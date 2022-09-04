Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Spotty storms letting up...for now
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After storms plagued us off and on through the holiday weekend and into the start of our short work week, we’ve got a brief reprieve from the stormy weather...at least for most. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Our stationary boundary continues to move back southward through...
wymt.com
Trending drier for a few days before rain chances return this weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While fog could hang with us for the next few mornings, it looks like the rain chances are heading down, at least for now. The fog will be thick and dense for some this morning, so be careful as you head out the door. For those of you who are not seeing fog, you will see clouds and some stray rain chances as we start out in the upper 60s this morning. Skies will gradually clear to some sunshine by the afternoon hours and the temperatures should stay in the upper 70s to right around 80. Dewpoints start their downward trek later today and tonight with the mainly dry cold front, so it should start to feel better later.
wymt.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Soggy Labor Day across the mountains, Flood Watch continues
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around into tonight, and some of those could be heavy. A Flood Watch is in effect until later tonight. Scattered showers stick around into tonight, and some of those could be heavy. A Flood Watch is in effect until 11:00 p.m. for most of the region. The watch will expire at 8:00 p.m. for Lee, Wise, Campbell and Claiborne Counties. Stay weather aware, and have multiple ways to receive warnings. We are also watching out for patchy fog tonight, especially late tonight and early Tuesday morning. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-60s.
wymt.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flood Watch continues for Labor Day, heavy rain still possible
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Flood Watch continues for most of the region through Monday night. Stay weather aware and keep an eye on your creeks and streams. Even if you have today off, I don’t think you will be getting outside much. Umbrellas and rain gear will be needed if you do venture out. Chances for showers and storms are possible all day and well into the nighttime hours. An additional 1-2″ of rain is possible, with some higher amounts if you get caught in a heavier band. I cannot stress enough how important it is not to drive through floodwater. Turn Around, Don’t Drown. It is not putting you, anyone else in the car and first responders at risk over something you can easily avoid.
wklw.com
Scheduled Power Outage Saturday in Paintsville
The following announcement comes from the City of Paintsville:. There will be a scheduled power outage Saturday, September 10 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the following streets: 2nd Street from Court Street to Church Street and from 2nd and Court to Main Street. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause but this will only make things safer for our citizens.
wymt.com
Golden Alert issued for missing 93-year-old man
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Emergency Management officials issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Officials tell WYMT that Leonard Nickles, 93, was last seen at People’s Bank in Martin around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. He was last seen driving a 2003 silver GMC Envoy SUV. Nickles...
wymt.com
Pike County road closed due to rock slide
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Pikeville Public Safety announced Bypass Road, also known as KY 1460, is closed. In a Facebook post, they said the closing is due to a rock slide near Phyllis Lane covering both lanes of the road. Fire units are currently on the scene. The...
Travel trailers begin arriving to house eastern Kentucky flood victims
Temporary housing is arriving in eastern Kentucky and more is on the way.
wdrb.com
Woman details home damage, caring for elderly father during eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floods swept through eastern Kentucky six weeks ago, devastating multiple communities including Hazard. Heather Davidson, who lives in Hazard with her father, Isaac Eversole, joined her fiancé to help provide around the clock care for Eversole, who is in hospice. "He's in the end stages...
themountaineagle.com
Flood help, donated car reminds Isom woman, 86, there are ‘some good people in this world’ today
The sound of rain on the window woke Emma Amburgey about 2 a.m. the morning of July 28. “I love the sound of the rain if it’s a normal rain,” she said. But the rain that morning wasn’t normal. She had gotten out of bed and walked to the kitchen when her daughter called and told her to look outside, that her own house at Smoot Creek was cut off. That wasn’t unusual, but Amburgey, 86, did as her daughter asked.
1039thebulldog.com
Letcher County Public Schools announced flood delayed start date
Letcher County Public Schools are on track to open on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Superintendent Denise Yonts says all the schools that were flooded have been cleaned and are in the drying process and they have had their construction company and architects in to complete inspections and make plans for restoration.
wymt.com
Judge Executive: Rebuilding bridges after recent flooding could take years
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson said 153 bridges were destroyed after the flash flooding in late July. “You know, it’s going to take some time to rebuild these bridges,” he said. “We have to start with one and we have to finish with one.”
The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
wymt.com
‘It’s just good to be back’: Buckhorn School and Robinson Elementary start school year after flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Buckhorn School and Robinson Elementary started school together on Tuesday. Both schools are meeting in the old AB Combs school building after the flash flooding at the end of July heavily damaged both schools. The Principal at Buckhorn school, Tim Wooton said he is glad...
wymt.com
Project to replace nearly 20,000 feet of waterlines about to begin in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced the start of a project to replace almost 20,000 feet of waterlines and $2.6 million in funding to improve water infrastructure in Floyd County. The Floyd County Southern Water and Sewer District (SWSD) was awarded a $1.5 million grant...
wymt.com
Mountain Parkway back open in Clark County after deadly accident
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a serious incident in Clark County. We’re told it happened in the eastbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway at the 4 mile marker, not far from the entrance to the parkway at I-64. The Clark County Coroner told us...
wymt.com
Man dies in Bell County crash, coroner says
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Bell County that happened Tuesday morning. The Bell County Coroner’s Office tells WYMT that Shirley Lawson, 80, suffered a “natural cardiac event” while driving. Lawson was pronounced dead but his wife, the passenger,...
uoflnews.com
A heart for her people – UofL employee delivers flood relief in Eastern Kentucky
During the last week of July, extraordinarily intense rainfall led to flash floods across 13 counties in Eastern Kentucky, resulting in 39 deaths and massive property damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure. Chelsea Miceli, a program coordinator for the UofL Trager Institute and the Republic Bank Foundation Optimal Aging Clinic, alumna of the Kent School of Social Work and Family Science and resident of Whitley County, quickly found ways to help flood victims in Breathitt, Knott and Perry Counties, providing hot meals to residents, securing oxygen for displaced individuals, assisting national disaster relief organizations and more.
wymt.com
COVID-19 pandemic inspires two Southeast Kentuckians to open 24-hour gym in Whitley County
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The pandemic was a catalyst for many Americans to start a project or business they have always wanted to, which is what happened for Tanner Broughton and Lauren Lambdin of Knox County. “When COVID really hit, especially for Southeastern Kentucky, health, diabetes, everything, especially mental health...
wymt.com
Wolfe County school bus involved in crash
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wolfe County school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon. An announcement made on Facebook said bus number 1707 appeared to be rear-ended on Highway 15 near Hurricane Hollow. The Board of Education reports no students were injured. An ambulance was sent as...
