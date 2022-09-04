Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen girl arrested in San Pedro double shooting
SAN PEDRO, Calif. – Police Wednesday said that a 15-year-old girl was arrested in the shooting of 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy in San Pedro. The shooting was reported at 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the area of Mesa and First streets, east of Pacific Avenue. Investigators later learned the shooting occurred during an altercation with the suspect and the 19-year-old victim, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was shot to death in South Los Angeles, and investigators continued their efforts to solve the crime. Officers sent to the 9600 block of South Main Street about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday on a report of shots fired found the mortally wounded man lying on the front lawn of a residence, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Fontana Herald News
Armed robbery occurs at Victoria Gardens; rumors of active shooter incident are false
An armed robbery took place at the Victoria Gardens mall in Rancho Cucamonga on the evening of Sept. 5, but contrary to rumors, no persons were injured in a shooting, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to the mall...
New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood
Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
sgvcitywatch.com
Suspect Caught with Treasure Trove of Catalytic Converters in Glendora
GLENDORA – A man in a suspicious vehicle was caught with five cut catalytic converters and other items during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. Juan Antonio Armenta, 45, was spotted in the 1000 block of East Route 66 September 7. He was followed as he drove into a nearby neighborhood where he shut off his headlights. A vehicle search during a traffic stop revealed a treasure trove of items.
Fontana Herald News
Probationer in Fontana is arrested after he is found to be possessing 23 firearms
A compliance check in Fontana turned into a major arrest for the San Bernardino County Probation Department. The compliance check resulted in the seizure of 23 firearms, multiple magazines, and ammunition, according to a Facebook post on Sept. 7 by the Probation Department. The probationer was arrested for a violation...
Surveillance video captures alarming smash-and-grab robbery in DTLA Jewelry District
New video shows an alarming smash-and-grab robbery attempt at a jewelry store in downtown Los Angeles.
theavtimes.com
Man found dead in Lancaster, investigation underway
LANCASTER – A man was found dead in Lancaster early Wednesday morning and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies were called at approximately 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to the 44500 block of Valley Central Way where they found the victim, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
foxla.com
$5K reward offered to find man wanted for attempted homicide of police officer in La Puente
LA PUENTE, Calif. - U.S. Marshals on Tuesday announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a police officer in La Puente in August. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 25-year-old Jose Ortega was involved...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Awaiting Retrial in Palm Springs Slaying Killed in Jail
(CNS) – A 41-year-old man awaiting a retrial in the slaying of a retired Palm Springs art dealer was killed in jail, allegedly by a fellow inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, authorities said Wednesday. Rodney Ronald Sanchez, 61, is accused of killing Kaushal Niroula during...
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves man dead
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and killed in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening. Police received a shot fired call at 9:07 p.m. and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Division responded to 9606 S. Main St. between Broadway and San Pedro Street where they found the victim with gunshot wounds lying on the front lawn of a residence.
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man died in Lancaster Wednesday and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies were called at approximately 12:05 a.m. to the 44500 block of Valley Central Way where they found the victim, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
foxla.com
27 arrested during street takeover in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. - Over two dozen people were arrested during an illegal street takeover in Pomona. California Highway Patrol officers were called to assist the Pomona Police Department Sunday night when a large group of vehicles took part in a street takeover. When officers arrived on scene, they saw a...
3 charged in violent robbery spree, including pistol-whipping and Rolex theft in Rowland Heights 99 Ranch Market parking lot
More than three weeks after an arrest was made in the July pistol-whipping and robbery of an Asian-American couple in Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday that three men have been charged for that incident and “a series of of daytime robberies over the past five months.” In addition to […]
theavtimes.com
Lancaster man charged in series of daytime robberies
A 21-year-old Lancaster man was one of two men charged Tuesday, Sept. 6, in a series of daytime robberies that allegedly targeted victims with expensive watches, jewelry and cash — primarily in the San Gabriel Valley and Glendale, authorities said. Demoryie Watts, who was arrested at his Lancaster home...
Judge Refuses to Dismiss Murder Charges Against Co-Founder of Burn Center
A judge Wednesday rejected a defense motion seeking the dismissal of murder charges against the co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, who allegedly ran down two young brothers in a Westlake Village crosswalk and fled the scene.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman fatally shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday identified a woman who was shot to death in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday near Central Avenue and 90th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Jennell Taylor, 58, of Los Angeles...
2urbangirls.com
Armed robbery suspect wounded during deputy involved shooting
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man wanted for his alleged involvement in multiple armed robberies was shot and wounded by a sheriff’s deputy Monday in Lancaster. The incident took place just before 9 a.m. in the 44400 block of Sierra Highway, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
glendaleca.gov
Glendale Police Department, California
At approximately 10:30 p.m. on September 2, 2022, a Glendale PD patrol officer was near the intersection of Brand Blvd. and Colorado St. when they noticed a male place an open bottle of liquor on the ground. The officer contacted the male, identified as 37-year-old Elvis Kazaryan (transient), regarding the violation and informed him that it is illegal to have an open container out in public. During the contact, the officer located a methamphetamine pipe, 16 individually wrapped balloons of heroin, and a credit card belonging to another individual. Utilizing departmental resources, the officer learned that Kazaryan had a felony warrant out for his arrest. Kazaryan was subsequently arrested and booked for possessing narcotics for sale, possessing unlawful paraphernalia, identity theft, and his outstanding warrant.
Ex-CHP officer must face charges he killed pedestrian in Long Beach, judge rules
Authorities say the CHP officer was riding at least 69 mph on his department motorcycle when he hit and killed a man walking in lanes of Del Amo Boulevard. The post Ex-CHP officer must face charges he killed pedestrian in Long Beach, judge rules appeared first on Long Beach Post.
