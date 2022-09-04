ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Monte, CA

2urbangirls.com

Teen girl arrested in San Pedro double shooting

SAN PEDRO, Calif. – Police Wednesday said that a 15-year-old girl was arrested in the shooting of 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy in San Pedro. The shooting was reported at 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the area of Mesa and First streets, east of Pacific Avenue. Investigators later learned the shooting occurred during an altercation with the suspect and the 19-year-old victim, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was shot to death in South Los Angeles, and investigators continued their efforts to solve the crime. Officers sent to the 9600 block of South Main Street about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday on a report of shots fired found the mortally wounded man lying on the front lawn of a residence, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood

Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
LYNWOOD, CA
El Monte, CA
Crime & Safety
City
El Monte, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
sgvcitywatch.com

​Suspect Caught with Treasure Trove of Catalytic Converters in Glendora

GLENDORA – A man in a suspicious vehicle was caught with five cut catalytic converters and other items during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. Juan Antonio Armenta, 45, was spotted in the 1000 block of East Route 66 September 7. He was followed as he drove into a nearby neighborhood where he shut off his headlights. A vehicle search during a traffic stop revealed a treasure trove of items.
GLENDORA, CA
theavtimes.com

Man found dead in Lancaster, investigation underway

LANCASTER – A man was found dead in Lancaster early Wednesday morning and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies were called at approximately 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to the 44500 block of Valley Central Way where they found the victim, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LANCASTER, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Awaiting Retrial in Palm Springs Slaying Killed in Jail

(CNS) – A 41-year-old man awaiting a retrial in the slaying of a retired Palm Springs art dealer was killed in jail, allegedly by a fellow inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, authorities said Wednesday. Rodney Ronald Sanchez, 61, is accused of killing Kaushal Niroula during...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves man dead

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and killed in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening. Police received a shot fired call at 9:07 p.m. and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Division responded to 9606 S. Main St. between Broadway and San Pedro Street where they found the victim with gunshot wounds lying on the front lawn of a residence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. – A man died in Lancaster Wednesday and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies were called at approximately 12:05 a.m. to the 44500 block of Valley Central Way where they found the victim, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LANCASTER, CA
Public Safety
foxla.com

27 arrested during street takeover in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. - Over two dozen people were arrested during an illegal street takeover in Pomona. California Highway Patrol officers were called to assist the Pomona Police Department Sunday night when a large group of vehicles took part in a street takeover. When officers arrived on scene, they saw a...
POMONA, CA
KTLA

3 charged in violent robbery spree, including pistol-whipping and Rolex theft in Rowland Heights 99 Ranch Market parking lot

More than three weeks after an arrest was made in the July pistol-whipping and robbery of an Asian-American couple in Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday that three men have been charged for that incident and “a series of of daytime robberies over the past five months.” In addition to […]
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
theavtimes.com

Lancaster man charged in series of daytime robberies

A 21-year-old Lancaster man was one of two men charged Tuesday, Sept. 6, in a series of daytime robberies that allegedly targeted victims with expensive watches, jewelry and cash — primarily in the San Gabriel Valley and Glendale, authorities said. Demoryie Watts, who was arrested at his Lancaster home...
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman fatally shot in South LA

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday identified a woman who was shot to death in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday near Central Avenue and 90th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Jennell Taylor, 58, of Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Armed robbery suspect wounded during deputy involved shooting

LANCASTER, Calif. – A man wanted for his alleged involvement in multiple armed robberies was shot and wounded by a sheriff’s deputy Monday in Lancaster. The incident took place just before 9 a.m. in the 44400 block of Sierra Highway, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA
glendaleca.gov

Glendale Police Department, California

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on September 2, 2022, a Glendale PD patrol officer was near the intersection of Brand Blvd. and Colorado St. when they noticed a male place an open bottle of liquor on the ground. The officer contacted the male, identified as 37-year-old Elvis Kazaryan (transient), regarding the violation and informed him that it is illegal to have an open container out in public. During the contact, the officer located a methamphetamine pipe, 16 individually wrapped balloons of heroin, and a credit card belonging to another individual. Utilizing departmental resources, the officer learned that Kazaryan had a felony warrant out for his arrest. Kazaryan was subsequently arrested and booked for possessing narcotics for sale, possessing unlawful paraphernalia, identity theft, and his outstanding warrant.
GLENDALE, CA

