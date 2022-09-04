Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
How high can a coyote jump? Backyard video of bold intruder takes Texans by surprise
A solid wooden fence might seem like enough to deter most animals from wandering into the backyard, but a recent video out of Texas has many second guessing that assumption, and maybe looking for a tape measure. In the video, taken in the back yard of a Pecan Grove home,...
Jack Ohman: Separate and unequal ...
Thousands of Mississippi residents went days without water to flush their toilets or brush their teeth. latest editorial cartoons from the Pulitzer Prize-winning Jack Ohman. from The Bee’s Editorial Board. (And meet the Editorial Board here.) Follow The Bee’s Editorial Board @sacbeeeditboard on Twitter and @sacbeeeditboard on Facebook.
Lost hikers survived on berries and frog legs until rescuers found them in Montana
A wrong turn on a short trek led a pair of hikers miles off course, into the Montana wilderness with little besides their wits to keep them alive, rescuers say. The hikers were part of a group of four traveling together in early September, according to Two Bear Air Rescue, a search-and-rescue organization based in Kalispell. At some point, the two split off from the others and became lost.
Jet skier dies after going airborne on wake at the Ozarks, Missouri officials say
A 62-year-old man died on Wednesday, Sept. 7, after he crashed a jet ski on the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri officials say. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday at the five mile marker of the main channel of the lake in Camden County.
Family of NC man who drowned while drunk can’t sue businesses, property owners, court says
Nearly two years after a Mecklenburg County man drowned in University City, a state appellate court confirmed a local judge’s ruling: Because the 32-year-old had drunkenly chosen to jump into a shopping center’s lake, his family can’t sue the property owners. In an opinion published Tuesday, three...
74-year-old twin veterans from NC wow TikTok with dance moves. Meet Wayne and Dwayne
Dwayne and Wayne Haneline are 74-year-old twins who have been making headlines since birth. They were born on Nov. 4, 1947 in a flurry of sleet and snow in Davie County, North Carolina. The weather was so bad that their father had to escort the delivery doctor and nurse down the rural road to their home on a tractor.
Tourist hub Lake Lure declares state of emergency due to heavy rain in North Carolina
UPDATE: The Town of Lake Lure reported late Tuesday, Sept. 6, that lake levels are “now within normal operating limits,” easing dangers in the community. The original story is below. A North Carolina mountain town known as the filming location for “Dirty Dancing” declared a state of emergency...
