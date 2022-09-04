ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

5 Things You Should Know This Week – September 5th

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPjME_0hi6n6X900

Don’t forget to vote!

The State Primary Election is Tuesday, September 6th – yes, the day after Labor Day! Polls are open 7am-8pm. Make sure to check out our Guide to Election Day here – polling locations, what’s on the ballot and more!

New to the Neighborhood Guide

Whether you just moved into the neighborhood or are looking for something new in the neighborhood, this is the guide for you! We’ve included helpful tips, new businesses on the horizon, and new things to try! It’s all right here!

Yoga at C Street Pop Up

On Wednesdays, we do yoga! Enjoy a free yoga class with B/Spoke on Wednesdays at 5:30pm at the C Street Pop Up at Iron Works.

Labor Day Fitness Sales

The Handle Bar is offering a Labor Day Sale where you can enjoy 30% off 5, 20 and 20 class packs! East Side Yoga is featuring a 5-pack on sale for just $85.

South Boston Youth Hockey 2022/20223 Season Kick Off

Help raise money and show support for the South Boston Youth Hockey League on Saturday, September 10th from 4pm-9pm at the Lawn on D. Tickets are $25 There will be food, raffles, music and more!

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Fitness#Yoga Class#Election Day#Iron Works#East Side Yoga#South Boston Youth Hockey
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Yoga
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy