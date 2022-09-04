ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

Chester County Week Three football previews

We are at Week Three of the scholastic football season and many area teams are off to a good start to the 2022 season while other teams are still trying to find their way to the win column. Here is a look at all the Week Three action. Central Dauphin...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Jovie Weaver’s early score leads Palmyra past Mechanicsburg in battle of nationally ranked field hockey squads

PALMYRA — Palmyra and Mechanicsburg’s Wednesday field hockey matchup had it all. There was history between the programs with the Wildcats shocking Palmyra in last season’s District 3 semifinals. There were national implications with the Cougars sitting at 17th in the country in the latest Max Field Hockey rankings and Mechanicsburg at 22nd overall. There were big-time college prospects, too, on both sides.
PALMYRA, PA
CBS Philly

Why Upper Darby High School suspended home football games this season

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- It's football season and students at Upper Darby High School are ready to play, but their brand new field isn't. All home games have been called off.Tight-lipped. That's the case trying to figure out what's wrong with Upper Darby High School's new football field.Eyewitness News got word the field was out of business for home games.Upper Darby Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry confirmed that and said the fields were under review for performance concerns and that their use was suspended to protect the athletes.But that was it. The superintendent wouldn't comment further.Most students only knew bits...
UPPER DARBY, PA
abc27 News

Former Middletown football players expelled amid hazing investigation

(WHTM) – Seven former Middletown football players were expelled after a hazing investigation that led to the cancelation of this year’s football season. The expulsions were approved during a Middletown Area School District school board meeting on Tuesday. On Aug. 19, Middletown football coach Scott Acri resigned amid the investigation into a video from August […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County golf center to remain open, renovations planned

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Bumble Bee Hollow Golf Center says they are “taking a mulligan” on their planned closure and will remain open. “I was sad to hear that they were shutting down. It just meant that I would have to travel further to get any golf range experience to a specific course,” said Paul Sremcich, a local golfer.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
