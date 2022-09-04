ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

FanSided

Anthony Rizzo injury details are scarier than Yankees let on

Late last week and early in the process, the hope was Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo would recover from his epidural and return to the Yanks’ lineup some time after the weekend series in Tampa, following a procedural workout. Unfortunately, things have not gone according to plan. Rizzo was placed...
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox, Kiké Hernández agree to one-year extension

Kiké Hernández is extending his stay in Boston. The Red Sox reportedly will bring back the 31-year-old next season after the sides agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news. The former Dodger signed a two-year contract with the Red Sox before...
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet MLB Pro Michael Conforto’s Wife, Cabernet Burns

During his time with the New York Mets, Michael Conforto had met, dated, proposed to, and got married to his other half. Cabernet Burns is Michael Conforto’s girlfriend-turned-wife. The outfielder and his wife are pretty low-key on social media that their wedding nearly slipped under the radar. With analysts speculating that Conforto’s free agency is coming to an end, the outfielder is possibly going to a new franchise. MLB fans want to know more about her background. So we reveal more about who Michael Conforto’s wife is in this Cabernet Burns wiki.
QUEENS, NY

