A San Antonia girl is headed for the hustle and bustle of New York City. Savannah Rose will help kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in Times Square on September 17. One day each year, the video monitors of Times Square showcase photos of children, teens, and adults with Down Syndrome doing typical things like working, playing, and learning. The motivation behind the event is to promote inclusion and to highlight the positive impact people with Down Syndrome have on their communities.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO