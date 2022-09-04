Missourians will get a chance on November 8 to legalize recreational marijuana. They may well seize it: Nearly two-thirds of registered voters told pollsters in May that they supported the general concept. Other states have made the move—19 at last count—and have so far avoided societal collapse (even if Illinois loves tempting fate). Here in the Show-Me State, we already have a tightly regulated cannabis industry for medicinal purposes; upon passage of the ballot initiative, known as Amendment 3, that industry would stay roughly the same size in the first year but start selling for fun purposes too.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO