5 Things You Should Know This Week – September 5th

Don’t forget to vote!

The State Primary Election is Tuesday, September 6th – yes, the day after Labor Day! Polls are open 7am-8pm. Make sure to check out our Guide to Election Day here – polling locations, what’s on the ballot and more!

New to the Neighborhood Guide

Whether you just moved into the neighborhood or are looking for something new in the neighborhood, this is the guide for you! We’ve included helpful tips, new businesses on the horizon, and new things to try! It’s all right here!

Yoga at C Street Pop Up

On Wednesdays, we do yoga! Enjoy a free yoga class with B/Spoke on Wednesdays at 5:30pm at the C Street Pop Up at Iron Works.

Labor Day Fitness Sales

The Handle Bar is offering a Labor Day Sale where you can enjoy 30% off 5, 20 and 20 class packs! East Side Yoga is featuring a 5-pack on sale for just $85.

South Boston Youth Hockey 2022/20223 Season Kick Off

Help raise money and show support for the South Boston Youth Hockey League on Saturday, September 10th from 4pm-9pm at the Lawn on D. Tickets are $25 There will be food, raffles, music and more!