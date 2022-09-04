Read full article on original website
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger had a strong start to the season, with a .915 OPS in his first 15 games. It’s basically been all downhill since then, with a batting line of .188/.251/.353 (.604 OPS) since April 24. It’s been even worse lately, as Bellinger is batting .125/.234/.214 (.449 OPS) in his last 18 games dating back to August 14.
Boston Red Sox star Trevor Story is impressed by rookie Triston Casas. Casas is one of MLB’s most exciting prospects and has made quite the impression in his Red Sox debut. Story commented on what stood out the most about Casas in his first MLB game, per Mass Live.
The New York Yankees currently run a floundering offensive unit out every day around clear league MVP Aaron Judge. Coming off a series in Tampa Bay where the team scored three total runs, all scored by Judge, some sort of shakeup is clearly necessary. No one can wave a magic...
The 2022 New York Yankees thinned out their upper-level minor-league depth significantly during the second half — not in the super fun way everyone loves (promotions), but in the semi-bummer way everyone has mixed feelings about (overloaded trade deadline packages). When the dust settled on Aug. 2, the Yankees...
Late last week and early in the process, the hope was Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo would recover from his epidural and return to the Yanks’ lineup some time after the weekend series in Tampa, following a procedural workout. Unfortunately, things have not gone according to plan. Rizzo was placed...
Kiké Hernández is extending his stay in Boston. The Red Sox reportedly will bring back the 31-year-old next season after the sides agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news. The former Dodger signed a two-year contract with the Red Sox before...
During his time with the New York Mets, Michael Conforto had met, dated, proposed to, and got married to his other half. Cabernet Burns is Michael Conforto’s girlfriend-turned-wife. The outfielder and his wife are pretty low-key on social media that their wedding nearly slipped under the radar. With analysts speculating that Conforto’s free agency is coming to an end, the outfielder is possibly going to a new franchise. MLB fans want to know more about her background. So we reveal more about who Michael Conforto’s wife is in this Cabernet Burns wiki.
