leading the offense as best we can.”

But for now, the Tigers have their guy in Daniels who is more than capable of leading this team. Kelly has admired the calm, cool demeanor of his and how he takes control of the Tigers. His demand in the huddle and leadership qualities have been on full display this offseason.

The Tigers kickoff their season opener against Florida State at 6:30 PM in the Caesars SuperDome.

