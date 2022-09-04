The Weeknd, 32, just started his second sold out show on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday night, when he had to cancel it because he lost his voice. The singer was on the edge of tears when he walked out on stage to tell the roaring crowd he couldn’t go on because he couldn’t “give” them “the concert” he wanted to give them. He apologized and explained he wanted to come out and tell the audience directly instead of leaving and taking it to social media.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO