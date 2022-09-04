Read full article on original website
Morris Marshall, Jayden Mazak each score a goal for Milton Hershey in soccer win over Camp Hill
Morris Marshall and Jayden Mazak each had a goal Wednesday for Milton Hershey in a 2-1 win over Camp Hill. Sami Abdallah added an assist for the Spartans.
Lindsey Husic’s 2 goals the difference for Bishop McDevitt girls soccer against Susquehanna Twp.
Lindsey Husic scored a pair of goals Wednesday to lead Bishop McDevitt to a 2-0 win against Susquehanna Township.
Chester County Week Three football previews
We are at Week Three of the scholastic football season and many area teams are off to a good start to the 2022 season while other teams are still trying to find their way to the win column. Here is a look at all the Week Three action. Central Dauphin...
Andrew Bream, Maddox Davis lead Northern boys soccer past Gettysburg
Andrew Bream and Maddox Davies each scored a goal for Northern Wednesday in a 2-0 win over Gettysburg. Owen Shoemaker and Garrett White each added an assist.
Jovie Weaver’s early score leads Palmyra past Mechanicsburg in battle of nationally ranked field hockey squads
PALMYRA — Palmyra and Mechanicsburg’s Wednesday field hockey matchup had it all. There was history between the programs with the Wildcats shocking Palmyra in last season’s District 3 semifinals. There were national implications with the Cougars sitting at 17th in the country in the latest Max Field Hockey rankings and Mechanicsburg at 22nd overall. There were big-time college prospects, too, on both sides.
George Iulinda’s 2 goals help Bishop McDevitt bounce Susquehanna Township
George Iulinda scored two goals Wednesday to lead Bishop McDevit to a 3-1 win over Susquehanna Township.
Cara Cronin, Anna Gardner help Hershey field hockey defeat East Pennsboro
Cara Cronin scored three goals and added an assist Wednesday as Hershey defeated East Pennsboro 9-0 in field hockey.
Micah Weaver scores game-winning goal for West Perry boys soccer against Boiling Springs
Micah Weaver scored the game-winning goal for West Perry Wednesday to lead the Mustangs past Boiling Springs, 1-0. Noah Mandell had seven saves for the Bubblers in the loss, and Andrew Reisinger had three for West Perry.
Why Upper Darby High School suspended home football games this season
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- It's football season and students at Upper Darby High School are ready to play, but their brand new field isn't. All home games have been called off.Tight-lipped. That's the case trying to figure out what's wrong with Upper Darby High School's new football field.Eyewitness News got word the field was out of business for home games.Upper Darby Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry confirmed that and said the fields were under review for performance concerns and that their use was suspended to protect the athletes.But that was it. The superintendent wouldn't comment further.Most students only knew bits...
Four different players score for State college in field hockey win over Mifflin County
Four different State College players found the back of the net Tuesday as the Little Lions scored a 4-3 win over Mifflin County.
Mechanicsburg volleyball sweeps Palmyra
Mechanicsburg had a 3-0 volleyball win over Palmyra Wednesday. Scores were 25-18, 25-18, 25-11. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Harrisburg, September 06 High School 🏑 Game Notice
The Waynesboro Area High School field hockey team will have a game with Central Dauphin East High School on September 06, 2022, 13:00:00. Waynesboro Area High SchoolCentral Dauphin East High School.
3 Mid-Penn field hockey teams receive national ranking, and 2 of them will face off Wednesday
Defending state runner-up Lower Dauphin leads three Mid-Penn teams listed in Max Field Hockey’s initial Top 25 national ranking. The Falcons, who came up short in the 3A title game against Emmaus last season, are ranked 10th overall by the site. Emmaus is the top-ranked team in the poll.
Avery Pollock’s 3 goals lift Lower Dauphin field hockey past Red Land
Avery Pollock had three goals Wednesday to lead Lower Dauphin to a 3-0 win over Red Land. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Former Middletown football players expelled amid hazing investigation
(WHTM) – Seven former Middletown football players were expelled after a hazing investigation that led to the cancelation of this year’s football season. The expulsions were approved during a Middletown Area School District school board meeting on Tuesday. On Aug. 19, Middletown football coach Scott Acri resigned amid the investigation into a video from August […]
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Dandy Dozen week 2 rankings: Rollers fall, Bubblers check in
Each week during the regular season, PennLive will unveil our Dandy Dozen football poll, where we rank the top trending Mid-Penn Conference programs regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order with record and upcoming schedule. Let’s get after it.
How former Mid-Penn football standouts fared at the college level during the weekend of Sept. 3
The Mid-Penn has a long list of former high school football stars who are also suiting up on the weekends.
True Benshoff, Grace French, Megan Miller help Waynesboro down Aubrey Strohecker, Mifflin County
Aubrey Strohecker continued her strong season Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough to list Mifflin County past Waynesboro in a 3-2 girls soccer loss.
Dauphin County golf center to remain open, renovations planned
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Bumble Bee Hollow Golf Center says they are “taking a mulligan” on their planned closure and will remain open. “I was sad to hear that they were shutting down. It just meant that I would have to travel further to get any golf range experience to a specific course,” said Paul Sremcich, a local golfer.
Six Chester County Schools Among 40 Top-Rated High Schools in Area
Downingtown STEM Academy.Image via Downingtown STEM Academy. Six Chester County schools are among the 40 top-rated high schools in Philadelphia and the suburbs, according to a new ranking by Philadelphia Magazine.
