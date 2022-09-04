HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While fog could hang with us for the next few mornings, it looks like the rain chances are heading down, at least for now. The fog will be thick and dense for some this morning, so be careful as you head out the door. For those of you who are not seeing fog, you will see clouds and some stray rain chances as we start out in the upper 60s this morning. Skies will gradually clear to some sunshine by the afternoon hours and the temperatures should stay in the upper 70s to right around 80. Dewpoints start their downward trek later today and tonight with the mainly dry cold front, so it should start to feel better later.

