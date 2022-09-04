Read full article on original website
3 things to know this morning – September 7, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. Bonneville District 93 and Jefferson County District schools will be on a normal schedule today. However, they do advise children to wear light clothes and bring water bottles to stay hydrated. 2. Local...
Idaho Falls City Council drafts new homeless ordinance
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In late June, a group of migrants set up camp at Idaho Falls Japanese Friendship Gardens – one of the city’s most visited areas along the greenbelt. Since then, city leadership has been working to find solutions to protect the civil liberties of people without homes while keeping Idaho Falls safe.
Donate goods and get cheaper admission to EISF
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – If you plan on going to the Eastern Idaho State Fair Wednesday, stop by your pantry first. Local News 8 and Eyewitness New 3 are having a food drive. If you bring a canned food item between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday or Thursday, you can get into the fair for just $4.
IFPD encourages marking catalytic converters to combat theft
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Since March 2022, the Idaho Falls Police Department has received more than 60 reports of catalytic converter thefts within the city limits of Idaho Falls. This number represents a sharp increase in catalytic converter thefts from previous years and matches nationwide crime trends. The...
Road construction begins on Sunnyside
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Road construction begins Wednesday on a section of Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls. Motorist are encouraged to use alternate routes as crews connect sewer and water lines necessary to accommodate a new housing development in that area. The utility work will be done on...
Idaho National Laboratory’s new sintering technology
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho National Laboratory showed off its new DCS-800. This machine has the ability to mold ceramic or metallic particles into an object. They say it can be done with heat and pressure without fully melting the particles. The DCS-800 can make parts of up...
Pocatello Police announce 2 new K9 officers
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello and the Pocatello Police Department (PPD) introduced the two newest four-legged PPD K9 officers to the force. PPD K9 Officer Flip is a 24-month-old Belgian Malinois and is partnered with Officer Tyler Anderson. PPD K9 Officer Borris is an 11-month-old Belgian Malinois and is partnered with Corporal Syd Seamons.
Heat Advisory as this heat wave ends 100°+ in the valley
A cold front will save the day as we hit record highs again today, 100 degrees or more for Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Pocatello, Blackfoot. Heat Advisory in effect through 9pm tonight with Fire Weather Warnings as well. A limited storm chance will be a part of my forecast, mainly for the mountain areas, and into the overnight and tomorrow for Jackson. Windy with gust to 20+ from the SW later today. Still sweltering, but alot cooler tomorrow with highs in the upper 80’s. Lows will drop to the 40’s Thursday night and we’ll even have below average temperatures for Friday at 75. Normal highs should be in the upper 70’s, so enough of the record setting for the last weekend of the fair with highs in the low-to-mid 80’s.
Bannock County partnering with FCC to test, assess wireless emergency alerts
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and the Bannock County Office of Emergency Management are partnering with the FCC to assess the geographic accuracy of Wireless Emergency Alerts. Planned tests will be performed all across the country on September 12 and 13, 2022 in...
Second Mannheim Steamroller Christmas show announced
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Mountain America Center has added a second Mannheim Steamroller Christmas show this December. The newly added matinee show will take place Tuesday, December 13 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available...
