Los Angeles, CA

d1softballnews.com

Brad Pitt breaks the silence about his relationship with Shiloh Jolie Pitt, his daughter and Angelina Jolie: “It makes me cry”

During an interview given to the media “Entertainment Tonight” the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt stated about the relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. “She makes me cry, yes and she is very beautiful. I don’t know where she got those skills from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet. I love when they find their own way, find things that interest them and make it flourish, “said the actor.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg Slams Racist 'House Of Dragons' Fans During Episode Of 'The View': 'Get A Job'

Winter is coming — for racist TV viewers! Following the premieres of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, iconic comic Whoopi Goldberg has one piece of advice for fans upset by the series’ inclusion of People of Color: “get a job.” In a recent episode of The View, Goldberg elaborated on the absurdity of this racially charged backlash, explaining that unlike the mystical fantasy creatures featured throughout the series, People of Color are very, very real.“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Family’s ‘rip-off’ $1,113 day-trip to Universal Studios in Florida goes viral on TikTok

A British family of four revealed how their one-day outing to Universal Studios in Orlando ended up costing them more than $1,100 (£970) in a now viral video.Miranda Pearce and her husband Tim, an aesthetic doctor, flew with their two sons to Florida to attend the theme park.A TikTok video that she posted this week – with the caption “the cost of one day at Universal Studios” and the embarrassed face emoji – garnered more than 1.5 million views. @mirandapearcemindset That's not even including tips 😳💲 #universalstudiosflorida #familydaysout #florida #vacationcosts #medicalaesthetics ♬ original sound - Miranda Pearce...
ORLANDO, FL

