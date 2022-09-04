An “excited” Cambridge “gang” – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – have settled into their new school, with the milestone captured in photographs on their first day.Louis, four, is beginning full-time education and was joined by his nine-year-old brother and seven-year-old sister for his big moment at private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire on Wednesday.The Cambridge siblings looked confident and happy as they were accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, ready for a 90-minute settling-in session for new pupils and their families.William called his children “all the gang” as he ushered them up...

U.K. ・ 52 MINUTES AGO