Western Raleigh County reporting water issues

BOLT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents of the Western portion of Raleigh County have been experiencing low or no water pressure since Sunday. Rumors have circulated in the community that there is a hole in the water tank that supplies the area, but Lootpress has confirmed otherwise.

Delegate Brandon Steele of Raleigh County told Lootpress he had spoken to representatives of Raleigh County PSD, Raleigh County Emergency Management, representatives of the Governor’s office, and the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security today concerning the water issue.

According to Steele, county officials are currently working to fix the issue. Reports indicate that the water tanks became depleted during the brown water issues Beckley Water experienced late in the past week. The tanks could not be refilled using the contaminated water. It was only after the water was confirmed to be acceptable that the tanks could be refilled. Officials confirmed there is no problem with the tanks. In order to supply adequate pressure to higher elevations in the County, such as Bolt, the tanks must be at or close to being full. Officials reported that it could take several days for the tanks to be completely refilled, but the pressure is being restored in the affected areas currently.

Lootpress will continue to follow this story as it develops.