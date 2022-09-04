ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence BBQ and Blues Festival

The Friends of Fort Harrison and the City of Lawrence are hosting the fourth annual Fort Ben BBQ and Blues Festival Sept. 17 at Fort Harrison State Park. The festival is free with paid admission to the park. Admission is $7 per ca for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of state-attendees.
LAWRENCE, IN
indyschild.com

New Greenwood Fall Concert Series

Nearly every Saturday evening between June and August, hundreds of Greenwood residents, visitors and their families gather with lawn chairs, blankets and snack-filled coolers to enjoy live performances spanning a variety of musical genres. Now families can look forward to more music as the fun carries into the fall! The...
GREENWOOD, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Best Restaurants 2022: Come As You Are

TEA-BRINED fried chicken, butter-slathered biscuits, and house pickle jars served at rustic wood tables are such emblems of the last decade’s Southern obsession as to be practically quaint in 2022. So it takes skill to keep the trend relevant. Top Chef alums Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis bring a sincerity, precision, and modest scope (with projects in just Miami and Indianapolis) to their SoBro spot. That approach has made Root & Bone a neighborhood institution known for its beet-blushed deviled eggs, cheddar-studded hush puppies, generously dressed wedge salad, and reengineered shrimp and grits that would impress visitors from the Low Country. And with limited hipster trappings (a wall of wooden cutting boards, an Old Fashioned with bacon-washed bourbon), it’s as much a comfy hang for snacks and cocktails as it is a celebration place for feasting on eye-popping pork chops or dinosaur-sized ribs with a host of buttoned-up comforting sides, including a corn souffle that would make your grandmother ask the chef for the recipe. 4601 N. College Ave., 317-602-8672, rootnboneindy.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Q&A: Mina Hawk On Her New Spinoff, Good Bones: Risky Business

TWO CHICKS and a Hammer keeps adding on to its brand as an HGTV juggernaut. For the first time in seven seasons of the hit show Good Bones, the network has added six episodes (for a total of 20). The next six weeks are devoted to a single house, rather than one house per episode. Titled Good Bones: Risky Business, the show-within-a-show focuses on Mina Hawk’s passion project, a 23-room Victorian in Fountain Square that she hopes will become Two Chicks’ legacy in Indianapolis as an event space and vacation rental.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Story of Indy ex-con to be told in Mel Gibson movie

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sept. 20, Gilbert Galvan will board a plane at Indianapolis International Airport to fly to Los Angeles for the Hollywood premiere of a movie based on his career as a prolific robber of Canadian banks and jewelry stores in the 1980s. Because he often flew from one end of The Great White […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville couple to lead 69th annual Fall Festival Parade

Almost 24 years ago, Steve and Vicki Snider moved to Zionsville, and their contributions to the town have been numerous. For that reason, they have been selected as grand marshals to lead this year’s Fall Festival Parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 10, originating at Zionsville Community...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

First BJ’s Wholesale Club in Indiana coming to Noblesville

INDIANAPOLIS — Audrey McClelland of BJ’s Wholesale Club joined us Wednesday to talk about the perks of membership, including saving up to 25% off grocery store prices, 10 cents off a gallon of gas and having a one-stop shop for food, household items, clothes, books and more. McClelland...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Muncie OUTreach hosts its first Pride festival in Canan Commons Park Sept. 3

Sept. 3, 2022, Muncie OUTreach hosted its first Pride festival at Canan Commons Park in downtown Muncie, Indiana. The festival was held from 5-8 p.m. with many vendors lining the street and performers on stage. Muncie OUTreach itself, had a booth at the event, the Founder and Executive Director Laura...
MUNCIE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Honorees announced for Indiana Philanthropy Awards

The Association of Fundraising Professionals – Indiana Chapter (AFP-IC) has unveiled the honorees for this year’s Indiana Philanthropy Awards. The association says the awards honor individuals, organizations and corporations that have “enhanced philanthropy and the community through their dedicated efforts, time, leadership, passion, and generosity.”. The AFP-IC...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

South Meridian Street corridor to get nearly $7M in improvements

INDIANAPOLIS — Dennis Burton stood outside his jewelry store in the 900 block of South Meridian Street and looked at the heavy equipment blocking the street and constructing a 269-unit apartment building across the way. ”The southside has all kinds of potential and we’re kind of realizing that now,” he said above the noise. TWG […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

The Benefits of Walking are Plentiful

Chief Physician Executive at Eskenazi Health Center Forest Manor. Walking is free to do and it’s one of the most popular physical activities for adults. Regular walking may lower your risk of high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes. It can strengthen your bones and muscles, and it might also put you in a more positive frame of mind.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

