A wrong turn on a short trek led a pair of hikers miles off course, into the Montana wilderness with little besides their wits to keep them alive, rescuers say. The hikers were part of a group of four traveling together in early September, according to Two Bear Air Rescue, a search-and-rescue organization based in Kalispell. At some point, the two split off from the others and became lost.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO