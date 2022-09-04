Effective: 2022-09-09 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Target Area: Eastern Rogue Valley; Siskiyou Mountains; Umpqua Basin; Umpqua National Forest .Gusty winds combined with low humidities will bring critical conditions to the Illinois Valley and lower Klamath Valley Thursday. Low humidities and gusty east winds will also occur over and near the Cascades Thursday night through Friday night. A Haines of 6 over the Rum Creek fire will create Red Flag conditions there Friday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR EAST WIND WITH POOR OVERNIGHT RH RECOVERY AND STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH * IMPACTS: Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * AFFECTED AREA: The Southern Oregon Cascade and Siskiyou Crests and associated foothills, along with the Umpqua Divide. This does include the Windigo fire. Eastern and northern portions of fire weather zones 616, and 622, eastern portion of 621, with most of fire weather zone 623, and all of fire weather zone 617. * WIND: East 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: Daytime Humidities 8 to 14 percent. Night time recoveries 19 to 24 percent. * DETAILED URL: View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr * ADDITIONAL DETAILS: The hazard area will start off confined to the Cascades and grow through the day on Friday spreading into the Foothills on Friday night when the poorest recoveries are expected. On Saturday, hot, dry, and unstable conditions are possible, which may prompt additional fire weather headlines for the Windigo Fire.

COOS COUNTY, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO