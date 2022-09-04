TEA-BRINED fried chicken, butter-slathered biscuits, and house pickle jars served at rustic wood tables are such emblems of the last decade’s Southern obsession as to be practically quaint in 2022. So it takes skill to keep the trend relevant. Top Chef alums Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis bring a sincerity, precision, and modest scope (with projects in just Miami and Indianapolis) to their SoBro spot. That approach has made Root & Bone a neighborhood institution known for its beet-blushed deviled eggs, cheddar-studded hush puppies, generously dressed wedge salad, and reengineered shrimp and grits that would impress visitors from the Low Country. And with limited hipster trappings (a wall of wooden cutting boards, an Old Fashioned with bacon-washed bourbon), it’s as much a comfy hang for snacks and cocktails as it is a celebration place for feasting on eye-popping pork chops or dinosaur-sized ribs with a host of buttoned-up comforting sides, including a corn souffle that would make your grandmother ask the chef for the recipe. 4601 N. College Ave., 317-602-8672, rootnboneindy.com.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO