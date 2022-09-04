Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
The Weeknd Says Doctors Say His Voice Will Recover After Losing it at L.A. Show
The Weeknd abruptly canceled his Los Angeles show last week after losing his voice -- but his road to recovery is going great -- so says the singer's medical team. Abel made the happy announcement Tuesday, just days after Saturday night's show at SoFi Stadium, writing, "doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i'll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for. LA date is being worked out soon. thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that's come my way. i love you all so much ... XO"
The Weeknd Cuts Short Los Angeles Concert: ‘I Lost My Voice… I’m Sorry’
The Weeknd’s Saturday night concert at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles came to an abrupt end just after 9:30 p.m. The singer, who was wrapping up a two-night run at the stadium, said he had lost his voice and didn’t feel he could provide the show that people paid for. “I don’t know what just happened… but I just lost my voice,” he told the crowd from the stage. “This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now. I’m gonna make sure everybody’s good...
The Weeknd abruptly ends LA concert mid-song after losing his voice: ‘I’m devastated’
The Weeknd barely got through three songs at his concert in Los Angeles on Saturday night before having to abruptly end the show due to vocal issues.In the midst of performing his song “Can’t Feel My Face,” the Los Angeles Times reported that The Weeknd walked off stage. He returned to the stage shortly after and told the crowd: “I just lost my voice. This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show. But I can’t give you the concert that I want to give you right now.”The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, went on...
HipHopDX.com
The Weeknd Cuts Sold-Out Los Angeles Show Mid-Set: 'You Know How Much This Kills Me'
Los Angeles, CA – The Weeknd had just started his set at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday night (September 3) when he was forced to cut his performance. According to Variety, the R&B juggernaut notified the sold-out crowd around 9:30 p.m. that he’d lost his voice, rendering him unable to continue with the concert.
thesource.com
The Weeknd Cuts LA Tour Stop Short After He Loses His Voice on Stage
The Weeknd was all ready to go for his Los Angeles show, but his voice was not. The Toronto legend had to cut his After Hours Til Dawn Tour stop at SoFi Stadium short after his voice went out on him. “I personally want to apologize to you guys,” The...
Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian
Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
Major Concern For 'Erratic' Cara Delevingne After She Looks Disheveled Hitching Ride On Jay Z's Private Jet
Cara Delevingne has been sparking concern for months with her strange behavior. On Monday, September 5, the supermodel was seen arriving at Van Nuys Airport to board Jay Z's private plane, which she sat in for 45 minutes before disembarking and leaving the airstrip. Delevingne appeared to be disheveled with dark circles around her eyes while she smoked a pipe in a Britney Spears t-shirt and no shoes. According to eyewitnesses, the actress erratic, not being able to control her body movements and was seen bending over with her hands in her mop of hair. CARA DELEVINGNE RESPONDS TO JUSTIN...
The Weeknd Cancels L.A. Show 3 Songs In & Says He ‘Can’t Give You The Concert I Want To Give You’: Watch
The Weeknd, 32, just started his second sold out show on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday night, when he had to cancel it because he lost his voice. The singer was on the edge of tears when he walked out on stage to tell the roaring crowd he couldn’t go on because he couldn’t “give” them “the concert” he wanted to give them. He apologized and explained he wanted to come out and tell the audience directly instead of leaving and taking it to social media.
The Weekend cancels Los Angeles concert mid-performance after losing his voice
The Weeknd canceled a Los Angeles concert on Saturday night — mid-performance. The singer was performing at SoFi Stadium when he stopped to tell the crowd that he lost his voice. A video taken at the concert shows the moment the singer, whose real name is Able Tesfaye, broke...
The Weeknd reveals his singing voice is 'safe' and that he'll be resting ahead of next tour stop... after it suddenly 'went out' during LA concert
The Weeknd has provided an update on his health after he was forced to end last Saturday's concert in Los Angeles early due to sudden voice loss. In a tweet posted Tuesday, the 32-year-old singer revealed that he'd received good news from his doctor and was advised to rest until his next concert stop.
The Weeknd cancels Los Angeles show mid-song due to vocal issues
The Weeknd abruptly ended his concert in Los Angeles on Saturday night, citing vocal issues.
The Weeknd's Canceled Concert Filmed For His HBO Show 'The Idol,' Fans Ghosted On Refunds
The Weeknd's last-minute decision to scrap his Los Angeles concert was caught on film by HBO. Radar is told that concertgoers were informed they'd be filmed for his show The Idol, featuring Lily-Rose Depp, less than one hour before the singer took the stage on Saturday. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, The Weeknd kept his audience at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood waiting for more than two hours before jumping on the stage to perform and abruptly calling it quits mid-song. We spoke to several ticketholders, with one person claiming they are out of close to $1,000 for their VIP tickets,...
