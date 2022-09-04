At approximately 10:30 p.m. on September 2, 2022, a Glendale PD patrol officer was near the intersection of Brand Blvd. and Colorado St. when they noticed a male place an open bottle of liquor on the ground. The officer contacted the male, identified as 37-year-old Elvis Kazaryan (transient), regarding the violation and informed him that it is illegal to have an open container out in public. During the contact, the officer located a methamphetamine pipe, 16 individually wrapped balloons of heroin, and a credit card belonging to another individual. Utilizing departmental resources, the officer learned that Kazaryan had a felony warrant out for his arrest. Kazaryan was subsequently arrested and booked for possessing narcotics for sale, possessing unlawful paraphernalia, identity theft, and his outstanding warrant.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO