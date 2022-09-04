ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, MO

Sullivan Independent News

Board Sets Tax Levy Rate For 2022-23

The Crawford County R-1 School Board set the 2022 tax levy at $3.91221 per $100 of assessed valuation, which has been lowered from 2021. The levy was set during the board’s Aug. 25 meeting. A public hearing was held prior to the meeting without any input. Superintendent Dr. Kyle...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Full Agenda Before Council Tuesday Night

The Sullivan City Council was scheduled to meet on Tuesday, September 6, with a full agenda of four requests and petitions, four items under City Administration and five proposed bills for approval as ordinances in the City of Sullivan. Under requests and petitions, Harney Mansion Foundation was to seek approval...
SULLIVAN, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Commission Questioned Over Reappointments To Library Board

Crawford County commissioners were questioned Aug. 23 over their decision to reappoint two members to the library board without interviewing other applicants. Tena Slovensky and Carol Lea, who represent the Steelville area, were approved to new four-year terms Aug. 16. Both Slovensky and Lea came with letters of recommendation from...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

$112M warehouse development approved in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A warehouse developer is planning another industrial park in St. Louis County, this time with three new buildings on 90.95 acres. Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development received zoning approval Thursday from the Maryland Heights City Council for River Valley Commerce Center, a development of three large warehouses totaling more than 1 million square feet at 149 River Valley Drive and 860 Hog Hollow Road.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Sullivan Independent News

CCR-1 Enrollment Numbers ‘Concerning’

Superintendent Dr. Kyle Gibbs said that enrollment throughout the Crawford County R-1 School District is concerning. Enrollment has dropped from 933 during the 2019-20 school year to 834 in 2022-23. “It’s a dramatic change,” said Gibbs, who told the school board that the declines have been in the middle school...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Sullivan Chamber Director Released From Position Tuesday

The Sullivan Chamber of Commerce will be seeking a new director following actions taken by the Board of Directors on Monday night, August 22, and announced Tuesday, August 23. The Board voted to release Director Shawna Speaks from her position as they seek to move in a different direction going forward in 2022-23.
SULLIVAN, MO
stlmag.com

Budding Prospects: Is Amendment 3 the best way for Missouri to legalize recreational marijuana—or is it “a scam”?

Missourians will get a chance on November 8 to legalize recreational marijuana. They may well seize it: Nearly two-thirds of registered voters told pollsters in May that they supported the general concept. Other states have made the move—19 at last count—and have so far avoided societal collapse (even if Illinois loves tempting fate). Here in the Show-Me State, we already have a tightly regulated cannabis industry for medicinal purposes; upon passage of the ballot initiative, known as Amendment 3, that industry would stay roughly the same size in the first year but start selling for fun purposes too.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Voluntary water boil advisory near Cedar Hill, Missouri

CEDAR HILL, Mo. – A voluntary boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Jefferson County. Public Water Supply District #8 says that a leak happened at around 10:00 am today near the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Graham Road. The advisory goes from the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, […]
CEDAR HILL, MO
West Newsmagazine

Celebrate Wildwood: What to Know Before You Go

There are several areas to park for Celebrate Wildwood. • The upper and lower levels in the parking garage in Town Center. • Parking spaces along Main Street in front of City Hall. • Overflow parking at New Community Church (park and walk over to the action) Celebrate Wildwood parking...
WILDWOOD, MO
KMOV

48-hour boil advisory issued for areas of Jefferson County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A voluntary boil advisory was issued for parts of the city of Arnold following a leak. The Jefferson County Public Water Supply District #8 advised residents of the following areas to take additional precautions after a leak occurred at 10 a.m. Wednesday: the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, south to the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Happy Drive and all roadways in between.
ARNOLD, MO
Washington Missourian

Leaders burnt out over faulty lights on Washington's Missouri River bridge

Washington and Franklin County officials vocalized their displeasure over the ongoing malfunction of the lighting system for the Missouri River bridge in Washington. “There is absolutely no excuse as to why this is still happening. It is ridiculous,” Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said during the Aug. 29 meeting of the Washington Area Transportation Committee.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

St. Louis agency announces free commercial driver certification program

The St. Louis Agency of Training and Employment is offering four-week commercial driver’s license certification programs between Sept. 1 and Dec. 10. The program will be hosted in St. Louis and is available to participants at no cost. It aims to provide individuals with the opportunity to obtain their commercial license with training providers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Meramec Gravel Race Takes Off From Bourbon Sept. 17

The Meramec Gravel bicycle race will depart from Bourbon on Sept. 17 as part of a busy weekend in the area. Three routes of 24, 53 and 110 miles will travel throughout the Meramec River Valley, according to event organizer Stephen Waldron. From 2017 to 2019, Waldron organized the Cuban...
BOURBON, MO
recordpatriot.com

See inside: Converted Missouri church is now $1.4M home

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A former Episcopal Methodist church in a south St. Louis, Missouri neighborhood converted into a home can be yours for just $1.4 million. This 115-year-old historic gothic church has been completely transformed and is currently being used as a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

