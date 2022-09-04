Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
North Avenue Market opens in Milwaukee: 'A neighborhood hub'
MILWAUKEE - The North Avenue Market has opened on Milwaukee's far west side, connecting neighbors through food. An old bank at 59th and North has transformed into something entirely different. The space is made up of different vendors, offering a variety of foods, drinks and entertainment. It is a place as eclectic as its owner.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade attack: Health Care Hero Award presented to nurse
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Congressman Bryan Steil on Thursday, Sept. 8 presented Sherry Berg, a health care provider in Waukesha, with Wisconsin’s First Congressional District’s 2022 Health Care Hero Award. "I am very honored to receive this award. Shocked by it," said Sherry Bert. "Truly this award is not...
How Much is Mandela Barnes Worth?
Mandela Barnes, 35, is an American politician who currently serves as the lieutenant governor of Wisconsin and is running for a Senate seat against Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. The race is very close...
Herb Kohler passes away at age 83
The leader and Executive Chairman of Kohler Company, Herbert Vollrath Kohler, Jr., passed away on September 3 at the age of 83.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Pizza In Mequon | 5 Best Pizza Restaurants In Mequon
Mequon, a quiet northern suburb of Milwaukee, has lately undergone an economic development plan that has resulted in a slew of new, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively tranquil Midwestern town. What was formerly largely residential dwellings is now a hotspot for exciting places to eat pizza north of...
This Wisconsin County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Local group leads effort to demolish Lake Interchange in Milwaukee
An environmental advocacy group is leading an effort to demolish the Lake Interchange in downtown Milwaukee to clear land for development
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
milwaukeerecord.com
In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (August 21 – September 3)
Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Saving annual plants over winter
MILWAUKEE - Not quite ready to say goodbye to your favorite annual plant? Save it over winter with these tips from Melinda Myers!. Visit Melinda’s website for information on her upcoming appearances and webinars.
spectrumnews1.com
'People do care': Wisconsin man raises awareness on addiction
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — One step in front of the other is how Greg Studzinski said he is living a sober life. He’s been clean for six months and said he is using his recovery to raise awareness on addiction and mental health by walking from Green Bay to Cudahy.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin 'ballot curing' guidance breaks law, judge says
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge ordered changes for Wisconsin's upcoming election Wednesday, ruling that guidance the Wisconsin Elections Commission gave clerks in 2016 breaks state law. With the November election just nine weeks away, the high-stakes ruling came down inside the Waukesha County Courthouse. Lawyers for both Democrats and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPS groundbreaking at Washington High School
MILWAUKEE - Washington High School is slated to begin work on the replacement of the existing track and athletic field. Slated improvements are made possible by federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, fundraising efforts of Common Ground, the MPS Foundation and numerous grants. Project highlights include:. Installation...
WBAY Green Bay
Four Fond du Lac school administrators resign
The school board made interim appointments after four school administrators resigned in late August. A campaign senior advisor for Ron Johnson was also present outside the event. Workers fear for jobs, benefits if UWO outsources. Updated: 4 hours ago. The university says if it goes ahead, custodial and grounds workers...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Conquer The Burg; scavenger hunt held in and around Cedarburg
Conquer The Burg is an adult scavenger hunt held in and around Cedarburg that combines physical, mental and fun challenges for teams of four in an effort to "conquer the burg." Brian Kramp gets a preview of this weekend’s event that’s raising money for a great cause.
Midwest Wildlife Sanctuary Shares Video of White Tiger Mom & Cubs
You won't see moments like this every day. A Midwest wildlife sanctuary has shared video of a white tiger who is a new mom with 5 of her cubs. Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary is located in West Bend, Wisconsin. Their white tiger Ginger has been working overtime taking care of her new children (cubs). Here's their most recent update and video just shared on Facebook.
MATC Times
4340 - 4356 W. Loomis Rd.
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Heat Included - **Rent range $900/month to $950/month**. FREE OFF STREET PARKING! The units at 4340 W Loomis Rd LLC are either 1 bedroom fully remodeled apartments. Spacious with double closets in the bedroom, this property features some partial and fully remodeled apartments with laminate wood flooring and updated kitchens and bathrooms. Located on the intersection of Loomis and Layton, this property features easy access to the freeway and bus lines. Tenants of this building are within walking distance to Konkel Park and can enjoy the Sunday Farmer’s Market, volleyball courts and events throughout the year. Southridge mall is a short drive away, as well as all of the shops and restaurants on busy 76th St. Tenants with children are close to Edgerton Elementary school and Greenfield High School.
Milwaukee's Latino population galvanizes huge population boom
As the city of Milwaukee sees its population drop in the 2020 U.S. Census, one community surges to new heights.
