SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the 2022 Texas Groundwater Summit continued in its second day, data and policy stood as omnipresent themes for speakers and events. Summit participants were given a range of legislative explanations and updates throughout the morning, including panels of legislators and water managers. The afternoon, meanwhile, was split into two blocks of optional tracks that participants could attend according to preference, covering data-centric project updates and topics regarding the fine details of water management workflow.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO