Sullivan Independent News
Board Sets Tax Levy Rate For 2022-23
The Crawford County R-1 School Board set the 2022 tax levy at $3.91221 per $100 of assessed valuation, which has been lowered from 2021. The levy was set during the board’s Aug. 25 meeting. A public hearing was held prior to the meeting without any input. Superintendent Dr. Kyle...
Sullivan Independent News
Full Agenda Before Council Tuesday Night
The Sullivan City Council was scheduled to meet on Tuesday, September 6, with a full agenda of four requests and petitions, four items under City Administration and five proposed bills for approval as ordinances in the City of Sullivan. Under requests and petitions, Harney Mansion Foundation was to seek approval...
Sullivan Independent News
Commission Questioned Over Reappointments To Library Board
Crawford County commissioners were questioned Aug. 23 over their decision to reappoint two members to the library board without interviewing other applicants. Tena Slovensky and Carol Lea, who represent the Steelville area, were approved to new four-year terms Aug. 16. Both Slovensky and Lea came with letters of recommendation from...
$112M warehouse development approved in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A warehouse developer is planning another industrial park in St. Louis County, this time with three new buildings on 90.95 acres. Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development received zoning approval Thursday from the Maryland Heights City Council for River Valley Commerce Center, a development of three large warehouses totaling more than 1 million square feet at 149 River Valley Drive and 860 Hog Hollow Road.
Sullivan Independent News
CCR-1 Enrollment Numbers ‘Concerning’
Superintendent Dr. Kyle Gibbs said that enrollment throughout the Crawford County R-1 School District is concerning. Enrollment has dropped from 933 during the 2019-20 school year to 834 in 2022-23. “It’s a dramatic change,” said Gibbs, who told the school board that the declines have been in the middle school...
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Chamber Director Released From Position Tuesday
The Sullivan Chamber of Commerce will be seeking a new director following actions taken by the Board of Directors on Monday night, August 22, and announced Tuesday, August 23. The Board voted to release Director Shawna Speaks from her position as they seek to move in a different direction going forward in 2022-23.
stlmag.com
Budding Prospects: Is Amendment 3 the best way for Missouri to legalize recreational marijuana—or is it “a scam”?
Missourians will get a chance on November 8 to legalize recreational marijuana. They may well seize it: Nearly two-thirds of registered voters told pollsters in May that they supported the general concept. Other states have made the move—19 at last count—and have so far avoided societal collapse (even if Illinois loves tempting fate). Here in the Show-Me State, we already have a tightly regulated cannabis industry for medicinal purposes; upon passage of the ballot initiative, known as Amendment 3, that industry would stay roughly the same size in the first year but start selling for fun purposes too.
Voluntary water boil advisory near Cedar Hill, Missouri
CEDAR HILL, Mo. – A voluntary boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Jefferson County. Public Water Supply District #8 says that a leak happened at around 10:00 am today near the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Graham Road. The advisory goes from the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, […]
West Newsmagazine
Celebrate Wildwood: What to Know Before You Go
There are several areas to park for Celebrate Wildwood. • The upper and lower levels in the parking garage in Town Center. • Parking spaces along Main Street in front of City Hall. • Overflow parking at New Community Church (park and walk over to the action) Celebrate Wildwood parking...
KMOV
48-hour boil advisory issued for areas of Jefferson County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A voluntary boil advisory was issued for parts of the city of Arnold following a leak. The Jefferson County Public Water Supply District #8 advised residents of the following areas to take additional precautions after a leak occurred at 10 a.m. Wednesday: the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, south to the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Happy Drive and all roadways in between.
Washington Missourian
Leaders burnt out over faulty lights on Washington's Missouri River bridge
Washington and Franklin County officials vocalized their displeasure over the ongoing malfunction of the lighting system for the Missouri River bridge in Washington. “There is absolutely no excuse as to why this is still happening. It is ridiculous,” Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said during the Aug. 29 meeting of the Washington Area Transportation Committee.
missouribusinessalert.com
St. Louis agency announces free commercial driver certification program
The St. Louis Agency of Training and Employment is offering four-week commercial driver’s license certification programs between Sept. 1 and Dec. 10. The program will be hosted in St. Louis and is available to participants at no cost. It aims to provide individuals with the opportunity to obtain their commercial license with training providers.
PLANetizen
St. Louis Had Enough of the Federal Government’s Crosswalk Paint Policy
The intersection of Wilson and Marconi avenues in St. Louis now includes crosswalks to match the Italian flag already painted in the intersection when this image was captured in February 2022. | Google Streetview. St. Louis recently unveiled a sidewalk painted in the colors of the Italia flag to celebrate...
Sullivan Independent News
Meramec Gravel Race Takes Off From Bourbon Sept. 17
The Meramec Gravel bicycle race will depart from Bourbon on Sept. 17 as part of a busy weekend in the area. Three routes of 24, 53 and 110 miles will travel throughout the Meramec River Valley, according to event organizer Stephen Waldron. From 2017 to 2019, Waldron organized the Cuban...
suntimesnews.com
COVID-19: Ste. Gen Co. is now a high community level county
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 8,626 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending August 31. That’s 10 percent more than the previous week’s new cases. That is 675 or 8.4 percent more than the number of new cases reported...
Primetime Missouri US Senate debate; here’s how to weigh in
Nexstar stations in Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield and Joplin are planning an hourlong, primetime debate for Missouri US Senate candidates.
Future of Fox Theatre still in balance as dispute carries on, trial looms
ST. LOUIS — The legal dispute over ownership of the Fox Theatre has dragged on, with parties fighting on points as detailed as inspections of the property. The Business Journal in March first reported on the fight, in which the theater's operator, Fox Associates LLC, is suing the owner of a large part of the property, Foxland Inc.
Washington, Missouri has over 500 buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places
The Thias House was listed on the NRHP in 1984.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Founded in 1839, Washington is the largest city located in Franklin County, Missouri. The 2020 Census recorded the population as 14,500.
One dies in Franklin County house fire
One person has died after a house fire Tuesday morning in Franklin County.
recordpatriot.com
See inside: Converted Missouri church is now $1.4M home
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A former Episcopal Methodist church in a south St. Louis, Missouri neighborhood converted into a home can be yours for just $1.4 million. This 115-year-old historic gothic church has been completely transformed and is currently being used as a...
